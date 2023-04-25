An injured Touk Miller is helped from the field during Gold Coast's round six match against North Melbourne at Heritage Bank Stadium on April 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE LATEST on an All-Australian Blue, a handful of Freo's stars, the Suns' co-skipper, an exciting young Hawk and more.

Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round seven.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Hugh Bond Knee TBC Updated: April 25, 2023

Early prognosis

Adelaide's terrific record with injuries this season continues, with Bond the only player listed ahead of the Crows' official update. The midfielder is not yet running after suffering a knee fracture and was scheduled to remain 'off legs' for at least another week, with the Crows unsure when he will next be available for selection. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Darcy Gardiner Adductor Test Carter Michael Quad 2 weeks Henry Smith Groin Test Updated: April 25, 2023

Early prognosis

The main watch now is on Gardiner who has played just one VFL match this season before his latest niggle. He sat out at the weekend and is expected to return through the lower level this weekend before vying for senior selection again. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Cottrell Foot Test David Cuningham Calf 2-3 weeks Sam Docherty Knee 2-4 weeks Caleb Marchbank Calf 1-2 weeks Jack Martin Calf 2-3 weeks Jesse Motlop Suspended Round 8 Matt Owies Hamstring 2-3 weeks Sam Philp Foot Season Adam Saad Hamstring Test Zac Williams Knee Season Updated: April 25, 2023

Early prognosis

The Blues are hopeful Saad will return this week, but Motlop is suspended for a dangerous tackle. Cottrell is expected to make his comeback through the VFL this weekend, having already welcomed back Jordan Boyd (foot) through the reserves last week. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aiden Begg Back Test Darcy Cameron Knee 4-6 weeks Mason Cox Spleen TBC Charlie Dean Foot Season Jeremy Howe Arm TBC Patrick Lipinski Shoulder 7-9 weeks Dan McStay Finger 7-9 weeks Nathan Murphy Concussion Test Scott Pendlebury Eye Test Updated: April 25, 2023

Early prognosis

Murphy is expected to return against Adelaide in Adelaide on Sunday after missing Anzac Day due to concussion. Pendlebury will see a specialist after being badly poked in the eye against the Bombers. Cox will have another check this week to provide a clearer timeline around his return to action. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nik Cox Back 5 weeks Jayden Davey* Knee Season Matt Guelfi Hamstring 4-5 weeks Jayden Laverde Shoulder TBC James Stewart Foot TBC Elijah Tsatas Knee 6 weeks Peter Wright Shoulder 11 weeks Updated: April 25, 2023

Early prognosis

The Bombers suffered a fresh setback in the loss to the Magpies on Anzac Day with Laverde substituted due to a shoulder injury. Zach Reid and Kaine Baldwin both returned from their injuries in the VFL last week. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Heath Chapman Calf Test Travis Colyer Calf 3-4 weeks Michael Frederick Adductor 3-4 weeks Nat Fyfe Foot TBA Liam Henry Concussion 1-2 weeks Max Knobel Concussion 1-2 weeks Sam Switkowski Calf Test Matt Taberner Back TBA Updated: April 25, 2023

Early prognosis

The Dockers believe Frederick injured himself while kicking a third-quarter goal in Friday night's loss to the Western Bulldogs. He pulled up sore and scans confirmed an adductor injury. Chapman and Switkowski have made recent progress and are pushing to return this week. Fyfe had a strong training session on Saturday and will be assessed this week, with his foot injury proving unpredictable so far for the Dockers. Taberner will be sidelined for the "medium to long term" after surgery for a microdiscectomy. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jed Bews Concussion Test Toby Conway Foot TBC Jack Henry Foot TBC Sam Menegola Knee TBC Rhys Stanley Eye socket 3-5 weeks Tyson Stengle Arm 3-5 weeks Updated: April 25, 2023

