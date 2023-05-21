Darcy Moore celebrates after Collingwood's round 10 win over Carlton at the MCG on May 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD coach Craig McRae has marvelled at the performance of Darcy Moore after his skipper produced one of the most dominant defensive displays of the season to date in the Magpies' 28-point win over Carlton on Sunday.

With Billy Frampton sidelined with a groin injury and Jeremy Howe still recovering from a horrific broken arm, Moore was sent to reigning Coleman Medallist Charlie Curnow and terrorised the Blues when they moved the ball forward.

BLUES v MAGPIES Full match coverage and stats

Moore was a clear standout in front of another crowd north of 80,000 people at the MCG, finishing with 25 disposals, 17 intercept possessions, 12 marks (six contested), 11 intercept marks – a new AFL record – 10 contested possessions, eight rebound 50s and five tackles in a masterclass down back.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Record-setting Moore makes his mark as brick-wall Darcy Moore's 11 intercept marks set a new record in Collingwood's victory

"At times you'd just think he was the forward. He just out reads the opposition, and he is playing on incredible players – they are not mugs in the game – and he just out positioned them," McRae said after the 28-point win on Sunday night.

"He just had a day out, didn't he? The way he is playing right now, he is at the top of his game.

"Curnow is a great forward of the game; he is athletic and jumps at the ball. We thought that was a good match-up for Darcy. It was really pleasing to come out on top in that match-up."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Highlights: Carlton v Collingwood The Blues and Magpies clash in round 10

Collingwood remains a game clear on top of the ladder after winning a sixth straight game to exit round 10 at 9-1, two games inside the top-four.

The Magpies embraced Sir Doug Nicholls Round during the week and McRae didn't waste an opportunity to get involved, accepting an offer from the Djab Wurrong and Kirrae Wurrong artist Tarni Jarvis to paint his boots, after designing Collingwood's Indigenous guernsey.

“Have you seen my shoes? Have a look on my way out. They are doing a bit," McRae said.

"Tarni Jarvis, who designed our jumper, asked if I wanted her to paint my shoes and they tell a story around family. I said before the game to the boys, every time you look at my shoes make sure you express yourself."

Craig McRae with Indigenous artwork on his boots during Collingwood's Sir Doug Nicholls Round match against Carlton at the MCG in round 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

McRae said Collingwood made the decision to bring Darcy Cameron into the starting 22 over the weekend after seeing how Jack Ginnivan recovered from the flu, before making the change officially when the teams were lodged an hour before the first bounce on Sunday.

"We were calculated thinking on Friday when we finalised the team that we didn't necessarily need to name him in the team. The rules allow you to name your squad and you make the late change accordingly," he said.

"It wasn’t weather based. We were waiting to see if Jack was going to be fit and well and then we had other options up our sleeve. We thought we’d bring Darcy into our 22."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Full post-match, R10: Magpies Watch Collingwood's press conference after round ten's match against Carlton

Carlton was undefeated after the first month of the season but has now dropped five of its past six games.

The only time Carlton has scored more than 74 points since flying to Adelaide for Gather Round was when they smashed wooden spoon favourites West Coast.

Blues coach Michael Voss said it's defence, as much as offence, that is letting Carlton down during a period where they have drifted from a top-four contender to sit in 11th after round 10.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More The 10: Round 10's best moments Watch the best highlights from the start of Sir Doug Nicholls Round

"Defensively we're not good enough right now," Voss said.

"I understand there has been some chatter around what we need to do offensively, how we can maximise better, and be more efficient going forward.

"The reality is this game's imperfect, mistakes happen. How you correct those mistakes and how you flick into defence so you can get the ball back quickly, we're just not recovering quickly enough.

"That’s what we've got to go to work as a footy team. We're falling short in that at the moment."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Full post-match, R10: Blues Watch Carlton's press conference after round ten's match against Collingwood