ST KILDA has moved back into the top three after downing North Melbourne on Sunday and could welcome back star full-forward Max King for its huge road trip to Adelaide to face the Crows next round.

King hasn't played this season after injuring his shoulder in the pre-season, forcing Ross Lyon into fielding various makeshift forward configurations in the absence of the club's leading goalkicker last year.

The problem appeared dire when Tim Membrey also missed the start of the season, yet the Saints have found new ways to score and now find themselves in the unusual position of considering holding King back even if he is declared fit.

KANGAROOS v SAINTS Full match coverage and stats

"We know he's done a mountain of work, he's incredible," Lyon said of his spearhead after the match.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Highlights: North Melbourne v St Kilda The Kangaroos and Saints clash in round eight

"He's probably as fit as he's ever been.

"(But) do we think everyone's doing their job and we can't bring him in regardless, even if he wants to play?

"We all submit to the team's needs in the end. Everyone does, including Max, so whatever the team needs."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Full post-match, R8: Saints Watch St Kilda's press conference after round eight's match against North Melbourne

With King's possible return the Saints are starting to get on top of what was an extensive injury list just weeks ago, and Lyon was confident his side hasn't lost any more players to the medical room this round despite both Jade Gresham and Rowan Marshall finishing the game on the sidelines.

"Gresham was his PCL knee from last year copped a knock," Lyon said.

"We were a little bit worried, he was worried, but it seems to be quite stable so we were conservative there.

"Rowan could have come back on, he just rolled his ankle. He'll be fine as well."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Saints sweat on Marshall after concerning ankle injury St Kilda ruckman Rowan Marshall finishes the game on the interchange bench with ice on his ankle

Despite North Melbourne going goalless through the first half for the first time since 1979, Alastair Clarkson saw positives in his young side’s efforts.

"Everyone would've seen some opportunities that we had, particularly in the first half, when there were three chances that were nearly walk-in sodas and somehow we found a way to miss them," Clarkson said post match.

"The Saints missed some shots too, so in terms of the quality of the game as a spectacle, it wasn't there on both sides.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Full post-match, R8: Kangaroos Watch North Melbourne's press conference after round eight's match against St Kilda

"But in terms of the contest ... we were in that game of footy."

While the four points eluded the Roos again Clarkson took something away from Marvel Stadium.

"You look for little wins and sometimes that’s opportunities for young kids, it's players playing on specific opponents," he said.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More The 10: Round eight's best moments Watch the best highlights from an entertaining round

"We take these little wins out of the game. All it does is show we’re getting closer to a win – not quite there yet, but hopefully we'll be there pretty soon."

Clarkson also addressed the return of Tarryn Thomas in the VFL on Sunday, the wayward Roo collecting 18 disposals in the side's 66-point win over Sandringham.

"He performed well in his first game back ... so he's just building his match fitness," Clarkson said.

Tarryn Thomas at North Melbourne training in February 2023. Picture: Getty Images

"He's got another week in the VFL program, I'm led to believe, and then he'll be back in the AFL program.

"Once he's back in the AFL program we'll just see what his fitness level and match conditioning is like.

"If he continues to do what we require him to do then hopefully he'll be available for selection pretty soon."