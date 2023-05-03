Stuart Dew and Mabior Chol pictured after Gold Coast's win over Richmond in round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

STUART Dew likes what he's seeing from Gold Coast's attack but says his team has plenty to work on ahead of hosting Melbourne at Heritage Bank Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Suns have won two straight matches with wins over North Melbourne and Richmond, spearheaded by five and four goals respectively to Ben King.

But the coach knows the need to improve.

Having the star young full-forward back after a knee reconstruction last season was always going to take some adjusting to, and Dew says he's pleased with Gold Coast's ball movement in recent weeks.

Following Sunday's grinding win over the Tigers, they have now scored the 13th most points through seven rounds, despite generating the 15th most inside 50s.

Speaking on Wednesday afternoon, Dew said there was a bit to work on ahead of playing premiership fancy Melbourne.

"We'd like to get opportunities a little closer to goal, but I think that's every coach's kryptonite, trying to get the maximum (results) for their effort," he said.

"On the weekend we made it count. Our execution was really good and went a long way towards winning the game and it's about doing that again."

King, Ben Ainsworth, Jack Lukosius and Nick Holman have been the constants inside forward 50 this season, with the ball movement from further afield slowly opening more chances for them to shine.

"Good teams force you wide. We've got to try and get it into better positions and at different speeds as well," Dew said.

"Early in the year we didn't quite get it deep enough, we were very shallow and teams bounced off that.

"As Kingy's got going and Levi (Casboult) when he's played has given us a good target and 'Cholly' (Mabior Chol) has halved contests … having that focal point as a get-out can be handy.

Mabior Chol kicks a goal during Gold Coast's clash against North Melbourne in round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"There's not many perfect entries inside 50.

"A good game is 12 to 14 marks inside 50 … there's going to be some ugly ones and it's where they go and how well you're set up."

Dew said the Demons presented a great challenge for his in-form team, adding there was much more to Simon Goodwin's men than a star-studded midfield led by ruck duo Max Gawn and Brodie Grundy.

He said for the Suns to have any chance of an upset, they'd have to balance well both close to the contest and away from it.