RICHMOND and Yartapuulti have both lost key players ahead of their important clash at the MCG on Sunday, with Nick Vlastuin and Travis Boak withdrawing from the squads named on Thursday night.

Vlastuin has been forced out with a corked leg, while Boak hasn't recovered from a hit to the ribs sustained against Narrm in round 10.

Thomson Dow has been dropped and Judson Clarke is out of the 22 for the Tigers, with defender Tylar Young and Ben Miller coming in.

The Power welcome back Lachie Jones and Junior Rioli, while suspended skipper Tom Jonas and the omitted Francis Evans join Boak on the sidelines.

Adelaide has opted for even more firepower ahead of its huge clash with Brisbane on Sunday evening, confirming Riley Thilthorpe will play along with Taylor Walker. Tom Doedee and Josh Worrell also come into the side, while dropped trio Lachie Gollant, Patrick Parnell and Elliott Himmelberg are among the outs.

The Lions will bring back Darcy Gardiner for his first game of the season, joining Daniel Rich in the 22 to face the Crows.

And Collingwood takes an unchanged 23 into its Marvel Stadium game against North Melbourne, although Will Hoskin-Elliott is out of the starting 22. The Kangaroos have brought back Cam Zurhaar and Charlie Lazzaro at the expense of the concussed Liam Shiels and omitted youngsters Blake Drury and Paul Curtis.

SUNDAY, MAY 28

Richmond v Yartapuulti at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: T.Young, B.Miller

Out: N.Vlastuin (leg), T.Dow (omitted), J.Clarke (sub)

Last week's sub: Judson Clarke

YARTAPUULTI

In: L.Jones, J.Rioli

Out: T.Jonas (suspension), T.Boak (ribs), F.Evans (omitted)

Last week's sub: Jackson Mead

Collingwood v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: None

Out: W.Hoskin-Elliott (omitted)

Last week's sub: Jack Ginnivan

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: C.Zurhaar, C.Lazzaro

Out: L.Shiels (concussion), B.Drury (omitted), P.Curtis (omitted)

Last week's sub: Daniel Howe

Adelaide v Brisbane at Adelaide Oval, 4.10pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: T.Doedee, T.Walker, R.Thilthorpe, J.Worrell

Out: M.Hinge (concussion), E.Himmelberg (omitted), S.Berry (sub), L.Gollant (omitted), P.Parnell (omitted)

Last week's sub: Sam Berry

BRISBANE

In: D.Gardiner, D.Rich

Out: J.Payne (concussion), H.Sharp (omitted), C.Ah Chee (sub)

Last week's sub: Callum Ah Chee