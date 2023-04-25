THE LATEST on an All-Australian Blue, a handful of Freo's stars, the Suns' co-skipper, an exciting young Hawk and more.

Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round seven.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Hugh Bond  Knee  TBC
Updated: April 25, 2023

Early prognosis

Adelaide's terrific record with injuries this season continues, with Bond the only player listed ahead of the Crows' official update. The midfielder is not yet running after suffering a knee fracture and was scheduled to remain 'off legs' for at least another week, with the Crows unsure when he will next be available for selection. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Darcy Gardiner  Adductor  Test
 Carter Michael  Quad  2 weeks
 Henry Smith  Groin  Test
Updated: April 25, 2023

Early prognosis

The main watch now is on Gardiner who has played just one VFL match this season before his latest niggle. He sat out at the weekend and is expected to return through the lower level this weekend before vying for senior selection again.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Matt Cottrell  Foot  Test
 David Cuningham  Calf  2-3 weeks
 Sam Docherty  Knee  2-4 weeks
 Caleb Marchbank  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Jack Martin  Calf  2-3 weeks
 Jesse Motlop  Suspended  Round 8
 Matt Owies  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Sam Philp  Foot  Season
 Adam Saad  Hamstring  Test
 Zac Williams   Knee  Season
Updated: April 25, 2023

Early prognosis

The Blues are hopeful Saad will return this week, but Motlop is suspended for a dangerous tackle. Cottrell is expected to make his comeback through the VFL this weekend, having already welcomed back Jordan Boyd (foot) through the reserves last week. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Aiden Begg  Back  Test
 Darcy Cameron  Knee  4-6 weeks
 Mason Cox  Spleen  TBC
 Charlie Dean  Foot  Season
 Jeremy Howe  Arm  TBC
 Patrick Lipinski  Shoulder  7-9 weeks
 Dan McStay  Finger  7-9 weeks
 Nathan Murphy  Concussion  Test
 Scott Pendlebury  Eye  Test
Updated: April 25, 2023

Early prognosis

Murphy is expected to return against Adelaide in Adelaide on Sunday after missing Anzac Day due to concussion. Pendlebury will see a specialist after being badly poked in the eye against the Bombers. Cox will have another check this week to provide a clearer timeline around his return to action.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Nik Cox  Back  5 weeks
 Jayden Davey*  Knee  Season
 Matt Guelfi  Hamstring  4-5 weeks
 Jayden Laverde  Shoulder  TBC
 James Stewart  Foot  TBC
 Elijah Tsatas  Knee  6 weeks
 Peter Wright  Shoulder  11 weeks
Updated: April 25, 2023

Early prognosis

The Bombers suffered a fresh setback in the loss to the Magpies on Anzac Day with Laverde substituted due to a shoulder injury. Zach Reid and Kaine Baldwin both returned from their injuries in the VFL last week. Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Heath Chapman  Calf  Test
 Travis Colyer  Calf  3-4 weeks
 Michael Frederick  Adductor  3-4 weeks
 Nat Fyfe  Foot  TBA
 Liam Henry  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Max Knobel  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Sam Switkowski  Calf  Test
 Matt Taberner  Back  TBA
Updated: April 25, 2023

Early prognosis

The Dockers believe Frederick injured himself while kicking a third-quarter goal in Friday night's loss to the Western Bulldogs. He pulled up sore and scans confirmed an adductor injury. Chapman and Switkowski have made recent progress and are pushing to return this week. Fyfe had a strong training session on Saturday and will be assessed this week, with his foot injury proving unpredictable so far for the Dockers. Taberner will be sidelined for the "medium to long term" after surgery for a microdiscectomy. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jed Bews  Concussion  Test
 Toby Conway  Foot  TBC
 Jack Henry  Foot  TBC
 Sam Menegola  Knee  TBC
 Rhys Stanley  Eye socket  3-5 weeks
 Tyson Stengle  Arm  3-5 weeks
Updated: April 25, 2023

Early prognosis

Bews could be available after missing a fortnight with concussion. The premiership player will need to pass protocols this week ahead of the game against Essendon on Sunday. The Cats lost Stanley and Stengle during Gather Round and aren’t expected to get them back for at least another few weeks.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Connor Budarick  Knee  TBC
 Sam Flanders  Knee  2 weeks
 Touk Miller  Knee  TBC
Updated: April 25, 2023

