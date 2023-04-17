ADELAIDE defender Max Michalanney has been rewarded for a fine start to his career with the AFL Rising Star nomination for round five.
The Crow, taken with pick No.17 in last year's draft as a father-son selection, has impressed early in 2023 and was again a strong contributor in Thursday night's 56-point thrashing of Carlton.
Michalanney earned the round five Rising Star nomination to join Harry Sheezel, Will Ashcroft, Reuben Ginbey and Mitchito Owens as the nominees so far this year.
He had 10 disposals, four tackles and four intercept possessions in the victory over the Blues.
Michalanney is averaging 11.6 disposals, 3.6 marks and 3.4 tackles in his five AFL games so far.
The Crows are 3-2 ahead of taking on Hawthorn on Sunday.