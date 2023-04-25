THE LATEST on an All-Australian Blue, a handful of Freo's stars, the Suns' co-skipper, an exciting young Hawk and more.
Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round seven.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Hugh Bond
|Knee
|TBC
|Updated: April 25, 2023
Early prognosis
Adelaide's terrific record with injuries this season continues, with Bond the only player listed ahead of the Crows' official update. The midfielder is not yet running after suffering a knee fracture and was scheduled to remain 'off legs' for at least another week, with the Crows unsure when he will next be available for selection. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Darcy Gardiner
|Adductor
|Test
|Carter Michael
|Quad
|2 weeks
|Henry Smith
|Groin
|Test
|Updated: April 25, 2023
Early prognosis
The main watch now is on Gardiner who has played just one VFL match this season before his latest niggle. He sat out at the weekend and is expected to return through the lower level this weekend before vying for senior selection again. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Cottrell
|Foot
|Test
|David Cuningham
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Sam Docherty
|Knee
|2-4 weeks
|Caleb Marchbank
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Jack Martin
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Jesse Motlop
|Suspended
|Round 8
|Matt Owies
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Sam Philp
|Foot
|Season
|Adam Saad
|Hamstring
|Test
|Zac Williams
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: April 25, 2023
Early prognosis
The Blues are hopeful Saad will return this week, but Motlop is suspended for a dangerous tackle. Cottrell is expected to make his comeback through the VFL this weekend, having already welcomed back Jordan Boyd (foot) through the reserves last week. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Aiden Begg
|Back
|Test
|Darcy Cameron
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Mason Cox
|Spleen
|TBC
|Charlie Dean
|Foot
|Season
|Jeremy Howe
|Arm
|TBC
|Patrick Lipinski
|Shoulder
|7-9 weeks
|Dan McStay
|Finger
|7-9 weeks
|Nathan Murphy
|Concussion
|Test
|Scott Pendlebury
|Eye
|Test
|Updated: April 25, 2023
Early prognosis
Murphy is expected to return against Adelaide in Adelaide on Sunday after missing Anzac Day due to concussion. Pendlebury will see a specialist after being badly poked in the eye against the Bombers. Cox will have another check this week to provide a clearer timeline around his return to action. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nik Cox
|Back
|5 weeks
|Jayden Davey*
|Knee
|Season
|Matt Guelfi
|Hamstring
|4-5 weeks
|Jayden Laverde
|Shoulder
|TBC
|James Stewart
|Foot
|TBC
|Elijah Tsatas
|Knee
|6 weeks
|Peter Wright
|Shoulder
|11 weeks
|Updated: April 25, 2023
Early prognosis
The Bombers suffered a fresh setback in the loss to the Magpies on Anzac Day with Laverde substituted due to a shoulder injury. Zach Reid and Kaine Baldwin both returned from their injuries in the VFL last week. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Heath Chapman
|Calf
|Test
|Travis Colyer
|Calf
|3-4 weeks
|Michael Frederick
|Adductor
|3-4 weeks
|Nat Fyfe
|Foot
|TBA
|Liam Henry
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Max Knobel
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Sam Switkowski
|Calf
|Test
|Matt Taberner
|Back
|TBA
|Updated: April 25, 2023
Early prognosis
The Dockers believe Frederick injured himself while kicking a third-quarter goal in Friday night's loss to the Western Bulldogs. He pulled up sore and scans confirmed an adductor injury. Chapman and Switkowski have made recent progress and are pushing to return this week. Fyfe had a strong training session on Saturday and will be assessed this week, with his foot injury proving unpredictable so far for the Dockers. Taberner will be sidelined for the "medium to long term" after surgery for a microdiscectomy. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jed Bews
|Concussion
|Test
|Toby Conway
|Foot
|TBC
|Jack Henry
|Foot
|TBC
|Sam Menegola
|Knee
|TBC
|Rhys Stanley
|Eye socket
|3-5 weeks
|Tyson Stengle
|Arm
|3-5 weeks
|Updated: April 25, 2023
Early prognosis
