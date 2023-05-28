ON THE eve of the byes, AFL Fantasy Classic and Draft coaches have a bunch of players who have gained extra flexibility, gaining dual-position player (DPP) status.

Champion Data, the official stats gurus of the AFL, not only count the Fantasy points but also name players' positions based on their roles in games.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Starting positions are based on what happened in 2022. If a player plays in a second position for more than 35 per cent of the time, they are classified as a dual-position player (DPP). The updates, which are implemented after rounds five, 11 and 17, are based on the same parameters. Players must have played in their 'new' position at or above the 35 per cent threshold.

DPP adds flexibility to Fantasy teams in both Classic and Draft.

Despite increased midfield time in the last fortnight, Jack Macrae has gained FWD status as he is clocking in 38 per cent of his time in games as a forward. He headlines the list for the pre-byes update coming off scores of 117 and 123.

Consider the Bulldog as a member of your forward line at almost $100k cheaper than he started the season.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More TRSF: Upsets galore, MORE bench drama, blinded Blues Riley Beveridge and Kane Cornes bring you The Round So Far for round 11

Carlton's Matthew Kennedy, who should be important to the Blues' midfield make-up over coming weeks, is now available as a DEF.

Players will be flicked around during the byes and the added flexibility that dual-position status brings will be super-handy. Ben Hobbs has been a buzz name due to his increased midfield role. His MID/FWD status is an added bonus to his premium-like scores and cash generation.

Narrm's Max Gawn had been tracking for RUC/FWD status but missed out by the smallest of margins. His time in the ruck on Saturday against the Dockers bumped his time forward below the threshold by 0.1 per cent.

New dual-position players will be added to the game shortly after lockout lifts following round 11.

DPP ADDITIONS (POST-ROUND 11)

Player Club Initial position New position Chayce Jones Adelaide DEF DEF/MID Ed Curnow Carlton MID MID/FWD Zac Fisher Carlton FWD MID/FWD Matthew Kennedy Carlton MID DEF/MID Billy Frampton Collingwood DEF DEF/RUC Ben Hobbs Essendon FWD MID/FWD Xavier O'Halloran Greater Western Sydney MID MID/FWD Lachlan Bramble Hawthorn DEF DEF/MID Harrison Petty Narrm DEF DEF/FWD Dylan Williams Yartapuulti FWD DEF/FWD Riley Bonner Yartapuulti DEF DEF/MID Darcy Byrne-Jones Yartapuulti DEF DEF/FWD Ben Miller Richmond DEF DEF/RUC Xavier O'Neill West Coast Eagles MID MID/FWD Luke Edwards West Coast MID MID/FWD Anthony Scott Western Bulldogs MID MID/FWD Jack Macrae Western Bulldogs MID MID/FWD

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.