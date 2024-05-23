AFL Play AFL Play

More from Telstra

Australia's best network.

Brought to you by

Sportsbet
17:03 Mins

Mums with Mics: Cath Cripps on being grandma and the dance move that landed her in hospital

Patrick Cripps' mum Cath joins Tracey McKay and Jackie De Koning in a chat about family life in the ‘Football Factory’ Northampton, the journey at Carlton, new bub Koda Sophie Crips, and how frivolity can sometimes lead to a hernia.

Watch Now

Latest AFL Videos
  1. 17:03

    Mums with Mics: Cath Cripps on being grandma and the dance move that landed her in hospital

    Patrick Cripps' mum Cath joins Tracey McKay and Jackie De Koning in a chat about family life in the ‘Football Factory’ Northampton, the journey at Carlton, new bub Koda Sophie Crips, and how frivolity can sometimes lead to a hernia.

    AFL
  2. 09:15

    Polo's debut to Durham's winner: The best Dreamtime moments

    Watch the best moments from the annual Dreamtime at the 'G clash between the Tigers and Bombers

    AFL
  3. 06:56

    Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Sydney

    The Bulldogs and Swans clash in round 11

    AFL
  4. 00:47

    Wow, Warner: Chad takes to clouds in super speccy

    Chad Warner lights up Marvel Stadium with a massive mark over the top of the pack

    AFL
  5. 00:38

    Rotten injury run continues with Richards ruled out

    The Bulldogs suffer yet another cruel injury blow with an in-form Ed Richards forced out of the contest after a HIA concern

    AFL
  6. 00:47

    Disaster for Dogs as Naughton injures knee

    The Bulldogs get thrown a massive injury headache with gun forward Aaron Naughton hurting his knee in this awkward tackle

    AFL
  7. 00:59

    Returning Bulldog subbed after brutal head clash

    Anthony Scott is forced out of the game early after colliding with Harry Cunningham

    AFL
  8. 04:40

    Footy Feed: Lions' hoodoo, Dees put family first, Giants bullish

    Nat Edwards with all the latest news

    AFL

Footy Feed
  • 04:40

    Footy Feed: Lions' hoodoo, Dees put family first, Giants bullish

    Nat Edwards with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 04:00

    Footy Feed: Bomber debut, Hardwick tees off, cheeky Toby

    Sarah Olle with all the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 05:18

    Footy Feed: Fresh De Goey injury, Libba latest, Lion's big plans

    Nat Edwards with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 07:27

    Footy Feed: Swan learns fate, Crow sidelined, Dons trio star

    Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 06:42

    Footy Feed Extra: Mahoney on Rankine’s run, Parker hit, GWS crowds

    AFL GM Football Operations Josh Mahoney speaks to Sarah Olle

    AFL
  • 06:19

    Footy Feed: Gun Pie back, Hawk returns, Ross swings axe

    Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich unpack the round 10 teams

    AFL
  • 05:56

    Footy Feed: Yze hits back, 'spluttering' Saints, De Goey latest

    Nat Edwards with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 04:27

    Footy Feed: Buddy's back, latest on Stringer deal, coach's plea

    Sarah Olle with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 05:07

    Footy Feed: Don's surgery, why Charlie isn't happy, Giant blow

    Nat Edwards with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 06:51

    Footy Feed: SDNR launch, 20th team debate, Kane on Scott

    Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich with all the news

    AFL
  • 08:43

    Footy Feed Extra: Kane on Cats meeting, runner rotations, tributes

    Sarah Olle chats with AFL Executive GM Football Laura Kane

    AFL
  • 06:52

    Footy Feed: Tigers trio named, Pies forwards reshuffle, Hawks skipper out

    Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich unpack the Round 9 teams

    AFL

Match Highlights
  • 06:56

    Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Sydney

    The Bulldogs and Swans clash in round 11

    AFL
  • 06:56

    Highlights: Waalijt Marawar v Narrm

    The Eagles and Demons clash in round 10

    AFL
  • 06:56

    Highlights: Yartapuulti v Hawthorn

    The Power and Hawks clash in round 10

    AFL
  • 06:25

    Highlights: Essendon v North Melbourne

    The Bombers and Kangaroos clash in round 10

    AFL
  • 06:56

    Highlights: Brisbane v Richmond

    The Lions and Tigers clash in round 10

    AFL
  • 06:29

    Highlights: Euro-Yroke v Walyalup

    The Saints and Dockers clash in round 10

    AFL
  • 06:18

    Highlights: GWS v Western Bulldogs

    The Giants and Bulldogs clash in round 10

    AFL
  • 06:48

    Highlights: Collingwood v Kuwarna

    The Magpies and Crows clash in round 10

    AFL
  • 06:24

    Highlights: Sydney v Carlton

    The Swans and Blues clash in round 10

    AFL

Press Conferences
  • 06:48

    Full post-match, R11: Swans

    Watch Sydney’s press conference after round 11’s match against Western Bulldogs

    AFL
  • 08:38

    Full post-match, R11: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round 11’s match against Sydney

