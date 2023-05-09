PORT Adelaide will be known as Yartapuulti for all future games in Sir Doug Nicholls and AFLW Indigenous Rounds to acknowledge the Kaurna people, the traditional owners of the land around what is now known as the Port River.

The Yartapuulti name will be used for the first time in the upcoming Sir Doug Nicholls Round games in rounds 10 and 11.

The move follows the lead of Melbourne, who played as Narrm during both competitions last season, and Fremantle, who announced in February it will play as Walyalup during all future Sir Doug Nicholls and AFLW Indigenous Rounds.

Fittingly, Yartapuulti and Narrm will face off in the opening game of Sir Doug Nicholls Round this year, which will mark the first time two clubs with Indigenous names will play each other in the AFL.

Narrm will then host Walyalup the following weekend.

Uncle Mickey Kumatpi Murrutya O'Brien, a Kaurna Senior and past Port Adelaide player, said the name Yartapuulti is fitting for the club.

"In Kaurna, 'Yarta' means place or land and 'Puulti' means sleep or death, which is the name the Kaurna people gave the land around the Port River," he said.

"As a Kaurna person who was born here on this land on this peninsula, I am thankful and grateful for Port Adelaide. Not only for the opportunity they gave me as a player who played at this wonderful club, but this opportunity to share my culture and my connection to this place, being Yartapuulti – the place of sleep."

Club CEO Matthew Richardson says the move is a fitting celebration of the club's Indigenous players and the traditional owners of the land.

Yartapuulti Football Club

"Port Adelaide has a rich heritage of Indigenous players who have represented our club over many years and are intrinsic in the great eras of Port Adelaide," he said.

"The opportunity for Yartapuulti Football Club to open Sir Doug Nicholls Round against Narrm Football Club and the significance of that moment is not lost on us.

"It is a great privilege and honour, and for that to also include the 550 students who’ll complete the Santos Aboriginal Power Cup in that week makes it even more special."