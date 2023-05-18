PREMIERSHIP defender Christian Salem will play his first game of 2023 for Narrm, while red-hot Taylor Walker has been rested for Adelaide's trip to Ballarat as teams for round 10 drop.

In other big news, Geelong's injury concerns have continued with Mitch Duncan among three more outs, while Nat Fyfe is into Walyalup's best 22 for the first time in three weeks to face the Cats.

>> KEEP SCROLLING OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS AND EMERGENCIES

North Melbourne and Sydney have both made plenty of changes for their match on Saturday.

But on Friday night Salem will line-up in the blockbuster against Yartapuulti at Adelaide Oval, coming into a team missing Tom Sparrow (suspension) and Harrison Petty (foot).

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Footy Feed: Clarko steps away, Tippa's future, Voss backs Harry Nat Edwards and the Footy Feed team with all the latest news

Ken Hinkley's team has recalled Scott Lycett to face the Max Gawn-Brodie Grundy ruck duo, but Charlie Dixon has failed to overcome a quad injury and will miss another week.

The Cats have not only lost Duncan to a low-grade hamstring injury for Saturday's match, but also Ollie Henry and young draftee Jhye Clark to a navicular stress reaction.

They regain premiership stars Jack Henry, Tyson Stengle and Brad Close.

Adelaide has changed some of its tall personnel for the trip to play the Western Bulldogs with Walker rested and Riley Thilthorpe (knee) and Tom Doedee (concussion) also missing.

The Dogs, winners of four straight matches, have dropped Alex Keath at the expense of Tim O'Brien.

Gold Coast has regained the services of half-forward Ben Ainsworth (corked quad) and defensive forward Nick Holman (turf toe) to face an unchanged Brisbane in Saturday night's QClash at the Gabba.

The Kangaroos have made six changes to face the Swans, bringing in Will Phillips and Tom Powell alongside debutant George Wardlaw, but losing Cam Zurhaar (face) and Luke Davies-Uniacke (hamstring).

Roaming Brayden is live!



Like all good television, there's a twist at the end 👀



📝: https://t.co/QLCV90BkDq#Kangas pic.twitter.com/6tNsvCCwWZ — North Melbourne FC (@NMFCOfficial) May 18, 2023

Sydney's injury crisis has deepened, with ruckman Tom Hickey ruled out, adding to the absences of Logan McDonald and Callum Mills from last week's loss.

In Saturday night's Dreamtime at the 'G game, Jordan Ridley comes back for Essendon from concussion, while Richmond gets Toby Nankervis back from an ankle problem for his first game since round four.

In Sunday's games, Carlton and Collingwood have made no confirmed changes at this stage, adding Tom De Koning and Darcy Cameron respectively to their extended squads of 26.

Ross Lyon has remained calm after St Kilda's heavy loss to Adelaide last week, with Tim Membrey (concussion) the only confirmed change at this stage to face Greater Western Sydney. Max King has been named for his first game of the season.

Max King celebrates a goal during St Kilda's round 23 match against Sydney at Marvel Stadium on August 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Giants have regained superstar Toby Greene after the dynamic forward missed the past two matches with an ankle problem.

In the battle of the bottom two, Hawthorn has lost Chad Wingard to injury, while West Coast has named Jack Darling (broken arm) as its only change at this stage.

FRIDAY, MAY 19

Yartapuulti v Narrm at Adelaide Oval, 7.20pm ACST

YARTAPUULTI

In: D.Byrne-Jones, S.Lycett

Out: T.Marshall (concussion), B.Teakle (omitted), J.Mead (omitted)

Last week's sub: Jackson Mead

NARRM

In: C.Salem, T.McDonald

Out: T.Sparrow (suspension), H.Petty (foot), J.Jordon (sub)

Last week's sub: James Jordon

SATURDAY, MAY 20

North Melbourne v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: A.Hall, W.Phillips, T.Powell, C.Coleman-Jones, G.Wardlaw, E.Ford

Out: C.Taylor (omitted), A.Corr (suspension), F.Perez (concussion), D.Tucker (hamstring), C.Zurhaar (face), L.Davies-Uniacke (hamstring), J.Mahony (shoulder)

Last week's sub: Phoenix Spicer

SYDNEY

In: D.Stephens, P.Ladhams, L.McAndrew

Out: L.McDonald (ankle), T.Hickey (concussion), C.Mills (calf), M.Sheather (foot)

New: L.McAndrew

Last week's sub: Marc Sheather

Western Bulldogs v Adelaide at Mars Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: T.O'Brien

Out: A.Keath (omitted), L.McNeil (sub)

Last week's sub: Lachlan McNeil

ADELAIDE

In: N.Murray, L.Gollant, E.Himmelberg

Out: T.Doedee (concussion), R.Thilthorpe (knee), T.Walker (managed), N.McHenry (sub)

Last week's sub: Ned McHenry

Walyalup v Geelong at Optus Stadium, 2.35pm AWST

WALYALUP

In: None

Out: N.Erasmus (managed)

Last week's sub: Nat Fyfe

GEELONG

In: J.Henry, B.Close, T.Stengle

Out: O.Dempsey (omitted), M.Duncan (hamstring), O.Henry (testicle), J.Clark (foot)

Last week's sub: Jhye Clark

Brisbane v Gold Coast at the Gabba, 7.30pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: None

Out: N.Answerth (sub)

Last week's sub: Noah Answerth

GOLD COAST

In: B.Ainsworth, L.Casboult, N.Holman

Out: H.Oea (omitted), T.Berry (omitted), M.Chol (omitted), J.Tsitas (sub)

Last week's sub: James Tsitas

Essendon v Richmond at the MCG, 7.40pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: J.Ridley

Out: W.Setterfield (foot), M.D'Ambrosio (omitted)

Last week's sub: Alwyn Davey jnr

RICHMOND

In: T.Nankervis, T.Dow

Out: B.Miller (omitted), J.Hopper (calf), J.Clarke (sub)

Last week's sub: Judson Clarke

SUNDAY, MAY 21

Hawthorn v West Coast at UTAS Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: F.Greene, N.Reeves, C.Macdonald, T.Brockman, J.Scrimshaw

Out: C.Jiath (calf), C.Wingard (calf)

Last week's sub: Lachlan Bramble

WEST COAST

In: C.Chesser, Z.Trew, R.Bazzo, N.Long

Out: J.Darling (arm)

Last week's sub: Luke Edwards

Carlton v Collingwood at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

CARLTON

In: T.De Koning, J.Boyd, Z.Fisher

Out: None

Last week's sub: Ed Curnow

COLLINGWOOD

In: D.Cameron, F.Macrae, H.Harrison

Out: None

New: H.Harrison

Last week's sub: Reef McInnes

Greater Western Sydney v St Kilda at Giants Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: T.Greene, J.Riccardi, J.Fahey, K.Briggs

Out: C.Brown (omitted)

New: J.Fahey

Last week's sub: Callan Ward

ST KILDA

In: J.Webster, M.King, J.Gresham, T.Campbell

Out: T.Membrey (concussion)

Last week's sub: Jack Bytel