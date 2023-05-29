WE HAVE a new leader in the AFLCA Champion Player Award for 2023 after Zak Butters dashed clear of longtime No.1 Nick Daicos with his eight-vote effort in Port Adelaide's win over Richmond on Sunday.
Butters is now three votes clear of Daicos, who polled five votes in Collingwood's comfortable win over North Melbourne.
Melbourne superstar Christian Petracca remains in the top three after racking up eight votes against Fremantle, and he's now closely followed by in-form Magpies midfielder Jordan De Goey, who polled a perfect 10 votes against the Kangaroos.
De Goey's 10 was one of six perfect scores for the round, with James Sicily, Tim Taranto, Zach Merrett, Rory Laird and Matt Rowell all earning unanimous best-afield honours from the coaches.
Sydney v Carlton
9 Chad Warner (SYD)
9 Nick Blakey (SYD)
3 Jacob Weitering (CARL)
3 Sam Walsh (CARL)
2 Jake Lloyd (SYD)
2 Charlie Curnow (CARL)
1 Luke Parker (SYD)
1 Isaac Heeney (SYD)
St Kilda v Hawthorn
10 James Sicily (HAW)
8 Jai Newcombe (HAW)
6 Dylan Moore (HAW)
2 Mitch Lewis (HAW)
2 Jarman Impey (HAW)
1 Luke Breust (HAW)
1 Max King (STK)
Melbourne v Fremantle
8 Christian Petracca (MELB)
8 Luke Jackson (FRE)
6 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
3 Hayden Young (FRE)
2 Max Gawn (MELB)
2 Angus Brayshaw (MELB)
1 Jaeger O'Meara (FRE)
Geelong v Greater Western Sydney
9 Toby Greene (GWS)
6 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)
6 Connor Idun (GWS)
5 Tom Stewart (GEEL)
2 Harry Perryman (GWS)
2 Brent Daniels (GWS)
Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs
10 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
6 Jarrod Witts (GCFC)
4 Liam Jones (WB)
3 Charlie Ballard (GCFC)
3 Jack Lukosius (GCFC)
3 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
1 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
West Coast v Essendon
10 Zach Merrett (ESS)
8 Nick Martin (ESS)
6 Mason Redman (ESS)
3 Oscar Allen (WCE)
2 Andrew McGrath (ESS)
1 Kyle Langford (ESS)
Richmond v Port Adelaide
10 Tim Taranto (RICH)
8 Zak Butters (PORT)
6 Dan Houston (PORT)
4 Aliir Aliir (PORT)
1 Shai Bolton (RICH)
1 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)
Collingwood v North Melbourne
10 Jordan De Goey (COLL)
5 Nick Daicos (COLL)
5 Josh Daicos (COLL)
5 Nick Larkey (NMFC)
4 Isaac Quaynor (COLL)
1 Hugh Greenwood (NMFC)
Adelaide v Brisbane
10 Rory Laird (ADEL)
8 Izak Rankine (ADEL)
6 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
2 Lachie Neale (BL)
2 Josh Dunkley (BL)
1 Zac Bailey (BL)
1 Charlie Cameron (BL)
LEADERBOARD
59 Zak Butters PORT
56 Nick Daicos COLL
51 Christian Petracca MELB
47 Jordan De Goey COLL
44 Marcus Bontempelli WB
43 Zach Merrett ESS
41 Lachie Neale BL
41 Matt Rowell GCFC
40 Jordan Dawson ADEL
40 Clayton Oliver MELB
39 Jack Sinclair STK
38 Toby Greene GWS
38 Tim Taranto RICH
37 Darcy Moore COLL
37 Callum Wilkie STK
35 Noah Anderson GCFC
35 Connor Rozee PORT
35 Chad Warner SYD
34 Jeremy Cameron GEEL
33 Caleb Serong FRE