AN ICE-COOL Darcy Fogarty has nailed a boundary-line goal in the dying stages to secure Adelaide's fourth win in a row and leave a plucky Hawthorn agonisingly short.
The Crows trailed by nine points with mere minutes remaining at University of Tasmania Stadium on Sunday afternoon, before Izak Rankine gave them some life with a snap goal on the run.
With his side behind by three, Fogarty snaffled a mark with less than two minutes remaining and nailed the kick from a tight angle.
The Crows held their nerve to triumph 11.13 (79) to 11.10 (76).
It's the first time the Crows have won four in a row under coach Matthew Nicks, who took the reins in 2020.
The result leaves Hawthorn at the foot of the ladder with one win from its opening six matches.
It was the Hawks' second tight loss in as many rounds after a heartbreaking two-point defeat at the hands of the Giants last week.
Adelaide's Taylor Walker kicked a game-high four goals, while Hawk Fergus Greene picked up three including a crucial major in the final term that put his team ahead by 13 points.
Hawthorn turned up the defensive heat from the outset, registering 32 tackles in the first quarter - the best of any side in an opening term this season.
There were 165 tackles in the match, the most of any game in 2023.
Hawthorn were without Max Lynch for the majority of the contest, with the ruckman substituted out in the second quarter after failing a concussion test.
It was Lynch's latest such setback, after he missed multiple matches at different stages last season due to ongoing effects of head knocks.
The match was tit-for-tat throughout, with no side leading by more than three points at the breaks.
Adelaide's Rory Sloane topped the overall possession count with 30, alongside his seven tackles and one goal assist.
Conor Nash was among Hawthorn's best with a team-high 28 disposals and seven clearances, as well as a bone-rattling tackle on Jake Soligo in the third term.
It was Adelaide's first win in Launceston since 2005.
Hawks' happy hunting ground no more
Hawthorn's dominance in Launceston is well documented, having won 55 of a possible 75 matches since 2001 at the venue now know as UTAS Stadium. But their ability to win there recently has persisted despite a lean few years for the Hawks. That's why Sunday afternoon's match loomed as a danger game for the Crows. Defeating the Hawks at their happy hunting ground stamps the Crows' credentials as real contenders.
HAWTHORN 2.1 5.4 8.8 11.10 (76)
ADELAIDE 2.3 5.7 8.9 11.13 (79)
GOALS
Hawthorn: Greene 3, Brockman 2, Reeves, Worpel, Macdonald, Nash, Amon, Scrimshaw
Adelaide: Walker 4, Fogarty 3, Rankine, Dawson, Pedlar, Sholl
BEST
Hawthorn: Newcombe, Sicily, Nash, Amon, Greene
Adelaide: Laird, Sloane, Walker, Fogarty, Dawson
INJURIES
Hawthorn: Max Lynch (concussion)
Adelaide: None
SUBSTITUTES
Hawthorn: Jack Scrimshaw (replaced Max Lynch in the second quarter)
Adelaide: Ned McHenry (replaced Jordon Butts in the third quarter)
Crowd: TBC at UTAS Stadium