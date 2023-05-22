ZAK BUTTERS was phenomenal against Narrm on Friday night, but the Yartapuulti midfielder's performance was still not the best of 2023 to date.

In fact, based on Champion Data's Player Ratings, it wasn't even in the top three.

Butters gathered 41 disposals in the wet at Adelaide Oval and kicked two goals, but it was his composure and decision-making in traffic that was so eye-catching in the high-pressure contest.

The 22-year-old had match-highs in contested possessions (18) and clearances (10) and went at a disposal efficiency of 78 per cent against a midfield that included superstars Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca.

Throw in 12 score involvements in the four-point win, and it was almost the complete game.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Butters breaks out beast mode in truly epic outing Zak Butters transforms to another level in this phenomenal performance that included 41 touches and two goals

Only Scott Lycett in 2019 has rated higher in a single game for Yartapuulti since 2017, and Butters' performance was the eighth highest rated for the club since 2010.

However, three players have rated higher so far this season, led by reigning Coleman medallist Charlie Curnow for his nine-goal outing against West Coast in round seven.

It wasn't just the goals from Curnow that had the Carlton forward scoring so highly.

He finished with 16 score involvements from his 18 disposals and 14 marks, that included two direct goal assists.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Charlie and the goal factory shines with nine Charlie Curnow produces an absolute monstrous performance to feast on the Eagles with nine goals

Second on the list was Marcus Bontempelli's round six game against Fremantle, where the Western Bulldogs' skipper kicked two goals from 31 disposals that included eight clearances and 10 tackles.

Tom Hawkins' career-best eight-goal bag against Essendon in round seven is good enough for third, with five of his 12 marks being contested.

Tom Papley rounds out the top five for his six goals against Richmond as part of Gather Round, while Jeremy Cameron is the only player to have two performances in the top 20.

Highest rated individual games of 2023