Max Lynch and Taylor Walker compete in the ruck during the R6 match between Hawthorn and Adelaide at UTAS Stadium on April 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE FUTURE of Hawthorn ruckman Max Lynch is up in the air after he suffered another concussion on Sunday.

Lynch was recalled for his first AFL game of the season following a strong run of form for Box Hill, before being ruled out with concussion at half-time of the three-point loss to Adelaide at UTAS Stadium.

Hawthorn's medical department have assessed the vision and didn't find a clear incident that caused Lynch's latest concussion.

It is understood to be the ninth concussion of Lynch's career, following two in his debut season, with both taking longer than the League-mandated 12-day minimum recovery period.

Much like Paddy McCartin's situation at Sydney, Hawthorn and Lynch will take time to assess his health with football clearly secondary at this stage.

"In the game against Adelaide Max was assessed for concussion and, given his history, our doctors opted to take a conservative approach and rule him out of the game," Hawthorn GM Rob McCartney told AFL.com.au on Tuesday.

Max Lynch is seen on the sidelines during the R6 match between Hawthorn and Adelaide on April 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"Max is now back in Melbourne and the club will support him throughout his recovery.

"He is a valued member of our club, but more than anything we just want to ensure his wellbeing and safety are front of mind."

Lynch returned to Waverley Park on Tuesday morning and is still symptomatic.

The 24-year-old suffered a concussion in his debut for the club in round one last season and didn't play again until round six.

Lynch then suffered another concussion when he copped a blow to the head in the dying minutes of the round 10 win over Brisbane last year, failing a concussion test the following day after the Hawks returned from Launceston.

The former Magpie returned in the VFL in early July and played four games for Box Hill before returning to Sam Mitchell's side for the final game of the home and away season.

Max Lynch kicks for goal for Collingwood against Box Hill in the VFL in 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

After the arrival of in-demand ruckman Lloyd Meek in the off-season, Lynch fought his way back into the senior side at the expense of the former Docker on the weekend before his latest head knock.

Lynch has played eight games for Hawthorn and become a popular figure inside Waverley Park since crossing from Collingwood at the end of 2021.