Early prognosis

Bews could be available after missing a fortnight with concussion. The premiership player will need to pass protocols this week ahead of the game against Essendon on Sunday. The Cats lost Stanley and Stengle during Gather Round and aren’t expected to get them back for at least another few weeks. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Connor Budarick Knee TBC Sam Flanders Knee 2 weeks Touk Miller Knee TBC Updated: April 25, 2023

Early prognosis

A timeframe on Miller's return following confirmation of a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee will become clearer after he sees a surgeon. Flanders is progressing nicely and will be a welcome addition when he returns in two weeks. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Leek Aleer Ankle 2 weeks Phil Davis Groin 2-3 weeks Cooper Hamilton Foot TBC Darcy Jones Knee Season Adam Kennedy Knee Season Nick Madden Foot 2-4 weeks Daniel Lloyd Calf Test Braydon Preuss Back 4 weeks Sam Taylor Hamstring 10-12 weeks Callan Ward Suspended Round 8 Jacob Wehr Shoulder 6-8 weeks Updated: April 25, 2023

Early prognosis

The Giants will lose star defender Taylor for up to three months, while Kennedy will miss the season after tearing his ACL. Aleer made his comeback from a quad injury through the VFL, but then hurt his ankle in the same game and is expected to miss a fortnight. New recruit Toby Bedford (hamstring) made his return through the VFL over the weekend. Ward is suspended for a dangerous tackle. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Henry Hustwaite Concussion Test Emerson Jeka Hamstring Test Mitch Lewis ACL Test Max Lynch Concussion TBC Fionn O'Hara Concussion Test Jai Serong Pericarditis Indefinite Updated: April 25, 2023

Early prognosis

Mitch Lewis is pushing for his first appearance since spraining his anterior cruciate ligament in January and is expected to play at some level this weekend. The key forward has trained fully over the past fortnight and could return against the Western Bulldogs on Saturday. Lynch has entered concussion protocols following another head knock. The club is expected to take some time to work through the next steps given the ruckman’s history with concussion. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Christian Salem Knee 1-2 weeks Joel Smith Thumb Test Charlie Spargo Concussion 1-2 weeks Kye Turner Groin Test Will Verrall Pelvis 6-7 weeks Updated: April 25, 2023

Early prognosis

Spargo is still suffering concussion symptoms and will be sidelined for at least another week, while defender Salem (knee) is closing in on a return. Other than that, the Demons are almost back to a clean bill of health – premiership stars Max Gawn, Michael Hibberd, Jake Lever and Ben Brown all returned this week, the latter via the VFL. – Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Brayden George Knee Season Jy Simpkin Hand Test Tristan Xerri Ankle 5-7 weeks Updated: April 25, 2023

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos are hopeful that Simpkin could return this week. Both of Cooper Harvey (finger) and Lachie Young (ankle) made their comebacks through the VFL last weekend. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Dixon Knee Test Orazio Fantasia Quad 3-4 weeks Kane Farrell Jaw 2-3 weeks Mitch Georgiades Knee Season Tom Jonas Suspension Round 8 Todd Marshall Concussion 1 week Updated: April 25, 2023

Early prognosis

After a good recent run with injury, it was a terrible weekend for Port with Georgiades to miss the season and scans confirming Farrell played out the win over the Eagles with a broken cheekbone. The club is optimistic Dixon will be available to face St Kilda, providing he gets through main training on Wednesday. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kaelan Bradtke Hand 1-2 weeks Tom Brown Wrist 2-4 weeks Seth Campbell Adductor Test Mate Colina Back Indefinite Josh Gibcus Hamstring 1-3 weeks Jack Graham Hamstring Test Tom Lynch Foot 6-11 weeks Toby Nankervis Ankle 3-5 weeks Bigoa Nyuon Ankle 1-2 weeks Maurice Rioli jnr Hamstring TBC Kaleb Smith Foot 3-5 weeks Ivan Soldo Foot 1-2 weeks Robbie Tarrant Hip Indefinite Updated: April 25, 2023

