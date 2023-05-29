Jordan De Goey in action during Collingwood's win over North Melbourne in round 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WE HAVE a new leader in the AFLCA Champion Player Award for 2023 after Zak Butters dashed clear of longtime No.1 Nick Daicos with his eight-vote effort in Port Adelaide's win over Richmond on Sunday.

Butters is now three votes clear of Daicos, who polled five votes in Collingwood's comfortable win over North Melbourne.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

Melbourne superstar Christian Petracca remains in the top three after racking up eight votes against Fremantle, and he's now closely followed by in-form Magpies midfielder Jordan De Goey, who polled a perfect 10 votes against the Kangaroos.

De Goey's 10 was one of six perfect scores for the round, with James Sicily, Tim Taranto, Zach Merrett, Rory Laird and Matt Rowell all earning unanimous best-afield honours from the coaches.

Sydney v Carlton

9 Chad Warner (SYD)

9 Nick Blakey (SYD)

3 Jacob Weitering (CARL)

3 Sam Walsh (CARL)

2 Jake Lloyd (SYD)

2 Charlie Curnow (CARL)

1 Luke Parker (SYD)

1 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:39 Running Swan works crowd early with ripping major Justin McInerney catches one to perfection to get Sydney off to the perfect start

00:45 Motlop mops up Curnow's clanger as all ends well Jesse Motlop pounces on the footy and finishes with absolute class after Charlie Curnow's set shot is smothered

00:47 Blue blow as tough mid subbed with concussion Former Swan George Hewett is helped off the field after feeling woozy following this contact

00:33 Wicks somehow finds sticks after insane bounce Sam Wicks conjures his second goal of the game after this wild snap manages to sneak through

00:33 Walsh works magic with sweetest of strikes Sam Walsh trims the margin with this fine finish from a tough angle

00:29 Could gun Swan be in hot water for dangerous tackle? Luke Parker may face a nervous MRO wait after being penalised for this action on Sam Walsh

00:23 Could Cerra have a case to answer for tackle on Hickey? Carlton midfielder Adam Cerra may attract MRO attention for this action on Sydney's Tom Hickey

00:27 Cripps limps off after nasty ankle blow Blues skipper Patrick Cripps hobbles off the field after having his ankle trodden on in this tackle

08:40 Highlights: Sydney v Carlton The Swans and Blues clash in round 11

02:45 Warner wins Goodes-O'Loughlin Medal in silky show Chad Warner is named the Goodes-O'Loughlin medallist after his standout performance helps sink the Blues

07:32 Full post-match, R11: Swans Watch Sydney's press conference after round 11's match against Carlton

06:15 Full post-match, R11: Blues Watch Carlton's press conference after round 11's match against Sydney

14:08 Mini-Match: Sydney v Carlton Extended highlights of the Swans and Blues clash in round 11

St Kilda v Hawthorn

10 James Sicily (HAW)

8 Jai Newcombe (HAW)

6 Dylan Moore (HAW)

2 Mitch Lewis (HAW)

2 Jarman Impey (HAW)

1 Luke Breust (HAW)

1 Max King (STK)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:30 Juggling Marshall soars high Rowan Marshall needed a few extra grabs after he rises high above the pack during the opening term

01:18 Explosive King draws an early pair Max King makes his impact felt as he pushes his side in front with two goals in a minute

00:42 Silky Breust snaps Hawks in front Luke Breust shows off his craftiness with this sensational finish early in the second term

00:45 King rises at Marvel in mega minute Max King gives his side the ideal third-quarter start with back-to-back goals, including one stunning grab

00:43 Booming Impey kick fires up Hawks Jarman Impey unleashes this ripping long-range goal to keep his side within striking range

00:48 Crouch soccers it home after Sicily's high bump Brad Crouch puts through the goal after James Sicily appears to make high contact with Anthony Caminiti

00:32 Moore's manic snap sets up grandstand finish Dylan Moore gets his side to within a kick with this superb goal late in the final term

04:50 Last two mins: Hawks surge at the death to deny Saints The thrilling final moments between St Kilda and Hawthorn in round 11

02:24 Sicily's mammoth day sparks thrilling upset win James Sicily had the ball on a string with his incredible performance down back lifting his side from the clouds over the Saints

