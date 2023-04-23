Dan Butler celebrates a goal during the round six clash between Carlton and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on April 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA has held onto top spot after downing Carlton 12.10 (82) to 8.12 (60) at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

The game was a see-sawing affair with seven points the greatest difference till midway through the third term, at which stage the Saints kicked four consecutive goals to take a 19-point lead into three-quarter time.

When Jack Silvagni kicked the first goal of the final quarter the game was alive, but St Kilda cranked up the pressure and gave the Blues no room to get any closer.

The return of Tim Membrey gave the Saints the recognised focal point it has been missing so far this season, yet as good as Membrey was, the scoring was still very much a team affair with nine individual goalkickers.

At the other end of the ground it was the 'Harry and Charlie show', with Harry McKay dominating in the air and Charlie Curnow the greatest threat in front of goal.

Big guns need some cover from the infantry

Having the two most recent Coleman medalists in the forward line should make facing Carlton a defensive nightmare for opposition teams, but the reverse may be the case. Charlie Curnow and Harry McKay were individually impressive against St Kilda, yet they make the Blues' attack predictable, as Carlton's low points-for column suggests. It's a lot harder to work out where the Saints' goals are coming from without a recognised focal point, a situation created as much by Max King's long-term injury as any conscious planning. Michael Voss needs more from his small forwards and attacking midfielders if he’s going to find a way to September this year.

CARLTON 3.4 6.7 7.10 8.12 (60)

ST KILDA 3.2 6.3 11.7 12.10 (82)



GOALS

Carlton: C.Curnow 3, Silvagni 2, McKay, Durdin, Cerra

St Kilda: Butler 3, Owens 2, Wood, Membrey, Marshall, Higgins, Gresham, Cordy, Clark

BEST

Carlton: Cripps, McKay, Newman, Cerra, Walsh, C.Curnow

St Kilda: Gresham, Sinclair, Butler, Owens, Marshall, Wood

INJURIES

Carlton: Nil

St Kilda: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Carlton: Lochie O’Brien (replaced Ed Curnow in the fourth quarter)

St Kilda: Marcus Windhager (replaced Zaine Cordy in the fourth quarter)

Crowd: TBC at Marvel Stadium