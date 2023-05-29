Tim Taranto celebrates a goal during the round 10 clash between Essendon and Richmond at the MCG on May 20, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

THE VALUE of Tim Taranto's impact in his first season at Richmond has been hotly debated, however statistically, the midfielder has never played better.

Since crossing from Greater Western Sydney to the Tigers at the end of last year and entering the football fishbowl of Melbourne, the focus on Taranto has intensified.

After playing arguably the best game of his career on the weekend, in a 33-disposal, four-goal performance against Port Adelaide, Taranto is now averaging more disposals (30.8), tackles (6.9), pressure points (65.2), contested possessions (13.2) and clearances (6.8) than he ever did at the Giants. He's also hitting career highs in metres gained (403m), score involvements (6.6) and AFL player ratings (11.6).

His new coach Andrew McQualter said the 25-year-old was "letting his performances do the talking."

The numbers continue to tell that story. Taranto sits behind only Collingwood star Nick Daicos for total disposals (339) and seventh overall in total clearances (75).

Scott Lycett and Tim Taranto compete for the mark during the match between Richmond and Port Adelaide at the MCG in round 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Champion Data points to Taranto ranking elite in disposals, tackles and pressure points, and above average in contested possessions, clearances, metres gained and score involvements.

He only rates poorly in kicking, an aspect critics have quickly jumped on, with his kicking efficiency at 44.3 per cent effectiveness this season, dropping to the second worst number he has put up in his six years in the AFL.

But, it is on the improve. Since going at 50 per cent disposal efficiency in the Tigers' triumphant victory against Geelong in round nine, Taranto has jumped up to 63 and 66 per cent respectively in his two most recent matches.

In this form, Taranto will be eyeing a possible spot in the All-Australian squad for the first time.

The Tigers signed Taranto on a seven-year deal last off-season in a landmark trade alongside ex-Giants teammate Jacob Hopper, with Taranto producing his best game of the season against the Power. McQualter praised his efforts on Sunday afternoon as well, indicating that the backlash around his form is not recognised internally.

"Not a bad player Tim, is he?" he said.

"He's been unbelievably consistent for us. Every week he gives his all and we love him for it."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Taranto roars after completing hat-trick Tim Taranto celebrates his third goal of the game as the Tigers get within a couple points of the Power

Taranto will face his former side for the first time on Sunday when the Giants host the Tigers, with Taranto looking to bring his red-hot form into the clash with his old teammates.

Tim Taranto's year so far