Travis Boak in action during Yartapuulti's clash against North Melbourne in round 11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE SECOND of three AFL Fantasy position updates has been confirmed by Champion Data and some new dual-position players (DPP) have been added to the game.

Players must currently be allocated in a single position in the game to qualify for the position addition. They will have played 35 per cent of time in their new position and have played half of the games (in this case six) to be eligible.

Port Adelaide's top scorer in round 11 is the headline name in the post-round 11 updates. Travis Boak scored 115 Fantasy points off the back of his 25 disposals and 12 marks in Hobart on Saturday. The former skipper has registered 38 per cent time as a forward in his nine matches and is now available as a MID/FWD.

Fantasy coaches have lamented the lack of forward options this season and following Boak's last three games of 90, 107 and 115, he could be a top forward worth targeting. At under $700k in Classic with the round 13 bye, plenty will consider him as an option this week.

Fantasy Draft leagues will be scrambling for Boak as his ownership is just 37 per cent across all leagues. His average draft pick (ADP) was a whopping 306 due to being MID-only. Now he's hot property and plenty of coaches will be trying to grab him as a free agent this week.

Dual-position players open up extra flexibility in your Fantasy squads. Be on the look out over the next six rounds for players who may gain DPP on the eve of the Fantasy finals when the third and final set of dual-position player additions will be implemented following round 17.

