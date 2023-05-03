AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan will speak in Tasmania on the League's 19th licence. Pictures: AFL Photos

TASMANIA has officially been granted the 19th licence ahead of an expected entrance into the AFL in 2028.

After years of lobbying for a team in the Apple Isle, Tasmania has finally been given the green light to build its own team and stadium, following a monumental few days for the code.

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan was joined by Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff and Acting Prime Minister Richard Marles to announce the news in Hobart on Wednesday.

The news comes after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese formally unveiled $240 million in Federal Government funding for a new stadium in Macquarie Point in Hobart on Saturday.

All 18 club presidents and chairs unanimously backed the League's plan for a Tasmanian team on Tuesday morning.

The AFL Commission endorsed the vote on Tuesday afternoon, leading to a brief press release from outgoing chief executive McLachlan – "See you in Tassie tomorrow" – that will become an iconic moment in the history of Australian Football.

McLachlan travelled to Hobart on Wednesday morning for the announcement, after the AFL signed binding commitments with the Tasmanian Government that included partnering with the Federal Government for the construction of the purpose-built stadium.

The stadium will be built to seat 23,000 people inside a roofed stadium.

“I’m thrilled for the game, I’m thrilled for Tasmania…this is an AFL state”



While the AFL men's team is expected to enter the competition ahead of the 2028 Toyota AFL Premiership season, a timeline for the women's entry in the NAB AFL Women's competition is still to be worked through.

"There are big days and there are really big days. For our national game of Australian rules football and for the state of Tasmania this feels really big. Historic. Big for football, big for Tasmanians, big for all AFL supporters," Mr McLachlan said.

"Today is an important and historic day, for football in Tasmania, for football in Australia, for footy supporters all around the country.

"Today we are here to ensure a foundation football state, filled with believers, supporters and gravel rash grit, get the opportunity to unite their state and unite behind a single cause."

Former Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein was heavily involved in the process before passing the baton to current Premier Rockliff last month.

"This is a proud and ground-breaking moment in our history - put simply, Tasmania will never be the same again," Rockliff said.

"After more than a century, the AFL will finally be complete and recognised as a truly national competition.

"We have fought hard to deliver this and I couldn't be prouder to deliver our own team, that will take the field in our own colours, and sing our own song.

"For everyone who has backed us and believed – thank you for sticking with us, as we've brought this home. Tasmania's time has come."

With the 19th licence now secured, the AFL and Tasmanian Government will now select a chair and board of directors for the club before working on details for a training and administration base in the coming months.

A community campaign will be launched later in the year to select the name, logo, guernsey and song for the new club.

Gold Coast entered the AFL in 2011 after being officially granted the 17th licence in April 2009. After years of work behind the scenes, Greater Western Sydney was granted the 18th licence in 2010, two years before they entered the AFL.

Now, Tasmania finally has its own team.