ADELAIDE midfielder Rory Laird and Brisbane veteran Dayne Zorko have been offered one-match bans.
Laird has been charged with rough conduct for a dangerous tackle on Lions star Lachie Neale during the third quarter of the Crows' 17-point win at Adelaide Oval on Sunday.
The tackle was graded as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact.
If he accepts the ban, Laird would miss the Crows' clash against Gold Coast on Saturday night.
Laird is enjoying another great season for Adelaide, averaging 28.2 disposals, 8.1 tackles and 6.4 clearances per game.
Zorko is also facing a week on the sidelines after being charged with making contact to the eye region of Crows forward Luke Pedlar.
That incident was graded as intentional conduct, low impact and high contact, also resulting in a one-game ban.
While the Lions have a bye in round 12, Zorko would miss their clash against Hawthorn if he accepts the suspension.
Richmond star Dustin Martin can accept a fine for striking Port Adelaide's Dan Houston on Sunday.