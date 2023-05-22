DARCY Moore's record-breaking performance on Sunday is no more, with Champion Data reducing his tally of intercept marks against Carlton at the MCG from 11 to 10.

Moore was rightly celebrated for his starring role in Collingwood's win on Sunday, with the Magpies skipper credited with 11 intercept marks, an AFL record.

However, further analysis from Champion Data – the AFL's official statistics provider – showed one of Moore's 11 marks came just after the quarter-time siren and therefore does not count.

It means that instead of taking the record outright, Moore's 10 intercept marks sees him share the record with seven other players; Jade Rawlings, Daniel Talia, Liam Jones, Steven May, Tom Stewart, Aliir Aliir and Charlie Ballard.

Despite the statistical quirk, there was no doubt that Moore was the most influential player on the ground on Sunday as the Pies recorded their ninth win of the season.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More AAA: 'Ugly' Eagles, youngster's Judd moment, Dee concerns Damian Barrett, Matthew Lloyd and Nat Edwards discuss a big weekend of storylines in Access All Areas

"At times you'd just think he was the forward. He just outreads the opposition, and he is playing on incredible players – they are not mugs in the game – and he just out positioned them," coach Craig McRae said after the 28-point win on Sunday night.

"He just had a day out, didn't he? The way he is playing right now, he is at the top of his game.

"(Charlie) Curnow is a great forward of the game; he is athletic and jumps at the ball. We thought that was a good match-up for Darcy. It was really pleasing to come out on top in that match-up."