    AFL
  • 09:21

    Full post-match, R10: Eagles

    Watch Waaliti Marawar’s press conference after round ten’s match against Narrm

    AFL
  • 05:56

    Full post-match, R10: Demons

    Watch Narrm’s press conference after round ten’s match against Waaliti Marawar

    AFL
  • 08:53

    Full post-match, R10: Power

    Watch Yartapuulti’s press conference after round ten’s match against Hawthorn

    AFL
  • 08:48

    Full post-match, R10: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round ten’s match against Yartapuulti

    AFL
  • 13:05

    Full post-match, R10: Bombers

    Watch Essendon’s press conference after round ten’s match against North Melbourne

    AFL
  • 14:20

    Full post-match, R10: Kangaroos

    Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round ten’s match against Essendon

    AFL
  • 07:24

    Full post-match, R10: Tigers

    Watch Richmond’s press conference after round ten’s match against Brisbane

    AFL
  • 06:06

    Full post-match, R10: Lions

    Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round ten’s match against Richmond

    AFL
  • 06:33

    Full post-match, R10: Saints

    Watch Euro-Yroke’s press conference after round ten’s match against Walyalup

    AFL
  • 09:03

    Full post-match, R10: Dockers

    Watch Walyalup’s press conference after round ten’s match against Euro-Yroke

    AFL
  • 13:51

    Full post-match, R10: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round ten’s match against GWS

    AFL
  • 07:50

    Full post-match, R10: Giants

    Watch GWS’s press conference after round ten’s match against Western Bulldogs

    AFL
  • 08:53

    Full post-match, R10: Magpies

    Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round ten’s match against Kuwarna

    AFL
  • 10:17

    Full post-match, R10: Crows

    Watch Kuwarna's press conference after round ten’s match against Collingwood

    AFL
  • 12:07

    Full post-match, R10: Swans

    Watch Sydney’s press conference after round ten’s match against Carlton

    AFL
  • 07:12

    Full post-match, R10: Blues

    Watch Carlton’s press conference after round ten’s match against Sydney

    AFL

Match Previews

  • 02:17

    Match Previews R11: Western Bulldogs v Sydney

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Bulldogs and Swans at Marvel Stadium

    AFL
  • 02:34

    Match Previews R11: Geelong v Greater Western Sydney

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Cats and Giants at GMHBA Stadium

    AFL
  • 02:18

    Match Previews R11: North Melbourne v Yartapuulti

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Kangaroos and Power at Blundstone Arena

    AFL
  • 02:03

    Match Previews R11: Walyalup v Collingwood

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Dockers and Magpies at Optus Stadium

    AFL
  • 02:56

    Match Previews R11: Hawthorn v Brisbane

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Hawks and Lions at Marvel Stadium

    AFL
  • 02:18

    Match Previews R11: Richmond v Essendon

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Tigers and Bombers at the MCG

    AFL
  • 02:30

    Match Previews R11: Carlton v Gold Coast

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Blues and Suns at Marvel Stadium

    AFL
  • 02:25

    Match Previews R11: Kuwarna v Waalitj Marawar

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Crows and the Eagles at Adelaide Oval

    AFL
  • 02:03

    Match Previews R11: Narrm v Euro-Yroke

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Demons and Saints at the MCG

    AFL

The 10
  • 05:13

    The 10: Round 10's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the start of Sir Doug Nicholls Round

    AFL
  • 04:55

    The 10: Round nine's most impactful moments

    We count down the significant moments of the round

    AFL
  • 04:41

    The 10: Round eight's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an action-packed round

    AFL
  • 04:27

    The 10: Round seven's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from Anzac Appeal Round

    AFL
  • 05:03

    The 10: Round six's best moments

    We count down the best highlights from the round

    AFL
  • 06:07

    The 10: Round five's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from a nailbiting round of football

    AFL
  • 05:48

    The 10: Round four's best moments

    We count down the best highlights from Gather Round

    AFL
  • 08:38

    The 10: Round three's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an action-packed round

    AFL
  • 06:09

    The 10: Round two's best moments

    We count down the top moments from the round just gone

    AFL
  • 06:20

    The 10: Round one's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from a thrilling round of football

    AFL
  • 05:40

    The 10: Opening Round’s best moments

    We count down the top ten moments from an action-packed start to the season

    AFL
  • 08:45

    The 10: Round 24's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the final home and away round of the season

