Marcus Bonempelli and Jamara Ugle-Hagan celebrate during the round eight clash between Greater Western Sydney and the Western Bulldogs at Manuka Oval on May 6, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

THE WESTERN Bulldogs have seen off a late charge by Greater Western Sydney to overcome a slow start to the season and move into the top eight.

The 13.8 (86) to 10.11 (71) win wasn't all good news for the Dogs though, with Adam Treloar subbed out in the third quarter with what looked like a hamstring injury.

GIANTS v BULLDOGS Full match coverage and stats

The game was close throughout the first half before the Bulldogs kicked the only four goals of the third quarter to create a 33-point buffer.

However, the Giants are no strangers to a comeback, with their first three wins of the season all coming after they faced deficits at the final change.

This time, though, they had to do it without talismanic co-captain Toby Greene, who was a late withdrawal before the game due to an ankle injury.

On the other side of the equation, the Bulldogs had their captain, and Marcus Bontempelli was huge once again.

And when 'the Bont' needed a hand, it was Aaron Naughton who stood up in the last quarter, kicking back-to-back goals that quelled the Giants' comeback after they had drawn to within 10 points.

Hard-luck Dog can't take a trick

After a couple of injury-riddled seasons it looked like Adam Treloar's luck had changed when he played in 22 of the Western Bulldogs' 23 games last year, but the luckless midfielder suffered an all-too-familiar scenario on Saturday night. Midway through the third quarter, Treloar had the ball and was running through the centre square when he tried to find an extra yard to avoid a tackle, but it was too much for his hamstring and he fell to the ground clutching his leg. He got to his feet quickly but turned and walked straight to the bench. The club immediately tweeted that Treloar was suffering "tightness" and we can only hope that's true, but history would suggest otherwise.

Giants suffer the rub of the Greene

If there was one player the Giants couldn't afford to lose before the game it was Toby Greene, so when the fiery superstar withdrew before the match due to an ankle injury, seemingly any chance of Orange glory turned to beige. Greene has been the crucial cog in all three of GWS' wins this season with big final terms that turned three-quarter time deficits against Adelaide, Hawthorn and Sydney into victories. Near-namesake Tom Green did his best to fill the void, kicking two last-quarter goals that put a stunning comeback victory in sight, but it wasn't enough. The football world has always recognised Toby's talent, but his talismanic influence is as great as his deeds.

Toby Greene before the round eight clash between Greater Western Sydney and the Western Bulldogs at Manuka Oval on May 6, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Is the top Dog heading for Best in Show?

Talk of 'Bontempelli's Brownlow' started before the first bounce of round one when Luke Beveridge said the Bulldogs "feel like we cost him one" in 2021, but the skipper hasn't let the pressure of expectation get to him and he was the Dogs' best again on Saturday night. Bontempelli hasn't got the possession numbers of other medal fancies Clayton Oliver and Nick Daicos, but when his side needs a lift it's 'The Bont' who puts his head down and does the hard stuff, as shown by his status as the third-highest tackler in the League at the moment. There's some stiff competition and a long way to go, but if the Brownlow finished around Bontempelli's neck there wouldn't be a soul in football that thought justice wasn't done.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:38 Fiery Green boots opening gem The Giants strike first with this impressive Tom Green major

00:33 Marvelous Ugle-Hagan snaps sparkler The Bulldogs make a quick response with this Jamarra Ugle-Hagan goal

00:38 Super Jones slots two beauties Arthur Jones dominates the opening quarter with a pair of sensational majors

00:29 Trickster Ward conjures magical dribble goal The Giants find the big sticks early in the second quarter as Callan Ward produces this gem

00:33 Sneaky Scott drills major Anthony Scott stealthily slips behind play to collect the footy and slot this goal

00:29 Crafty Naughton cashes in for six Bulldog dominance on display as Aaron Naughton snaps this stellar major

00:52 Liberatore strikes gold as Treloar leaves field injured Good and bad news in a single play for the Dogs as Adam Treloar approaches the bench injured while Tom Liberatore scores a major

00:47 Magnificent Naughton seals the game with deuce The Bulldogs hold off the Giants' comeback with these clutch Aaron Naughton beauties

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 2.3 5.4 5.9 10.11 (71)

WESTERN BULLDOGS 4.1 7.4 11.6 13.8 (86)

GOALS

Greater Western Sydney: Green 3, Hogan 2, Ward 2, O'Halloran, Lloyd, Himmelberg

Western Bulldogs: Naughton 3, Lobb 2, Jones 2, Weightman, Ugle-Hagan, Scott, Liberatore, Johannisen, Bontempelli

BEST

Greater Western Sydney: Green, Haynes, Kelly, Whitfield, Hogan

Western Bulldogs: Bontempelli, English, Liberatore, Naughton, Smith, Macrae

INJURIES

Greater Western Sydney: TBC

Western Bulldogs: Treloar (hamstring)

LATE CHANGES

GWS: Daniel Lloyd (replaced Toby Greene in the selected side)

SUBSTITUTES

GWS Giants: James Peatling (replaced Aaron Cadman in the third quarter)

Western Bulldogs: Lachlan McNeil (replaced Adam Treloar in the third quarter)

Crowd: TBC at Manuka Oval