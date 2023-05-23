The AFL is pleased to advise that Jordan Bannister, Darren Gaspar, Talia Radan, and Scott Stevens have been appointed as members of the AFL and AFLW Tribunal Panel.

Jordan Bannister played 67 games between 2001 and 2009 for Essendon and Carlton.

Following his retirement, Bannister became a field-umpire and officiated across the community, state-league, and elite level for seven years.

Bannister retired from umpiring in 2017, officiating 97 AFL games and 17 VFL games.

Darren Gaspar is a two-time All Australian (2000, 2001) and Jack Dyer Medalist (2001) with Richmond.

He was drafted from South Fremantle with the first overall pick in the 1993 National Draft to the Sydney Swans, going on to play 228 games with the Swans and Richmond.

Talia Radan is a Premiership player with the Adelaide Crows in the AFLW’s inaugural season.

She played with the Adelaide Crows, Melbourne, and the West Coast Eagles across 2017-2020.

Radan is currently coaching the Woodville-West Torrens in the SANFLW. She is legally trained and admitted to practice.

Scott Stevens is also a former AFL player who is legally trained and admitted to practice.

Stevens played 144 games and kicked 82 goals for the Sydney Swans and the Adelaide Crows between 2002 and 2011.

AFL General Counsel and General Manager of Legal and Regulatory Stephen Meade congratulated the four new panel members on their appointment.

“The on and off-field credentials of the four new panel members will bring a great deal of experience and expertise to the Tribunal Panel,” Meade said.

“Well done to Scott, Talia, Darren and Jordan on their appointments. Their understanding of all facets of the code will be a great asset to the AFLW and AFL Tribunal.”