GWS players run out onto Norwood Oval for their match against Hawthorn in Gather Round, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL in partnership with the SA Government is pleased to announce 'Gather Round ... A Festival of Footy' will be hosted in South Australia for the next three seasons.

The inaugural ‘Gather Round’ has been an overwhelming success, with all nine games sold out, more than 220,000 fans attending matches across the Adelaide Oval, Norwood Oval and Mount Barker in the Adelaide Hills and tens of thousands of fans attending the footy festival on the banks of Torrens.

More than 60,000 fans purchased tickets from interstate.

Across 2024, 2025 and 2026, Gather Round ... A festival of footy will be hosted exclusively in South Australia, with Adelaide Oval to be the central venue, with the intent from both the AFL and the SA Government to take regional matches in 2024 to the Barossa / McClaren Vale region.

Adelaide Crows fans attend the first ever Gather Round game on April 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

As part of the three-year term, both the AFL and SA Government have also committed to establishing a community football legacy fund, that will benefit local footy clubs in the state beyond the weekend of matches.

The AFL will lock in the fixture dates of the round in the coming weeks to give fans as much lead time as possible to book travel and accommodation.

Ticketing information will be release later in the year.

"South Australia really turned it on. Gather Round and all the activity across the state, the nine matches, the footy festival and the community football engagement has been some of the best days and events the AFL has ever delivered," AFL Chief Executive Gillon McLachlan said.

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan addresses the media at Adelaide Oval ahead of 2023 Gather Round. Picture: AFL Photos

"It has been a success because everyone in football got behind the idea, clubs, players, corporate partners and most importantly our fans, to deliver an extraordinary few days.

"While the concept has real momentum, and we plan on taking it to other states around the country, we also feel in order for it to be as successful in the other states we need to continue to build out the concept in South Australia.

"The reality is we only had a few months to pull this together, and we hope by locking it in now we are giving everyone a longer runway to put together a bigger and even better event, and our fans certainty around booking travel and accommodation.

"The match at Mount Barker was a special afternoon on Saturday and an important part of recommitting to South Australia was to establish the community legacy fund, ensuring local footy clubs’ benefit from bringing the Gather Round to town."

The final crowd attendance for Richmond v Sydney in Gather Round, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

During the round the AFL has facilitated dozens of community club and school visits, held seminars for community club volunteers and delivered more than 10,000 footballs to regional community clubs.

Details on the Community legacy fund will be communicated at a later date.

"On behalf of the AFL I want to thank to Premier Malinauskas and his team in the SA Government who in partnership, delivered an unbelievable few days for footy and the state of South Australia."

The AFL will also work with the AFLPA on the commitments to the players.

"The players have been strong partners in the Gather Round concept and have embraced wholeheartedly the round. We will now work with the AFLPA on the commitments to the players in the coming years."

SA Premier Peter Malinauskas said "The inaugural Gather Round has been a stunning success, in no small part thanks to the willingness of South Australians, and our interstate visitors, to show up.

SA Premier Peter Malinauskas at the AFL's official welcome dinner ahead of Gather Round on Wednesday night. Picture: AFL Photos

"We know that this has delivered huge benefits for our state, and that is why I’m so pleased to see it return for the next three years.

"With more time to plan, we know we can make Gather Round even bigger and better than what it has already become.

"I want to thank Gillon McLachlan, the AFL, wider footballing community, public servants, councils and others who’ve all worked so hard to deliver such an amazing event in just a few months.

"But most of all, I want to thank each and every person who showed up.

"This agreement is because of you."