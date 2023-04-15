THE FIRST of three dual-position player updates have landed, and some handy flexibility has opened up for AFL Fantasy Classic and Draft coaches.

Champion Data, the official stats guru of the AFL, not only count the Fantasy points but also name players' positions based on their roles in games.

Starting positions are based on what happened in 2022. If a player plays in a second position for more than 35 per cent of the time, they are classified as a dual-position player (DPP). The updates, which are implemented after rounds five, 11 and 17, are based on the same parameters. Players must have played four of the five games and their 'new' position must be recorded at more than the 35 per cent threshold.

DPP adds flexibility to Fantasy teams in both Classic and Draft.

The most sought-after position updates are of midfielders who add a second position. Lachie Whitfield (add DEF) and Bailey Smith (add FWD) can perform as top 10 players in their new position and should be targets in Fantasy Classic.

In Fantasy Draft, Ben Keays (add FWD), Taylor Adams (add FWD), Jye Caldwell (add FWD), Lachie Ash (add DEF), Trent Cotchin (add FWD) and Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (add DEF) are key names whose stocks have risen considerably now that they can be moved out of the midfield. If any are available as free agents, try to snap them up this week.

Being able to flick Kangaroos Jack Ziebell (add DEF) and Harry Sheezel (add DEF) into the backline will help bolster a position where there have been multiple challenges this season for Classic coaches.

New dual-position players will be added to the game shortly after lockout lifts following round five.

DPP ADDITIONS (POST-ROUND FIVE)

Player

Club

Initial position

New position

Ben Keays

Adelaide

MID

MID/FWD

Jake Soligo

Adelaide

MID

MID/FWD

Jordan Dawson

Adelaide

DEF

DEF/MID

Josh Rachele

Adelaide

FWD

MID/FWD

Wayne Milera

Adelaide

FWD

DEF/FWD

Cam Rayner

Brisbane

FWD

DEF/FWD

Darcy Wilmot

Brisbane

DEF

DEF/MID

Dayne Zorko

Brisbane

FWD

MID/FWD

Lochie O'Brien

Carlton

MID

MID/FWD

Taylor Adams

Collingwood

MID

MID/FWD

Will Hoskin-Elliott

Collingwood

FWD

MID/FWD

Jye Caldwell

Essendon

MID

MID/FWD

Andrew Phillips

Essendon

RUC

RUC/FWD

Callan Ward

GWS

MID

MID/FWD

Cooper Hamilton

GWS

DEF

DEF/MID

Lachie Ash

GWS

MID

DEF/MID

Lachie Whitfield

GWS

MID

DEF/MID

Adam Kennedy

GWS

DEF

DEF/FWD

Cam Mackenzie

Hawthorn

MID

MID/FWD

Finn Maginness

Hawthorn

MID

DEF/MID

Lloyd Meek

Hawthorn

RUC

RUC/FWD

Will Day

Hawthorn

DEF

DEF/MID

Curtis Taylor

North Melbourne

MID

MID/FWD

Harry Sheezel

North Melbourne

FWD

DEF/FWD

Jack Ziebell

North Melbourne

FWD

DEF/FWD

Kayne Turner

North Melbourne

DEF

DEF/FWD

Will Phillips

North Melbourne

MID

MID/FWD

Kane Farrell

Port Adelaide

MID

DEF/MID

Miles Bergman

Port Adelaide

MID

DEF/MID

Rhyan Mansell

Richmond

DEF

DEF/FWD

Trent Cotchin

Richmond

MID

MID/FWD

Hunter Clark

St Kilda

DEF

DEF/MID

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

St Kilda

MID

DEF/MID

Zaine Cordy

St Kilda

DEF

DEF/FWD

Harry Cunningham

Sydney

DEF

DEF/FWD

Matt Roberts

Sydney

MID

MID/FWD

Jayden Hunt

West Coast

DEF

DEF/MID

Bailey Smith

Western Bulldogs

MID

MID/FWD

Caleb Daniel

Western Bulldogs

DEF

DEF/FWD

Jason Johannisen

Western Bulldogs

FWD

DEF/FWD

Josh Bruce

Western Bulldogs

FWD

DEF/FWD

