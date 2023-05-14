Tom Sparrow during Melbourne's match against Gold Coast in R8, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE'S Tom Sparrow is set to miss Friday night's blockbuster against Port Adelaide after copping a one-week ban for rough conduct against Hawthorn on Saturday night.

North Melbourne defender Aidan Corr has also been handed a one-match suspension for striking Port Adelaide's Ollie Lord in Hobart, meaning he'll miss next week's match against Lance Franklin and Sydney.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More McEntee major after Corr lands in hot water with striking report Aidan Corr is reported in an off-ball altercation with Ollie Lord, reversing what was originally a Roos' free kick

Sparrow has been cited for a tackle on Will Day in the fourth quarter of the Dees' thumping win over the Hawks, with the incident graded careless, medium impact and high contact.

Broadcast vision on the night did not clearly show the tackle; Sparrow dragged Day towards the ground as he handballed, with the Hawks gun hitting the ground out of shot.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Sparrow cited for tackle on Day Melbourne's Tom Sparrow was cited for this tackle on Hawthorn's Will Day

Corr's hit on Lord, which saw him reported by the on-field umpire, was graded intentional, low impact and high contact.

Six other players were fined for incidents in Saturday's matches.