08:15 Highlights: St Kilda v Hawthorn The Saints and Hawks clash in round 11

10:19 Full post-match, R11: Hawks Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round 11's match against St Kilda

09:52 Full post-match, R11: Saints Watch St Kilda's press conference after round 11's match against Hawthorn

14:13 Mini-Match: St Kilda v Hawthorn Extended highlights of the Saints and Hawks clash in round 11

Melbourne v Fremantle

8 Christian Petracca (MELB)

8 Luke Jackson (FRE)

6 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

3 Hayden Young (FRE)

2 Max Gawn (MELB)

2 Angus Brayshaw (MELB)

1 Jaeger O'Meara (FRE)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:50 Pickett gets Narrm on board with ridiculous major Demon Kysaiah Pickett dribbles home an unbelievable goal along the boundary

00:45 Freakish Fritsch gets day started with dribbler Narrm's Bayley Fritsch goals moments before quarter-time with this fantastic finish in congestion

00:18 Walyalup's massive blow with star subbed out due to injury Docker Sean Darcy subbed out during the second term with hamstring injury

00:57 Viney launches long bomb in left-foot special Narrm's hard-nut Jack Viney gets his team going in the second half with this brilliant major

00:42 O'Meara penalised for dangerous tackle on Spargo Walyalup's Jaeger O'Meara gives away a free kick for this tackle on Charlie Spargo

00:38 Jackson nails epic major against old club Luke Jackson celebrates a special goal against his ex-side in the Demons

00:47 Schultz soars high and nails crucial goal Lachie Schultz chimes in with a stunning mark and major to inch one step closer to a fine upset win

00:29 Ice-cold Banfield seals the deal for Walyalup Docker Bailey Banfield kicks the match-winning goal over Narrm

09:12 Full post-match, R11: Dockers Watch Fremantle's press conference after round 11's match against Melbourne

08:11 Highlights: Narrm v Walyalup The Demons and Dockers clash in round 11

04:42 Full post-match, R11: Demons Watch Melbourne's press conference after round 11's match against Fremantle

13:08 Mini-Match: Narrm v Walyalup Extended highlights of the Demons and Dockers clash in round 11

Geelong v Greater Western Sydney

9 Toby Greene (GWS)

6 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)

6 Connor Idun (GWS)

5 Tom Stewart (GEEL)

2 Harry Perryman (GWS)

2 Brent Daniels (GWS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:30 Stengle soars with super speccy Tyson Stengle shows his aerial ability with a brilliant grab

00:32 Greene delivers early in milestone game Toby Greene kicks the opening goal of the match with a typically clever finish

00:50 Giants extend lead with gigantic Greene goal Toby Greene shows his range with a brilliant goal from distance

00:54 Cats respond with perfect Parfitt snap Brandan Parfitt finishes perfectly to kick an important goal for Geelong

00:51 Classy Close finish keeps Cats in it Brad Close shows plenty of skill to dribble an important goal from the boundary

00:42 Cats stay alive through Stengle brilliance Tyson Stengle kicks a brilliant goal from the contest against the Giants

00:36 Air Hogan takes flight with spectacular grab late Jesse Hogan takes a vital grab in the dying stages of the match

03:45 Last two mins: Giants hold Cats at bay for famous win Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Geelong and GWS in round 11

05:35 Full post-match, R11: Giants Watch GWS's press conference after round 11's match against Geelong

02:02 Toby turns up in Giant way in milestone to remember Toby Greene celebrates his 200th game in perfect fashion with his four goals helping GWS snare a stunning upset win

10:45 Full post-match, R11: Cats Watch Geelong's press conference after round 11's match against GWS

08:42 Highlights: Geelong v GWS The Cats and Giants clash in round 11

14:26 Mini-Match: Geelong v GWS Extended highlights of the Cats and Giants clash in round 11

Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs

10 Matt Rowell (GCFC)

6 Jarrod Witts (GCFC)

4 Liam Jones (WB)

3 Charlie Ballard (GCFC)

3 Jack Lukosius (GCFC)

3 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

1 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:45 Jamarra's crunching tackle raises noise level The Bulldogs add to their fast start as Jamarra Ugle-Hagan is rewarded for a ferocious effort

00:38 Suns snap two pearlers in hot minute Gold Coast bounces right back into the contest with quick goals from David Swallow and Ben Ainsworth