Bews could be available after missing a fortnight with concussion. The premiership player will need to pass protocols this week ahead of the game against Essendon on Sunday. The Cats lost Stanley and Stengle during Gather Round and aren’t expected to get them back for at least another few weeks. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Connor Budarick
|Knee
|TBC
|Sam Flanders
|Knee
|2 weeks
|Touk Miller
|Knee
|TBC
|Updated: April 25, 2023
Early prognosis
A timeframe on Miller's return following confirmation of a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee will become clearer after he sees a surgeon. Flanders is progressing nicely and will be a welcome addition when he returns in two weeks. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Leek Aleer
|Ankle
|2 weeks
|Phil Davis
|Groin
|2-3 weeks
|Cooper Hamilton
|Foot
|TBC
|Darcy Jones
|Knee
|Season
|Adam Kennedy
|Knee
|Season
|Nick Madden
|Foot
|2-4 weeks
|Daniel Lloyd
|Calf
|Test
|Braydon Preuss
|Back
|4 weeks
|Sam Taylor
|Hamstring
|10-12 weeks
|Callan Ward
|Suspended
|Round 8
|Jacob Wehr
|Shoulder
|6-8 weeks
|Updated: April 25, 2023
Early prognosis
The Giants will lose star defender Taylor for up to three months, while Kennedy will miss the season after tearing his ACL. Aleer made his comeback from a quad injury through the VFL, but then hurt his ankle in the same game and is expected to miss a fortnight. New recruit Toby Bedford (hamstring) made his return through the VFL over the weekend. Ward is suspended for a dangerous tackle. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Henry Hustwaite
|Concussion
|Test
|Emerson Jeka
|Hamstring
|Test
|Mitch Lewis
|ACL
|Test
|Max Lynch
|Concussion
|TBC
|Fionn O'Hara
|Concussion
|Test
|Jai Serong
|Pericarditis
|Indefinite
|Updated: April 25, 2023
Early prognosis
Mitch Lewis is pushing for his first appearance since spraining his anterior cruciate ligament in January and is expected to play at some level this weekend. The key forward has trained fully over the past fortnight and could return against the Western Bulldogs on Saturday. Lynch has entered concussion protocols following another head knock. The club is expected to take some time to work through the next steps given the ruckman’s history with concussion. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Christian Salem
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Joel Smith
|Thumb
|Test
|Charlie Spargo
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Kye Turner
|Groin
|Test
|Will Verrall
|Pelvis
|6-7 weeks
|Updated: April 25, 2023
Early prognosis
Spargo is still suffering concussion symptoms and will be sidelined for at least another week, while defender Salem (knee) is closing in on a return. Other than that, the Demons are almost back to a clean bill of health – premiership stars Max Gawn, Michael Hibberd, Jake Lever and Ben Brown all returned this week, the latter via the VFL. – Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Brayden George
|Knee
|Season
|Jy Simpkin
|Hand
|Test
|Tristan Xerri
|Ankle
|5-7 weeks
|Updated: April 25, 2023
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos are hopeful that Simpkin could return this week. Both of Cooper Harvey (finger) and Lachie Young (ankle) made their comebacks through the VFL last weekend. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Charlie Dixon
|Knee
|Test
|Orazio Fantasia
|Quad
|3-4 weeks
|Kane Farrell
|Jaw
|2-3 weeks
|Mitch Georgiades
|Knee
|Season
|Tom Jonas
|Suspension
|Round 8
|Todd Marshall
|Concussion
|1 week
|Updated: April 25, 2023
Early prognosis
After a good recent run with injury, it was a terrible weekend for Port with Georgiades to miss the season and scans confirming Farrell played out the win over the Eagles with a broken cheekbone. The club is optimistic Dixon will be available to face St Kilda, providing he gets through main training on Wednesday. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Kaelan Bradtke
|Hand
|1-2 weeks
|Tom Brown
|Wrist
|2-4 weeks
|Seth Campbell
|Adductor
|Test
|Mate Colina
|Back
|Indefinite
|Josh Gibcus
|Hamstring
|1-3 weeks
|Jack Graham
|Hamstring
|Test
|Tom Lynch
|Foot
|6-11 weeks
|Toby Nankervis
|Ankle
|3-5 weeks
|Bigoa Nyuon
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Maurice Rioli jnr
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Kaleb Smith
|Foot
|3-5 weeks
|Ivan Soldo
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Robbie Tarrant
|Hip
|Indefinite
