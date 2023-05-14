MELBOURNE'S Tom Sparrow is set to miss Friday night's blockbuster against Port Adelaide after copping a one-week ban for rough conduct against Hawthorn on Saturday night.
North Melbourne defender Aidan Corr has also been handed a one-match suspension for striking Port Adelaide's Ollie Lord in Hobart, meaning he'll miss next week's match against Lance Franklin and Sydney.
Sparrow has been cited for a tackle on Will Day in the fourth quarter of the Dees' thumping win over the Hawks, with the incident graded careless, medium impact and high contact.
Broadcast vision on the night did not clearly show the tackle; Sparrow dragged Day towards the ground as he handballed, with the Hawks gun hitting the ground out of shot.
Corr's hit on Lord, which saw him reported by the on-field umpire, was graded intentional, low impact and high contact.
Six other players were fined for incidents in Saturday's matches.