00:47 Holman swarmed after special moment in game 100 Nick Holman is surrounded by teammates after notching a heartwarming major in his 100th game of AFL

00:42 Staggering soccer move has hat-trick Jack dreaming Ben Ainsworth and Jack Lukosius combine in this outrageous play to add another to the Suns' dominant term

00:39 Sun on the run burns Dog and slides through cracker Nick Holman turns on the jets and squeezes through a timely goal for Gold Coast

00:38 Pumped-up Rowell splits sticks with eye-catching shot Matt Rowell gives the Suns some breathing room with this fine shot on the burst

01:03 Ainsworth's arms in air after tough 50m call Bailey Williams secures a crucial goal for the Dogs after a bewildered Ben Ainsworth is penalised in this marking contest

00:51 Humphrey's mesmerising finish may just be the match-winner Suns young gun Bailey Humphrey conjures the sweetest of shots to edge his side one step closer to a gutsy win

01:50 Rowell bullies Dogs with sheer power Matt Rowell continues his outstanding form with another stunning outing to help his side earn an impressive victory in Darwin

08:25 Highlights: Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs The Suns and Bulldogs clash in round 11

10:45 Full post-match, R11: Suns Watch Gold Coast's press conference after round 11's match against Western Bulldogs

09:34 Full post-match, R11: Bulldogs Watch Western Bulldogs's press conference after round 11's match against Gold Coast

14:08 Mini-Match: Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs Extended highlights of the Suns and Bulldogs clash in round 11

West Coast v Essendon

10 Zach Merrett (ESS)

8 Nick Martin (ESS)

6 Mason Redman (ESS)

3 Oscar Allen (WCE)

2 Andrew McGrath (ESS)

1 Kyle Langford (ESS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:42 Splendid Redman runs riot in forward cameo Mason Redman takes advantage of his surprise stint inside 50 with this great goal

00:36 The Oscar goes to Allen with two beauties Oscar Allen secures the Eagles' first two goals of the night

00:42 Snelling slots brilliant snap The Bombers get off to a hot start in the second with this superb Will Snelling major

Waterman drills crucial gem for Eagles The Eagles rebound the footy goalward and are rewarded with this impressive Jake Waterman major

00:36 Fiery Langford produces marvelous back-to-back majors Kyle Langford zeroes in on the big sticks late in the third to secure two stunning goals for the Bombers

00:42 Menzie cashes in textbook snap as Dons drive away The Bombers continue their dominance as Jye Menzie converts this goal following a costly Eagles' turnover

00:37 Crafty Hobbs hits bulls-eye Ben Hobbs collects the footy from the stoppage and slams it straight on his boot to sail this one home

10:22 Full post-match, R11: Bombers Watch Essendon's press conference after round 11's match against West Coast

08:15 Highlights: West Coast v Essendon The Eagles and Bombers clash in round 11

10:59 Full post-match, R11: Eagles Watch West Coast's press conference after round 11's match against Essendon

02:48 Magnificent Martin dominates in Dons' win Nic Martin contributes in a big way with 31 disposals in the Bombers' victory

13:22 Mini-Match: West Coast v Essendon Extended highlights of the Eagles and Bombers clash in round eleven

Richmond v Port Adelaide

10 Tim Taranto (RICH)

8 Zak Butters (PORT)

6 Dan Houston (PORT)

4 Aliir Aliir (PORT)

1 Shai Bolton (RICH)

1 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:56 Smooth Butters can't be touched before Jed goals Zak Butters motors past a host of Tigers with brute force and is the catalyst for his side's first through Jed McEntee

00:42 Dusty drills super snap to keep Tigers ticking Richmond turns to Dustin Martin for a much-needed major in the second term

00:43 Taranto turns one to perfection as 'G gets going After a series of missed chances, the Richmond faithful finally find their voice following this clever finish from Tim Taranto

00:56 Drew pokes it through and catches all by surprise Willem Drew gets Yartapuulti on the board early in the third term with this clever finish

00:33 Taranto roars after completing hat-trick Tim Taranto celebrates his third goal of the game as the Tigers get within a couple points of the Power

00:30 Lord launches almighty kick to ignite Power Ollie Lord inches Yartapuulti a step closer to another victory with this fine shot in the final term

