THE FIRST of three dual-position player updates have landed, and some handy flexibility has opened up for AFL Fantasy Classic and Draft coaches.

Champion Data, the official stats guru of the AFL, not only count the Fantasy points but also name players' positions based on their roles in games.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Starting positions are based on what happened in 2022. If a player plays in a second position for more than 35 per cent of the time, they are classified as a dual-position player (DPP). The updates, which are implemented after rounds five, 11 and 17, are based on the same parameters. Players must have played four of the five games and their 'new' position must be recorded at more than the 35 per cent threshold.

DPP adds flexibility to Fantasy teams in both Classic and Draft.

The most sought-after position updates are of midfielders who add a second position. Lachie Whitfield (add DEF) and Bailey Smith (add FWD) can perform as top 10 players in their new position and should be targets in Fantasy Classic.

In Fantasy Draft, Ben Keays (add FWD), Taylor Adams (add FWD), Jye Caldwell (add FWD), Lachie Ash (add DEF), Trent Cotchin (add FWD) and Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (add DEF) are key names whose stocks have risen considerably now that they can be moved out of the midfield. If any are available as free agents, try to snap them up this week.

Being able to flick Kangaroos Jack Ziebell (add DEF) and Harry Sheezel (add DEF) into the backline will help bolster a position where there have been multiple challenges this season for Classic coaches.

New dual-position players will be added to the game shortly after lockout lifts following round five.

DPP ADDITIONS (POST-ROUND FIVE)

Player Club Initial position New position Ben Keays Adelaide MID MID/FWD Jake Soligo Adelaide MID MID/FWD Jordan Dawson Adelaide DEF DEF/MID Josh Rachele Adelaide FWD MID/FWD Wayne Milera Adelaide FWD DEF/FWD Cam Rayner Brisbane FWD DEF/FWD Darcy Wilmot Brisbane DEF DEF/MID Dayne Zorko Brisbane FWD MID/FWD Lochie O'Brien Carlton MID MID/FWD Taylor Adams Collingwood MID MID/FWD Will Hoskin-Elliott Collingwood FWD MID/FWD Jye Caldwell Essendon MID MID/FWD Andrew Phillips Essendon RUC RUC/FWD Callan Ward GWS MID MID/FWD Cooper Hamilton GWS DEF DEF/MID Lachie Ash GWS MID DEF/MID Lachie Whitfield GWS MID DEF/MID Adam Kennedy GWS DEF DEF/FWD Cam Mackenzie Hawthorn MID MID/FWD Finn Maginness Hawthorn MID DEF/MID Lloyd Meek Hawthorn RUC RUC/FWD Will Day Hawthorn DEF DEF/MID Curtis Taylor North Melbourne MID MID/FWD Harry Sheezel North Melbourne FWD DEF/FWD Jack Ziebell North Melbourne FWD DEF/FWD Kayne Turner North Melbourne DEF DEF/FWD Will Phillips North Melbourne MID MID/FWD Kane Farrell Port Adelaide MID DEF/MID Miles Bergman Port Adelaide MID DEF/MID Rhyan Mansell Richmond DEF DEF/FWD Trent Cotchin Richmond MID MID/FWD Hunter Clark St Kilda DEF DEF/MID Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera St Kilda MID DEF/MID Zaine Cordy St Kilda DEF DEF/FWD Harry Cunningham Sydney DEF DEF/FWD Matt Roberts Sydney MID MID/FWD Jayden Hunt West Coast DEF DEF/MID Bailey Smith Western Bulldogs MID MID/FWD Caleb Daniel Western Bulldogs DEF DEF/FWD Jason Johannisen Western Bulldogs FWD DEF/FWD Josh Bruce Western Bulldogs FWD DEF/FWD

Get AFL Fantasy updates from The Traders in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.