    AFL

Showreels
  • 04:10

    VFL top plays: The best of round eight

    Enjoy the standout moments from the 2024 Smithy's VFL Season

    VFL
  • 04:01

    VFLW top plays: The best of round nine

    Enjoy the standout moments from the 2024 Rebel VFLW Season

    VFLW
  • 01:40

    VFL Showreel, R8: Nick Bryan highlights

    Enjoy Nick Bryan's standout VFL performance for Essendon

    VFL
  • 02:16

    VFL Showreel, R8: Matthew Allison highlights

    Enjoy Matthew Allison's standout VFL performance for Sandringham

    VFL
  • 02:26

    VFL Showreel, R8: Liam McMahon highlights

    Enjoy Liam McMahon's standout VFL performance for Carlton

    VFL
  • 02:08

    VFL Showreel, R8: Jhye Clark highlights

    Enjoy Jhye Clark's standout VFL performance for Geelong

    VFL
  • 02:00

    VFL Showreel, R8: Will Sexton highlights

    Enjoy Will Sexton's standout VFL performance for Southport

    VFL
  • 02:43

    VFL Showreel, R8: Caleb Poulter highlights

    Enjoy Caleb Poulter's standout VFL performance for Footscray

    VFL
  • 01:48

    VFL Showreel, R8: Oliver Sestan highlights

    Enjoy Oliver Sestan's standout VFL performance for Casey

    VFL
  • 02:26

    VFL Showreel, R8: James Peatling highlights

    Enjoy James Peatling's standout VFL performance for GWS

    VFL
  • 01:45

    VFL Showreel, R8: Jay Dahlaus highlights

    Enjoy Jay Dahlaus' standout VFL performance for Werribee

    VFL
  • 01:31

    VFL Showreel, R8: Luke Parker highlights

    Enjoy Luke Parker's standout VFL performance for Sydney

    VFL

Match Replays
  • 2:05:40

    Match Replay: Waalijt Marawar v Narrm

    The Eagles and Demons clash in round 10 of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:11:40

    Match Replay: Yartapuulti v Hawthorn

    The Power and Hawks clash in round 10 of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:06:38

    Match Replay: Essendon v North Melbourne

    The Bombers and Kangaroos clash in round 10 of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:09:32

    Match Replay: Brisbane v Richmond

    The Lions and Tigers clash in round 10 of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:01:54

    Match Replay: Euro-Yroke v Walyalup

    The Saints and Dockers clash in round 10 of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:04:50

    Match Replay: GWS v Western Bulldogs

    The Giants and Bulldogs clash in round 10 of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:04:32

    Match Replay: Collingwood v Kuwarna

    The Magpies and Crows clash in round 10 of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:02:12

    Match Replay: Sydney v Carlton

    The Swans and Blues clash in round 10 of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:21:14

    Match Replay: Gold Coast v Geelong

    The Suns and Cats clash in round ten of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:11:48

    Match Replay: Adelaide v Brisbane

    The Crows and Lions clash in round nine of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 1:57:32

    Match Replay: Collingwood v West Coast

    The Magpies and Eagles clash in round nine of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:14:58

    Match Replay: Richmond v Western Bulldogs

    The Tigers and Bulldogs clash in round nine of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL

AFLW
  • 00:45

    Future star showreel: Zippy Fish

    Zippy Fish kicked two goals and had 29 disposals for East Fremantle in the WAFLW on May 18, 2024

    AFLW
  • 00:48

    Future star showreel: Havana Harris

    Draft prospect Havana Harris tore up the Coates Talent League on the weekend. Check out her best moments

    AFLW
  • 02:35

    Draft Diaries: Meet WA speedster Zippy Fish

    Draft prospect and East Fremantle Sharks midfielder Zippy Fish discusses coming to football later in life and joining the National Academy for 2024.

    AFLW
  • 01:08

    Draft prospect showreel: Claudia Wright

    Potential draft prospect Claudia Wright tore it up for Claremont in the WAFLW in round eight, 2024

    AFLW
  • 03:10

    Draft Diaries: Meet Blues father-daughter prospect Sophie McKay

    Draft prospect and Sandringham Dragons midfielder Sophie McKay talks about her football journey and keeping perspective ahead of the draft

    AFLW
  • 00:46

    Draft prospect showreel: Ash Centra

    Potential top draft prospect Ash Centra gathered 47 disposals and kicked four goals in the Coates Talent League

    AFLW
  • 00:33

    Future star showreel: Violet Patterson

    Check out the best moments so far from potential 2024 Collingwood father-daughter selection Violet Patterson

