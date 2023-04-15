THE FIRST of three dual-position player updates have landed, and some handy flexibility has opened up for AFL Fantasy Classic and Draft coaches.
Champion Data, the official stats guru of the AFL, not only count the Fantasy points but also name players' positions based on their roles in games.
Starting positions are based on what happened in 2022. If a player plays in a second position for more than 35 per cent of the time, they are classified as a dual-position player (DPP). The updates, which are implemented after rounds five, 11 and 17, are based on the same parameters. Players must have played four of the five games and their 'new' position must be recorded at more than the 35 per cent threshold.
DPP adds flexibility to Fantasy teams in both Classic and Draft.
The most sought-after position updates are of midfielders who add a second position. Lachie Whitfield (add DEF) and Bailey Smith (add FWD) can perform as top 10 players in their new position and should be targets in Fantasy Classic.
In Fantasy Draft, Ben Keays (add FWD), Taylor Adams (add FWD), Jye Caldwell (add FWD), Lachie Ash (add DEF), Trent Cotchin (add FWD) and Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (add DEF) are key names whose stocks have risen considerably now that they can be moved out of the midfield. If any are available as free agents, try to snap them up this week.
Being able to flick Kangaroos Jack Ziebell (add DEF) and Harry Sheezel (add DEF) into the backline will help bolster a position where there have been multiple challenges this season for Classic coaches.
New dual-position players will be added to the game shortly after lockout lifts following round five.
DPP ADDITIONS (POST-ROUND FIVE)
|
Player
|
Club
|
Initial position
|
New position
|
Ben Keays
|
Adelaide
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Jake Soligo
|
Adelaide
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Jordan Dawson
|
Adelaide
|
DEF
|
DEF/MID
|
Josh Rachele
|
Adelaide
|
FWD
|
MID/FWD
|
Wayne Milera
|
Adelaide
|
FWD
|
DEF/FWD
|
Cam Rayner
|
Brisbane
|
FWD
|
DEF/FWD
|
Darcy Wilmot
|
Brisbane
|
DEF
|
DEF/MID
|
Dayne Zorko
|
Brisbane
|
FWD
|
MID/FWD
|
Lochie O'Brien
|
Carlton
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Taylor Adams
|
Collingwood
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Will Hoskin-Elliott
|
Collingwood
|
FWD
|
MID/FWD
|
Jye Caldwell
|
Essendon
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Andrew Phillips
|
Essendon
|
RUC
|
RUC/FWD
|
Callan Ward
|
GWS
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Cooper Hamilton
|
GWS
|
DEF
|
DEF/MID
|
Lachie Ash
|
GWS
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
Lachie Whitfield
|
GWS
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
Adam Kennedy
|
GWS
|
DEF
|
DEF/FWD
|
Cam Mackenzie
|
Hawthorn
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Finn Maginness
|
Hawthorn
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
Lloyd Meek
|
Hawthorn
|
RUC
|
RUC/FWD
|
Will Day
|
Hawthorn
|
DEF
|
DEF/MID
|
Curtis Taylor
|
North Melbourne
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Harry Sheezel
|
North Melbourne
|
FWD
|
DEF/FWD
|
Jack Ziebell
|
North Melbourne
|
FWD
|
DEF/FWD
|
Kayne Turner
|
North Melbourne
|
DEF
|
DEF/FWD
|
Will Phillips
|
North Melbourne
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Kane Farrell
|
Port Adelaide
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
Miles Bergman
|
Port Adelaide
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
Rhyan Mansell
|
Richmond
|
DEF
|
DEF/FWD
|
Trent Cotchin
|
Richmond
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Hunter Clark
|
St Kilda
|
DEF
|
DEF/MID
|
Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera
|
St Kilda
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
Zaine Cordy
|
St Kilda
|
DEF
|
DEF/FWD
|
Harry Cunningham
|
Sydney
|
DEF
|
DEF/FWD
|
Matt Roberts
|
Sydney
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Jayden Hunt
|
West Coast
|
DEF
|
DEF/MID
|
Bailey Smith
|
Western Bulldogs
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Caleb Daniel
|
Western Bulldogs
|
DEF
|
DEF/FWD
|
Jason Johannisen
|
Western Bulldogs
|
FWD
|
DEF/FWD
|
Josh Bruce
|
Western Bulldogs
|
FWD
|
DEF/FWD
