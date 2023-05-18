PREMIERSHIP defender Christian Salem will play his first game of 2023 for Narrm, while red-hot Taylor Walker has been rested for Adelaide's trip to Ballarat as teams for round 10 drop.
In other big news, Geelong's injury concerns have continued with Mitch Duncan among three more outs, while Nat Fyfe is into Walyalup's best 22 for the first time in three weeks to face the Cats.
North Melbourne and Sydney have both made plenty of changes for their match on Saturday.
But on Friday night Salem will line-up in the blockbuster against Yartapuulti at Adelaide Oval, coming into a team missing Tom Sparrow (suspension) and Harrison Petty (foot).
Ken Hinkley's team has recalled Scott Lycett to face the Max Gawn-Brodie Grundy ruck duo, but Charlie Dixon has failed to overcome a quad injury and will miss another week.
The Cats have not only lost Duncan to a low-grade hamstring injury for Saturday's match, but also Ollie Henry and young draftee Jhye Clark to a navicular stress reaction.
They regain premiership stars Jack Henry, Tyson Stengle and Brad Close.
Adelaide has changed some of its tall personnel for the trip to play the Western Bulldogs with Walker rested and Riley Thilthorpe (knee) and Tom Doedee (concussion) also missing.
The Dogs, winners of four straight matches, have dropped Alex Keath at the expense of Tim O'Brien.
Gold Coast has regained the services of half-forward Ben Ainsworth (corked quad) and defensive forward Nick Holman (turf toe) to face an unchanged Brisbane in Saturday night's QClash at the Gabba.
The Kangaroos have made six changes to face the Swans, bringing in Will Phillips and Tom Powell alongside debutant George Wardlaw, but losing Cam Zurhaar (face) and Luke Davies-Uniacke (hamstring).
Sydney's injury crisis has deepened, with ruckman Tom Hickey ruled out, adding to the absences of Logan McDonald and Callum Mills from last week's loss.
In Saturday night's Dreamtime at the 'G game, Jordan Ridley comes back for Essendon from concussion, while Richmond gets Toby Nankervis back from an ankle problem for his first game since round four.
In Sunday's games, Carlton and Collingwood have made no confirmed changes at this stage, adding Tom De Koning and Darcy Cameron respectively to their extended squads of 26.
Ross Lyon has remained calm after St Kilda's heavy loss to Adelaide last week, with Tim Membrey (concussion) the only confirmed change at this stage to face Greater Western Sydney. Max King has been named for his first game of the season.
The Giants have regained superstar Toby Greene after the dynamic forward missed the past two matches with an ankle problem.
In the battle of the bottom two, Hawthorn has lost Chad Wingard to injury, while West Coast has named Jack Darling (broken arm) as its only change at this stage.
FRIDAY, MAY 19
Yartapuulti v Narrm at Adelaide Oval, 7.20pm ACST
YARTAPUULTI
In: D.Byrne-Jones, S.Lycett
Out: T.Marshall (concussion), B.Teakle (omitted), J.Mead (omitted)
Last week's sub: Jackson Mead
NARRM
In: C.Salem, T.McDonald
Out: T.Sparrow (suspension), H.Petty (foot), J.Jordon (sub)
Last week's sub: James Jordon
SATURDAY, MAY 20
North Melbourne v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: A.Hall, W.Phillips, T.Powell, C.Coleman-Jones, G.Wardlaw, E.Ford
Out: C.Taylor (omitted), A.Corr (suspension), F.Perez (concussion), D.Tucker (hamstring), C.Zurhaar (face), L.Davies-Uniacke (hamstring), J.Mahony (shoulder)
Last week's sub: Phoenix Spicer
SYDNEY
In: D.Stephens, P.Ladhams, L.McAndrew
Out: L.McDonald (ankle), T.Hickey (concussion), C.Mills (calf), M.Sheather (foot)
New: L.McAndrew
Last week's sub: Marc Sheather
Western Bulldogs v Adelaide at Mars Stadium, 2.10pm AEST
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: T.O'Brien
Out: A.Keath (omitted), L.McNeil (sub)
Last week's sub: Lachlan McNeil
ADELAIDE
In: N.Murray, L.Gollant, E.Himmelberg
Out: T.Doedee (concussion), R.Thilthorpe (knee), T.Walker (managed), N.McHenry (sub)
Last week's sub: Ned McHenry
Walyalup v Geelong at Optus Stadium, 2.35pm AWST
WALYALUP
In: None
Out: N.Erasmus (managed)
Last week's sub: Nat Fyfe
GEELONG
In: J.Henry, B.Close, T.Stengle
Out: O.Dempsey (omitted), M.Duncan (hamstring), O.Henry (testicle), J.Clark (foot)
Last week's sub: Jhye Clark
Brisbane v Gold Coast at the Gabba, 7.30pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: None
Out: N.Answerth (sub)
Last week's sub: Noah Answerth
GOLD COAST
In: B.Ainsworth, L.Casboult, N.Holman
Out: H.Oea (omitted), T.Berry (omitted), M.Chol (omitted), J.Tsitas (sub)
Last week's sub: James Tsitas
Essendon v Richmond at the MCG, 7.40pm AEST
ESSENDON
In: J.Ridley
Out: W.Setterfield (foot), M.D'Ambrosio (omitted)
Last week's sub: Alwyn Davey jnr
RICHMOND
In: T.Nankervis, T.Dow
Out: B.Miller (omitted), J.Hopper (calf), J.Clarke (sub)
Last week's sub: Judson Clarke
SUNDAY, MAY 21
Hawthorn v West Coast at UTAS Stadium, 1.10pm AEST
HAWTHORN
In: F.Greene, N.Reeves, C.Macdonald, T.Brockman, J.Scrimshaw
Out: C.Jiath (calf), C.Wingard (calf)
Last week's sub: Lachlan Bramble
WEST COAST
In: C.Chesser, Z.Trew, R.Bazzo, N.Long
Out: J.Darling (arm)
Last week's sub: Luke Edwards
Carlton v Collingwood at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
CARLTON
In: T.De Koning, J.Boyd, Z.Fisher
Out: None
Last week's sub: Ed Curnow
COLLINGWOOD
In: D.Cameron, F.Macrae, H.Harrison
Out: None
New: H.Harrison
Last week's sub: Reef McInnes
Greater Western Sydney v St Kilda at Giants Stadium, 4.40pm AEST
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: T.Greene, J.Riccardi, J.Fahey, K.Briggs
Out: C.Brown (omitted)
New: J.Fahey
Last week's sub: Callan Ward
ST KILDA
In: J.Webster, M.King, J.Gresham, T.Campbell
Out: T.Membrey (concussion)
Last week's sub: Jack Bytel