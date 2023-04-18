ST KILDA forward Anthony Caminiti has received a three-match ban for his strike on Nathan Murphy that left the Collingwood defender with a concussion.

Caminiti was sent straight to the Tribunal for the incident, which the Match Review Officer graded as intentional conduct, severe impact and high contact and recommended a ban of at least four weeks.

However, St Kilda successfully argued that the charge should be downgraded from 'intentional' to 'careless' conduct, and Caminiti was suspended for three matches.

Vision shows Murphy forcefully pushing Caminiti in the chest during the final quarter and the Saints forward responding with a raised forearm that felled his opponent.

"While we’re disappointed Anthony will now be unavailable for three weeks, we are pleased to have had the contact intent reviewed and adjusted accordingly," acting footy boss David Misson said.

"As a club we place a premium on protecting the heads of not only our players, but our opponents, however as we saw tonight, incidents should be adjudicated on a case-by-case basis.

"Anthony is a young player only five games into his AFL career and our focus is on supporting him throughout this process.

"We're confident this will serve as a big learning for him, which he we know he will embrace."

Caminiti wished Murphy a speedy recovery and quick return to full health.

"This is a disappointing situation, but I understand the importance we as a competition must place on protecting the heads of our players, and I respect the decision of the Tribunal," Caminiti said.

"My thoughts are with Nathan and I hope he makes a speedy recovery from concussion and returns to the field as soon as he can."

Murphy, who later had words with the Saints contingent on the boundary line, will miss Collingwood's Anzac Day blockbuster against Essendon as a result of the concussion.

Caminiti landed at St Kilda during the supplemental selection period and has played a key role in a makeshift forward line over the opening five rounds this season.