|Updated: April 25, 2023
Early prognosis
The Tigers are yet to update their injury list, given they played on Monday night. Rioli jnr suffered a hamstring injury in the dying minutes of Monday night's loss to Melbourne. They're hopeful of regaining Graham, and Nathan Broad's four-match suspension has now been served, and he is available to play Gold Coast on the weekend. – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Allison
|Foot
|Indefinite
|Anthony Caminiti
|Suspension
|Round 9
|Nick Coffield
|Calf
|2-4 weeks
|Jack Hayes
|Foot
|10 weeks
|Olli Hotton
|Back
|10 weeks
|Zak Jones
|Achilles
|1-2 weeks
|Max King
|Shoulder
|4-6 weeks
|Dan McKenzie
|Calf
|Indefinite
|Angus McLennan
|Back
|Indefinite
|Jimmy Webster
|Cheekbone
|3-4 weeks
|Updated: April 25, 2023
Early prognosis
St Kilda welcomed back two big names – Jack Steele and Tim Membrey – against Carlton on Sunday and should start getting back some more players in coming weeks. Jones is still at least a week away from playing his first game of the year after being dogged by an Achilles issue. King is closing in on a return from a shoulder reconstruction but not expected to be available for another month. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Joel Amartey
|Hamstring
|8-10 weeks
|Robbie Fox
|Concussion
|1 week
|Lance Franklin
|Knee
|Test
|Paddy McCartin
|Concussion
|TBC
|Tom McCartin
|Concussion
|Test
|Lewis Melican
|Adductor
|1-2 weeks
|Dane Rampe
|Neck
|Test
|Sam Reid
|Hamstring
|8-10 weeks
|Matt Roberts
|Knee
|TBC
|Sam Wicks
|Shoulder
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: April 25, 2023
Early prognosis
The injuries keep piling up for the Swans, with Fox (concussion) and Roberts (knee) already ruled out of the clash with the Giants, with the young midfielder to have scans this week. Coach John Longmire was also cool on the prospect of Franklin, Tom McCartin and Rampe returning to face the Giants, while Paddy McCartin's future remains unclear. Hickey played three quarters in the VFL on Sunday but Longmire indicated he might spend a second week in the reserves given his age and history of soft tissue injuries. – Martin Smith
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Coby Burgiel
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Campbell Chesser
|Knee
|TBC
|Tom Cole
|Ankle
|TBC
|Jamie Cripps
|Ankle
|TBC
|Harry Edwards
|Wrist
|3-4 weeks
|Elijah Hewett
|Ankle
|TBC
|Brady Hough
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Shannon Hurn
|Hamstring
|Test
|Noah Long
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jeremy McGovern
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Nic Naitanui
|Achilles
|TBC
|Liam Ryan
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Dom Sheed
|Throat
|TBC
|Luke Shuey
|Ankle
|TBC
|Jack Williams
|Spleen
|3-4 weeks
|Isiah Winder
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Elliot Yeo
|Groin
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: April 25, 2023
Early prognosis
The Eagles are yet to reveal the extent of Shuey's ankle injury, with uncertain timelines throughout the Eagles' injury list. Ryan is now free from crutches after hamstring surgery, while Cripps remains in a moon boot and Edwards is training with a wrist guard. Yeo, Chesser, McGovern, Williams and Sheed all did varying degrees of training on Tuesday, while Naitanui walked laps. Hurn looks likely to return from a hamstring complaint. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Dom Bedendo
|Groin
|Indefinite
|Josh Bruce
|Ribs
|4-8 weeks
|Harvey Gallagher
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Riley Garcia
|Groin
|6-8 weeks
|Tom Liberatore
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Bailey Smith
|Calf
|Test
|Roarke Smith
|Foot
|5-7 weeks
|Laitham Vandermeer
|Ribs
|Test
|Updated: April 25, 2023
Early prognosis
Smith is in the hunt to face Hawthorn on Saturday after missing the past fortnight due to a minor calf strain. The midfielder completed a decent training session last Friday and will need to prove his fitness on Wednesday before being cleared to play in Marcus Bontempelli’s 200th game. Vandermeer’s horror injury run continued in the VFL on the weekend with the forward copping serious rib damage in his first game of the season. Liberatore is in concussion protocols and won’t be available this weekend. – Josh Gabelich
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list