08:08 Highlights: Richmond v Yartapuulti The Tigers and Power clash in round 11

09:00 Full post-match, R11: Power Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after round 11's match against Richmond

05:06 Full post-match, R11: Tigers Watch Richmond's press conference after round 11's match against Port Adelaide

13:17 Mini-Match: Richmond v Yartapuulti Extended highlights of the Tigers and Power clash in round 11

Collingwood v North Melbourne

10 Jordan De Goey (COLL)

5 Nick Daicos (COLL)

5 Josh Daicos (COLL)

5 Nick Larkey (NMFC)

4 Isaac Quaynor (COLL)

1 Hugh Greenwood (NMFC)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:32 Brilliant Daicos produces Pies' first Josh Daicos collects the footy goalward and strikes the opening goal

00:52 Cruellest of blows as Sidebottom hurts knee in game 300 Steele Sidebottom gets subbed out in his big milestone match after injuring his knee during this tackle

00:30 Howe about this for North's first goal? Daniel Howe nails this superb snap to earn a much-needed major for his side

00:38 Fiery De Goey finds big sticks Jordan De Goey wins the chase to collect the footy and delivers this major

00:25 Mighty Adams strikes gold Taylor Adams collects the footy from the stoppage and quickly fires without hesitation to produce this gem

00:34 Zurhaar drills superb gem The Kangaroos find some rhythm with this Cameron Zurhaar goal

08:38 Highlights: Collingwood v North Melbourne The Magpies and Kangaroos clash in round 11

05:45 Full post-match, R11: Magpies Watch Collingwood's press conference after round 11's match against North Melbourne

Marvelous De Goey shines in Pies' victory Nothing but class for Jordan De Goey as he finishes the game with a goal and 31 disposals

06:11 Full post-match, R11: Kangaroos Watch North Melbourne's press conference after round 11's match against Collingwood

13:26 Mini-Match: Collingwood v North Melbourne Extended highlights of the Magpies and Kangaroos clash in round eleven

Adelaide v Brisbane

10 Rory Laird (ADEL)

8 Izak Rankine (ADEL)

6 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

2 Lachie Neale (BL)

2 Josh Dunkley (BL)

1 Zac Bailey (BL)

1 Charlie Cameron (BL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:56 Deadly Rich bomb opens Lions' account Daniel Rich puts through his side's first major of the match with this stellar long-range effort

01:01 Does Zorko have a case to answer for this? Dayne Zorko may come under scrutiny for this incident with Luke Pedlar

00:50 Rayner's tumbler trickles home from long range Cam Rayner puts through this superb goal from well beyond the arc

01:12 Thilthorpe's hot minute gets Crows rolling Riley Thilthorpe nails these two goals inside a minute of each other to cut the margin to under a kick

00:42 Rankine delivers an insane Goal of the Year contender Izak Rankine produces this stunning snap goal to extend his side's lead late in the second term

00:51 Brilliant McCluggage snap continues Lions' roll Hugh McCluggage continues his side's momentum swing with this sensational finish early in the third term

00:59 Insane Rachele finish lights up Adelaide Oval Josh Rachele puts through this outstanding goal from the boundary line late in the third term

08:26 Highlights: Adelaide v Brisbane The Crows and Lions clash in round 11

08:12 Full post-match, R11: Lions Watch Brisbane's press conference after round 11's match against Adelaide

11:06 Full post-match, R11: Crows Watch Adelaide's press conference after round 11's match against Brisbane

14:13 Mini-Match: Adelaide v Brisbane Extended highlights of the Crows and Lions clash in round 11

LEADERBOARD

59 Zak Butters PORT

56 Nick Daicos COLL

51 Christian Petracca MELB

47 Jordan De Goey COLL

44 Marcus Bontempelli WB

43 Zach Merrett ESS

41 Lachie Neale BL

41 Matt Rowell GCFC

40 Jordan Dawson ADEL

40 Clayton Oliver MELB

39 Jack Sinclair STK

38 Toby Greene GWS

38 Tim Taranto RICH

37 Darcy Moore COLL

37 Callum Wilkie STK

35 Noah Anderson GCFC

35 Connor Rozee PORT

35 Chad Warner SYD

34 Jeremy Cameron GEEL

33 Caleb Serong FRE