Early prognosis

The Tigers are yet to update their injury list, given they played on Monday night. Rioli jnr suffered a hamstring injury in the dying minutes of Monday night's loss to Melbourne. They're hopeful of regaining Graham, and Nathan Broad's four-match suspension has now been served, and he is available to play Gold Coast on the weekend. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Allison Foot Indefinite Anthony Caminiti Suspension Round 9 Nick Coffield Calf 2-4 weeks Jack Hayes Foot 10 weeks Olli Hotton Back 10 weeks Zak Jones Achilles 1-2 weeks Max King Shoulder 4-6 weeks Dan McKenzie Calf Indefinite Angus McLennan Back Indefinite Jimmy Webster Cheekbone 3-4 weeks Updated: April 25, 2023

Early prognosis

St Kilda welcomed back two big names – Jack Steele and Tim Membrey – against Carlton on Sunday and should start getting back some more players in coming weeks. Jones is still at least a week away from playing his first game of the year after being dogged by an Achilles issue. King is closing in on a return from a shoulder reconstruction but not expected to be available for another month. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Joel Amartey Hamstring 8-10 weeks Robbie Fox Concussion 1 week Lance Franklin Knee Test Paddy McCartin Concussion TBC Tom McCartin Concussion Test Lewis Melican Adductor 1-2 weeks Dane Rampe Neck Test Sam Reid Hamstring 8-10 weeks Matt Roberts Knee TBC Sam Wicks Shoulder 2-3 weeks Updated: April 25, 2023

Early prognosis

The injuries keep piling up for the Swans, with Fox (concussion) and Roberts (knee) already ruled out of the clash with the Giants, with the young midfielder to have scans this week. Coach John Longmire was also cool on the prospect of Franklin, Tom McCartin and Rampe returning to face the Giants, while Paddy McCartin's future remains unclear. Hickey played three quarters in the VFL on Sunday but Longmire indicated he might spend a second week in the reserves given his age and history of soft tissue injuries. – Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Coby Burgiel Hamstring TBC Campbell Chesser Knee TBC Tom Cole Ankle TBC Jamie Cripps Ankle TBC Harry Edwards Wrist 3-4 weeks Elijah Hewett Ankle TBC Brady Hough Hamstring TBC Shannon Hurn Hamstring Test Noah Long Hamstring Test Jeremy McGovern Hamstring TBC Nic Naitanui Achilles TBC Liam Ryan Hamstring TBC Dom Sheed Throat TBC Luke Shuey Ankle TBC Jack Williams Spleen 3-4 weeks Isiah Winder Hamstring TBC Elliot Yeo Groin 2-3 weeks Updated: April 25, 2023

Early prognosis

The Eagles are yet to reveal the extent of Shuey's ankle injury, with uncertain timelines throughout the Eagles' injury list. Ryan is now free from crutches after hamstring surgery, while Cripps remains in a moon boot and Edwards is training with a wrist guard. Yeo, Chesser, McGovern, Williams and Sheed all did varying degrees of training on Tuesday, while Naitanui walked laps. Hurn looks likely to return from a hamstring complaint. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dom Bedendo Groin Indefinite Josh Bruce Ribs 4-8 weeks Harvey Gallagher Hamstring 2-3 weeks Riley Garcia Groin 6-8 weeks Tom Liberatore Concussion 1-2 weeks Bailey Smith Calf Test Roarke Smith Foot 5-7 weeks Laitham Vandermeer Ribs Test Updated: April 25, 2023

Early prognosis

Smith is in the hunt to face Hawthorn on Saturday after missing the past fortnight due to a minor calf strain. The midfielder completed a decent training session last Friday and will need to prove his fitness on Wednesday before being cleared to play in Marcus Bontempelli’s 200th game. Vandermeer’s horror injury run continued in the VFL on the weekend with the forward copping serious rib damage in his first game of the season. Liberatore is in concussion protocols and won’t be available this weekend. – Josh Gabelich

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list