Early prognosis

A timeframe on Miller's return following confirmation of a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee will become clearer after he sees a surgeon. Flanders is progressing nicely and will be a welcome addition when he returns in two weeks.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Leek Aleer  Ankle  2 weeks
 Phil Davis  Groin  2-3 weeks
 Cooper Hamilton  Foot  TBC
 Darcy Jones  Knee  Season
 Adam Kennedy  Knee  Season
 Nick Madden  Foot  2-4 weeks
 Daniel Lloyd  Calf  Test
 Braydon Preuss  Back  4 weeks
 Sam Taylor  Hamstring  10-12 weeks
 Callan Ward  Suspended  Round 8
 Jacob Wehr  Shoulder  6-8 weeks
Updated: April 25, 2023

Early prognosis

The Giants will lose star defender Taylor for up to three months, while Kennedy will miss the season after tearing his ACL. Aleer made his comeback from a quad injury through the VFL, but then hurt his ankle in the same game and is expected to miss a fortnight. New recruit Toby Bedford (hamstring) made his return through the VFL over the weekend. Ward is suspended for a dangerous tackle. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Henry Hustwaite  Concussion  Test
 Emerson Jeka  Hamstring  Test
 Mitch Lewis  ACL  Test
 Max Lynch  Concussion  TBC
 Fionn O'Hara  Concussion  Test
 Jai Serong  Pericarditis  Indefinite
Updated: April 25, 2023

Early prognosis

Mitch Lewis is pushing for his first appearance since spraining his anterior cruciate ligament in January and is expected to play at some level this weekend. The key forward has trained fully over the past fortnight and could return against the Western Bulldogs on Saturday. Lynch has entered concussion protocols following another head knock. The club is expected to take some time to work through the next steps given the ruckman’s history with concussion.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Christian Salem  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Joel Smith  Thumb  Test
 Charlie Spargo  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Kye Turner  Groin  Test
 Will Verrall  Pelvis  6-7 weeks
Updated: April 25, 2023

Early prognosis

Spargo is still suffering concussion symptoms and will be sidelined for at least another week, while defender Salem (knee) is closing in on a return. Other than that, the Demons are almost back to a clean bill of health – premiership stars Max Gawn, Michael Hibberd, Jake Lever and Ben Brown all returned this week, the latter via the VFL. – Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Brayden George  Knee   Season
 Jy Simpkin  Hand  Test
 Tristan Xerri  Ankle  5-7 weeks
Updated: April 25, 2023

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos are hopeful that Simpkin could return this week. Both of Cooper Harvey (finger) and Lachie Young (ankle) made their comebacks through the VFL last weekend.  Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Charlie Dixon  Knee  Test
 Orazio Fantasia  Quad  3-4 weeks
 Kane Farrell  Jaw  2-3 weeks
 Mitch Georgiades  Knee  Season
 Tom Jonas  Suspension  Round 8
 Todd Marshall  Concussion  1 week
Updated: April 25, 2023

Early prognosis

After a good recent run with injury, it was a terrible weekend for Port with Georgiades to miss the season and scans confirming Farrell played out the win over the Eagles with a broken cheekbone. The club is optimistic Dixon will be available to face St Kilda, providing he gets through main training on Wednesday.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Kaelan Bradtke  Hand  1-2 weeks
 Tom Brown  Wrist  2-4 weeks
 Seth Campbell  Adductor  Test
 Mate Colina  Back  Indefinite
 Josh Gibcus  Hamstring  1-3 weeks
 Jack Graham  Hamstring  Test
 Tom Lynch  Foot  6-11 weeks
 Toby Nankervis  Ankle  3-5 weeks
 Bigoa Nyuon  Ankle  1-2 weeks
 Maurice Rioli jnr  Hamstring  TBC
 Kaleb Smith  Foot  3-5 weeks
 Ivan Soldo  Foot  1-2 weeks
 Robbie Tarrant  Hip  Indefinite
Updated: April 25, 2023

