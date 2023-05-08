HE ROSE above the pack on Sunday afternoon and now St Kilda's Mattaes Phillipou has reached a new height, with the teenage sensation nominated for the NAB AFL Rising Star award.

The young gun picked up 13 disposals, four tackles and six marks against North Melbourne on Sunday afternoon

It wasn't the only accolade the 18-year-old picked up on the weekend, with his memorable fourth-quarter mark earning him Mark of the Year nomination.

Phillipou launched into the air and sat on the shoulders of North's Darcy Tucker to grab the footy after a rushed Hunter Clark kick.

AFL Rising Star: Mattaes Phillipou stars in round eight Watch the highlights and find out why Mattaes Phillipou gets the AFL Rising Star in round eight

"I just saw [the ball] up in the air and I knew there was a contest for me," Phillipou told Fox Footy post-game.

"I just jumped and got a boost, and got up there and gladly hung onto it.

"I've only gotten on shoulders twice now, once against Carlton which I dropped and then that one. I've always had the jump and ability, I just haven't gone for it and that's something Dad has spoken to me about.

"Robert Harvey has been great in that sense, telling me to go for my marks and I guess I'm starting to get up there."

AFL Mark of the Year: Round eight Vote now on your favourite marks from round eight of the Toyota AFL Premiership Season

Phillipou's father Sam played three games for the Western Bulldogs in 1995.

Picked up by the Saints with pick No.10 in the 2022 NAB AFL Draft, the South Australian has no shortage of confidence and has provided many highlights during his eight career games so far, most notably kicking three goals against the Western Bulldogs in round two.

Phillipou played his junior footy with PHOS Camden in South Australia and featured in Woodville-West Torrens' under-18 side in 2022.