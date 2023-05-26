TO MARK Sir Doug Nicholls Round, Yokayi Footy is looking back on the long and rich history of Indigenous Australians in Australia's game.

Gilbert McAdam, the former St Kilda and Brisbane player and 1989 Magarey medallist joins Andrew Krakouer, the former Richmond and Collingwood player and 2010 Sandover medallist to celebrate some of the greatest players in the game's history.

From the Indigenous pioneers more than a century ago through to the champions of the modern era, Gilly and Krak reflect on the challenges these players had to overcome, and celebrate their remarkable achievements.

Episode six pays tribute to the Indigenous players who have been fortunate and deserving of a spot in the Australian Football Hall of Fame, with Gilly and Krak discussing the impact they have had on the game right across the country.

Rounds 10 and 11 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season is Sir Doug Nicholls Round, which celebrates Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture and its contribution to our game.