Early prognosis

The Tigers are yet to update their injury list, given they played on Monday night. Rioli jnr suffered a hamstring injury in the dying minutes of Monday night's loss to Melbourne. They're hopeful of regaining Graham, and Nathan Broad's four-match suspension has now been served, and he is available to play Gold Coast on the weekend. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Matt Allison  Foot  Indefinite
 Anthony Caminiti  Suspension  Round 9
 Nick Coffield  Calf  2-4 weeks
 Jack Hayes  Foot  10 weeks
 Olli Hotton  Back  10 weeks
 Zak Jones  Achilles  1-2 weeks
 Max King  Shoulder  4-6 weeks
 Dan McKenzie  Calf  Indefinite
 Angus McLennan  Back  Indefinite
 Jimmy Webster  Cheekbone  3-4 weeks
Updated: April 25, 2023

Early prognosis

St Kilda welcomed back two big names – Jack Steele and Tim Membrey – against Carlton on Sunday and should start getting back some more players in coming weeks. Jones is still at least a week away from playing his first game of the year after being dogged by an Achilles issue. King is closing in on a return from a shoulder reconstruction but not expected to be available for another month.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Joel Amartey  Hamstring  8-10 weeks
 Robbie Fox  Concussion  1 week
 Lance Franklin  Knee  Test
 Paddy McCartin  Concussion  TBC
 Tom McCartin  Concussion  Test
 Lewis Melican  Adductor  1-2 weeks
 Dane Rampe  Neck  Test
 Sam Reid  Hamstring  8-10 weeks
 Matt Roberts  Knee  TBC
 Sam Wicks   Shoulder  2-3 weeks
Updated: April 25, 2023

Early prognosis

The injuries keep piling up for the Swans, with Fox (concussion) and Roberts (knee) already ruled out of the clash with the Giants, with the young midfielder to have scans this week. Coach John Longmire was also cool on the prospect of Franklin, Tom McCartin and Rampe returning to face the Giants, while Paddy McCartin's future remains unclear. Hickey played three quarters in the VFL on Sunday but Longmire indicated he might spend a second week in the reserves given his age and history of soft tissue injuries.  Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Coby Burgiel  Hamstring  TBC
 Campbell Chesser  Knee  TBC
 Tom Cole  Ankle  TBC
 Jamie Cripps  Ankle  TBC
 Harry Edwards  Wrist  3-4 weeks
 Elijah Hewett  Ankle  TBC
 Brady Hough  Hamstring  TBC
 Shannon Hurn  Hamstring  Test
 Noah Long  Hamstring  Test
 Jeremy McGovern  Hamstring  TBC
 Nic Naitanui  Achilles  TBC
 Liam Ryan  Hamstring  TBC
 Dom Sheed  Throat  TBC
 Luke Shuey  Ankle  TBC
 Jack Williams  Spleen  3-4 weeks
 Isiah Winder  Hamstring  TBC
 Elliot Yeo  Groin  2-3 weeks
Updated: April 25, 2023

Early prognosis

The Eagles are yet to reveal the extent of Shuey's ankle injury, with uncertain timelines throughout the Eagles' injury list. Ryan is now free from crutches after hamstring surgery, while Cripps remains in a moon boot and Edwards is training with a wrist guard. Yeo, Chesser, McGovern, Williams and Sheed all did varying degrees of training on Tuesday, while Naitanui walked laps. Hurn looks likely to return from a hamstring complaint.  Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Dom Bedendo  Groin  Indefinite
 Josh Bruce  Ribs  4-8 weeks
 Harvey Gallagher  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Riley Garcia  Groin  6-8 weeks
 Tom Liberatore  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Bailey Smith  Calf  Test
 Roarke Smith  Foot  5-7 weeks
 Laitham Vandermeer  Ribs  Test
Updated: April 25, 2023

Early prognosis

Smith is in the hunt to face Hawthorn on Saturday after missing the past fortnight due to a minor calf strain. The midfielder completed a decent training session last Friday and will need to prove his fitness on Wednesday before being cleared to play in Marcus Bontempelli’s 200th game. Vandermeer’s horror injury run continued in the VFL on the weekend with the forward copping serious rib damage in his first game of the season. Liberatore is in concussion protocols and won’t be available this weekend. Josh Gabelich

