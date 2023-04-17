WEST Coast premiership star Elliot Yeo will undergo scans to determine the extent of a groin injury after a promising move into the midfield was cut short in Sunday's loss to Geelong at Adelaide Oval.

Exciting youngster Elijah Hewett is also set for a stint on the sidelines after suffering an ankle injury at the first bounce of the Eagles' horror 169-point loss to West Perth in the WAFL on Saturday.

The injuries have left West Coast with up to 17 players potentially unavailable this week as the club grapples with an early-season availability crisis for the second straight year.

Yeo was playing his second game back after a calf injury on Sunday, starting as a key defender opposed to Jeremy Cameron before giving the Eagles some spark in the midfield.

The dual club champion could not finish the game, however, after experiencing soreness, with the club sending him for scans amid fears of a fresh injury for the 29-year-old.

"Unfortunately, it looks like he's injured his groin," general manager of football Gavin Bell said on Monday.

"We'll know more information in the next couple of days, we’ll get some scans done on that and the medical team will get to work."

Patrick Dangerfield and Elliot Yeo in action during the round five match between Geelong and West Coast at Adelaide Oval, on April 16, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Yeo has endured a horror run with injuries since the end of 2019, playing 27 games across the next three seasons and two so far this year. He spent the best part of 10 months in rehabilitation for osteitis pubis across 2020-21.

A two-time Therabody AFL All-Australian in 2017 and 2019, there were signs this pre-season that he would return to his explosive best as a midfielder, but a calf injury on the eve of the season was an untimely setback.

Hewett, meanwhile, has undergone x-rays to determine the extent of an ankle injury after slipping at the opening centre bounce of Saturday's WAFL clash.

Elijah Hewett handpasses during the round four match between West Coast and Melbourne at Optus Stadium on April 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The 18-year-old's absence, and an early injury for teammate Harry Creasey, left the Eagles' WAFL side undermanned in a one-sided clash that highlighted the club's personnel issues.

"We’re in a challenging phase. We have got a long injury list," Bell said.

"Probably eight to nine of those are collision-based injuries and then unfortunately the ripple effect of getting collision injuries in-game and at training is more work gets put on others.

"Unfortunately, the injury list is growing and we're somewhere between 15 to 17 players that may be unavailable this week.

"We need to work our way through to pick the best possible side that we can and give ourselves the chance to beat Port Adelaide this weekend."

The Eagles hope captain Luke Shuey (hamstring) and ruckman Callum Jamieson (ankle) can return this week, alongside veteran defender Shannon Hurn, who was managed against Geelong. However, midfielder Dom Sheed (throat) appears unlikely to join them.

Tall defender Harry Edwards (fractured wrist) and premiership backman Tom Cole (ankle) have suffered recent injuries, while key players Jeremy McGovern (hamstring), Jamie Cripps (ankle), Liam Ryan (hamstring) and Nic Naitanui (Achilles) all remain sidelined.