    AFLW
  • 01:01

    Future star showreel: Molly O’Hehir

    Check out the best moments so far from potential 2024 AFLW draftee Molly O’Hehir

    AFLW
  • 04:36

    Highlights: AFL Academy Girls v U23 All-Stars

    Check out the best moments from when the Marsh AFLW Academy faced off against the Under-23 All-Stars

    AFLW
  • 1:56:44

    Match Replay: 2024 Marsh AFL National Academy Girls v U23 All-Stars

    The 2024 Marsh AFL National Academy Girls take on the U23 All-Stars at IKON Park

    AFLW
  • 01:17

    Draft prospect showreel: Violet Patterson

    Potential Collingwood father-daughter draft prospect Violet Patterson tore it up for Glenelg in the SANFLW in round three, 2024

    AFLW
  • 03:06

    The new norm: Hyett sees bright future for female coaches

    Female footy coaches are the new norm, says new Bulldogs coach Tamara Hyett, and she has a fellow AFLW coach to thank for opening the door

    AFLW

Friday Knock Offs

  • 10:23

    KNOCK OFFS: James Worpel on how Mitchell made him, his link to 'Lethal'

    The Hawthorn midfielder on getting roughed up by his coach, his young teammates and why they're in a hurry.

    AFL
  • 11:03

    KNOCK OFFS: From living in a gym to the 'G, Blue's remarkable rise

    Alex Cincotta details his long journey from a chippy to an AFL footballer, why he once lived in a gym, and why he loves playing against Collingwood

    AFL
  • 11:43

    KNOCK OFFS: How an American ruined Adam Cooney’s first Anzac Day

    Adam Cooney and Matthew Richardson reflect on their close Brownlow count, Anzac Day footy and Cooney’s new role as a coach

    AFL
  • 12:36

    KNOCK OFFS: Cats star on dogs, what-ifs, an AFLW Gather Round

    Geelong’s Amy McDonald discusses her unique part-time job, the prospect of an AFLW Gather round, and the fire in the Cats’ belly after last year’s prelim final defeat

    AFL
  • 13:42

    KNOCK OFFS: BT on awkward 'Roaming Brian' moments, calling GFs and why he left Richmond

    Brian Taylor discusses the inspiration for 'Roaming Brian', his long road to the top of commentary and why his playing career ended at 28

    AFL
  • 15:20

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Katie Brennan on US pre-season, the climb of women's sport

    Star Tiger on her off-season trip to American colleges, her Lions heroes, and how the Matildas are helping shape Aussie female sport

    AFL
  • 14:34

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Marc Pittonet on his unusual nickname, the Blues' best kick

    The Carlton ruckman on the white-line fever that earned his nickname, the young Blues on the rise, his famous sporting connections

    AFL
  • 15:32

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Pies tragic Matt Preston on footy's next celebrity chef

    Matt Preston on his No.1 Collingwood era, his favourite footballing cook, and why he loves 'Fly'

    AFL
  • 15:32

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: How Prestia became a Tiger, change at Punt Rd, 'Mini' praise

    Dion Prestia tells Dylan how he ended up at Tigerland, what's changed since Dimma's departure, and why he endorses 'Mini' for the job.

    AFL
  • 15:20

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Hardwick on jumper numbers, Sam Mitchell, being a 'veteran'

    Hawthorn tough nut Blake Hardwick compares Alastair Clarkson to Sam Mitchell, takes a look at Hawthorn's future, and talks his love of the NBA

    AFL
  • 16:18

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Howe's best hangers, love for the Pies, life after footy

    Jeremy Howe on his unconventional football journey, life in Collingwood's 'wolf pack', and the day he was robbed of Mark of the Year

    AFL
  • 14:56

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Mitch Duncan's Bombers-mad son, Cat hopes, young guns

    Mitch Duncan talks up the Cats' chances for this season, why his son is a Bombers fan, and his own coaching aspirations

    AFL

AFL Fantasy
  • 06:33

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 11

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:15

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R10 cash cows

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie deliver the round 10 Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL
  • 01:55

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R11 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 11

    AFL
  • 07:17

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 10

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:10

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R9 cash cows

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie deliver the round nine Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL
  • 01:27

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R10 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 10

    AFL
  • 06:27

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: round nine

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:14

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R8 cash cows

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie deliver the round eight Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL
  • 02:09

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R9 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round nine

    AFL
  • 06:14

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: round eight

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:08

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R7 cash cows

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie deliver the round seven Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL
  • 01:46

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R8 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round eight

    AFL

More from AFL

Naming Rights Partner

Major Partners

View All Partners
Page Top

Acknowledgement of Country

In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.