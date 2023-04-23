Adelaide celebrate at the final siren of its match against Hawthorn in R6, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

AN ICE-COOL Darcy Fogarty has nailed a boundary-line goal in the dying stages to secure Adelaide's fourth win in a row and leave a plucky Hawthorn agonisingly short.

The Crows trailed by nine points with mere minutes remaining at University of Tasmania Stadium on Sunday afternoon, before Izak Rankine gave them some life with a snap goal on the run.

With his side behind by three, Fogarty snaffled a mark with less than two minutes remaining and nailed the kick from a tight angle.

The Crows held their nerve to triumph 11.13 (79) to 11.10 (76).

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Last two mins: Crows come up clutch to edge brave Hawks Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Adelaide and Hawthorn in Launceston

It's the first time the Crows have won four in a row under coach Matthew Nicks, who took the reins in 2020.

The result leaves Hawthorn at the foot of the ladder with one win from its opening six matches.

CROWS v HAWKS Full match coverage and stats

It was the Hawks' second tight loss in as many rounds after a heartbreaking two-point defeat at the hands of the Giants last week.

Adelaide's Taylor Walker kicked a game-high four goals, while Hawk Fergus Greene picked up three including a crucial major in the final term that put his team ahead by 13 points.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Highlights: Hawthorn v Adelaide The Hawks and Crows clash in round six

Hawthorn turned up the defensive heat from the outset, registering 32 tackles in the first quarter - the best of any side in an opening term this season.

There were 165 tackles in the match, the most of any game in 2023.

Hawthorn were without Max Lynch for the majority of the contest, with the ruckman substituted out in the second quarter after failing a concussion test.

It was Lynch's latest such setback, after he missed multiple matches at different stages last season due to ongoing effects of head knocks.

Max Lynch is seen on the sidelines during round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The match was tit-for-tat throughout, with no side leading by more than three points at the breaks.

Adelaide's Rory Sloane topped the overall possession count with 30, alongside his seven tackles and one goal assist.

Conor Nash was among Hawthorn's best with a team-high 28 disposals and seven clearances, as well as a bone-rattling tackle on Jake Soligo in the third term.

It was Adelaide's first win in Launceston since 2005.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Rankine and Fogarty claw Crows home with clutch late goals Izak Rankine and Darcy Fogarty inch the Crows over the line in a thriller, following these two stunning finishes

Hawks' happy hunting ground no more

Hawthorn's dominance in Launceston is well documented, having won 55 of a possible 75 matches since 2001 at the venue now know as UTAS Stadium. But their ability to win there recently has persisted despite a lean few years for the Hawks. That's why Sunday afternoon's match loomed as a danger game for the Crows. Defeating the Hawks at their happy hunting ground stamps the Crows' credentials as real contenders.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 01:03 Blistering team goal might be Hawks' best for year Hawthorn executes a stunning move with pace and brilliantly works the footy all the way to Fergus Greene in the square

00:50 Rankine doesn't let Hardwick escape before skipper's ripper Izak Rankine's superb tackle earns a free kick for the Crows and Jordan Dawson takes full advantage

00:52 The Fog bounces off with ease and feeds silky Sholl Darcy Fogarty brushes off a Hawk with strength and hands it off to Lachlan Sholl for the finish

00:52 Brockman bursts clear and celebrates strolling in Tyler Brockman turns on the jets and streams forward for an important goal

00:45 Nash cashes in crafty snap as Hawks close gap Conor Nash adds to his impressive outing with a crucial major for Hawthorn

01:01 Rankine and Fogarty claw Crows home with clutch late goals Izak Rankine and Darcy Fogarty inch the Crows over the line in a thriller, following these two stunning finishes

03:30 Last two mins: Crows come up clutch to edge brave Hawks Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Adelaide and Hawthorn in Launceston

08:26 Highlights: Hawthorn v Adelaide The Hawks and Crows clash in round six

07:41 Full post-match, R6: Crows Watch Adelaide's press conference after round six's match against Hawthorn

HAWTHORN 2.1 5.4 8.8 11.10 (76)

ADELAIDE 2.3 5.7 8.9 11.13 (79)

GOALS

Hawthorn: Greene 3, Brockman 2, Reeves, Worpel, Macdonald, Nash, Amon, Scrimshaw

Adelaide: Walker 4, Fogarty 3, Rankine, Dawson, Pedlar, Sholl

BEST

Hawthorn: Newcombe, Sicily, Nash, Amon, Greene

Adelaide: Laird, Sloane, Walker, Fogarty, Dawson

INJURIES

Hawthorn: Max Lynch (concussion)

Adelaide: None

SUBSTITUTES

Hawthorn: Jack Scrimshaw (replaced Max Lynch in the second quarter)

Adelaide: Ned McHenry (replaced Jordon Butts in the third quarter)

Crowd: TBC at UTAS Stadium