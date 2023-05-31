The 2023 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft saw 13 players find new homes on Wednesday night.

Our AFL.com.au team looks at every player to have landed at a new club, assessing just what they may bring at AFL level.

Check out who your club picked.

1. West Coast - Ryan Maric

Gippsland Power

Forward

193cm/84kg

6/9/04

Maric shot into mid-season calculations with a four-goal haul for the Gippsland Power in round one and continued to gather interest thereafter. After playing for the Power last year but having no club contacts, he met with nearly 10 clubs in the lead-up to the mid-season draft with his excellent kicking and game smarts taking the eye. Maric played the past two games at VFL level with Box Hill and booted two goals in each of the contests to prove his wares as a mid-season pick-up and will be looking for a debut in the not-too-distant future.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More 2023 Mid-Season Draft Showreel: Ryan Maric Take a look at some highlights of Ryan Maric ahead of the 2023 Mid-Season Rookie Draft

2. North Melbourne - Robert Hansen jnr

Subiaco

Small forward

180cm/70kg

13/3/04

Hansen jnr brings some real speed to the mid-season mix, which is why he was in the sights of a number of clubs near the top of the order. Originally from Kalgoorlie in Western Australia, Hansen wasn't drafted last year but has genuine dash in the forward line. He started this season in Subiaco's reserves side but made an impression after that and is able to add defensive pressure inside the forward half as well.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More 2023 Mid-Season Draft Showreel: Robert Hansen jr Take a look at some highlights of Robert Hansen jr ahead of the 2023 Mid-Season Rookie Draft

3. Hawthorn - Clay Tucker

Eastern Ranges

Ruckman

204cm/99kg

9/8/04

The Eastern Ranges prospect has been viewed as the leading young ruckman in the mid-season crop for some time. Tucker captured some interest last year in his draft campaign but was overlooked and returned a more developed option this season. At 204cm, he moves around the ground well and has averaged 20 hitouts a game in the Coates Talent League. He also had a breakout game for the Young Guns against Vic Country's side with 13 disposals and two goals.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More 2023 Mid-Season Draft Showreel: Clay Tucker Take a look at some highlights of Clay Tucker ahead of the 2023 Mid-Season Rookie Draft

4. Richmond - Matthew Coulthard

Glenelg SANFL

Small forward

176cm/69kg

11/05/01

A small forward with elite crumbing ability, Coulthard is a speedy and dangerous player in the mould of Geelong's Tyson Stengle. Originally from local club Port Noarlunga, the 22-year-old only became eligible for the mid-season draft a matter of days ago, when he played his third SANFL game of the season and passed the eligibility threshold. The fact he kicked four goals in that game in wet conditions no doubt boosted his case and the Tigers have swooped.

Matt Coulthard celebrates a goal for Glenelg in the SANFL

5. Greater Western Sydney - Pass

6. Sydney - Harry Arnold

Brisbane VFL

Defender

194cm/85kg

08/04/99

Arnold has come through some elite programs, having graduated from Gold Coast's Academy system before spending the past three seasons on Brisbane's reserves list. Having turned 24 earlier this year, Arnold has the size to consistently handle the opposition's best key forward at VFL level but also has the zonal instincts to drift off and intercept effectively. After overcoming an injury-plagued couple of years, where he dealt with glandular fever and a broken scapula, Arnold caught the eye of AFL clubs after averaging 13.8 disposals and 7.8 marks per game in an impressive start to the current VFL campaign.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More 2023 Mid-Season Draft Showreel: Harry Arnold Take a look at some highlights of Harry Arnold ahead of the 2023 Mid-Season Rookie Draft

7. Geelong - Mitch Hardie

Woodville-West Torrens Eagles

Midfielder

185cm/82cm

05/09/97

Originally from Leeton in regional NSW, Hardie is a mature-aged midfielder who lands at the Cats after stints in Canberra and Adelaide. A ready-to-play prospect, he has averaged 26 touches, six clearances, six tackles and a goal in the SANFL for Woodville-West Torrens Eagles this season. He will head to Geelong and reunite with Cats forward Tyson Stengle, a former teammate at Woodville-West Torrens.

A sneak peak at our newest Cat 🎥 #WeAreGeelong — Geelong Cats (@GeelongCats) May 31, 2023

8. Fremantle - Ethan Stanley

Box Hill Hawks

Wingman

188cm

13/11/03

It was Stanley's showing for the Young Guns against Vic Country last month that became his breakout mid-season moment. The smooth runner was something of a surprise packet, having 15 disposals and booting two goals with his penetrating ball use and speed. He turns 20 later this year and has the athleticism to break the lines, having also produced some exciting moments off a wing for Box Hill in the VFL.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More 2023 Mid-Season Draft Showreel: Ethan Stanley Take a look at some highlights of Ethan Stanley ahead of the 2023 Mid-Season Rookie Draft

9. Essendon - Jaiden Hunter

Perth

Tall forward

196cm/93kg

20/4/02

Hunter timed his run to this year's mid-season draft to perfection, kicking five goals last week for Perth in the WAFL to lock in his AFL opportunity. First eligible for the draft in 2020, when he caught the eye of several clubs, Hunter has come back from injury to make a splash. The marking forward kicked 11 goals in his last three games for Perth and has shown he can hit the scoreboard regularly.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More WAFL Showreel, R5: Jaiden Hunter highlights Enjoy Jaiden Hunter's standout WAFL performance for the Redlegs

10. Western Bulldogs - Caleb Poulter

Footscray VFL

Midfielder

193cm/80kg

12/10/02

A former wingman at Collingwood, Poulter has earned a second chance at AFL level after being picked up by the Bulldogs. Having played 12 games for the Magpies after being drafted in 2020, Poulter joined Footscray in the VFL this year and also attracted interest from Gold Coast in last year's trade period after the Magpies delisted him. A tall athletic midfielder, Poulter has caught the eye in the VFL this year and has made his way back onto an AFL list.

Caleb Poulter at Collingwood training on May 11, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

11. Port Adelaide - Quinton Narkle

Essendon VFL

Midfielder

182cm/83kg

03/12/97

A familiar face to AFL fans, Narkle played 41 games at Geelong before he was delisted at the end of last season. Having narrowly missed out on winning a spot at Richmond at the start of this year, Narkle has been playing for Essendon's VFL side and has landed at the Power as they make a run to September. A mature body at the age of 25, Narkle could well find himself in the Port senior side this season.

Quinton Narkle in action during the R1 VFL match between Essendon and GWS at the Hangar on March 26, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

12. Hawthorn - Brandon Ryan

Northern Bullants

Key forward

200cm

07/11/97

A mature-aged key forward, Ryan has dominated at VFL level this year, averaging 2.6 goals and 14 marks per game. The cousin of Fremantle defender Luke Ryan, Brandon is originally from Barwon Heads on Victoria's surf coast and joined the Bullants having played with Maribyrnong Park in the EDFL last year.

Brandon Ryan of the Northern Bullants during a game against Coburg in May, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos.

13. Richmond - James Trezise

Defender

Richmond VFL

188cm/76kg

15/6/02

Trezise's versatility has allowed him to play a number of different roles through the start of the Tigers' VFL season. He turns 21 this month and featured in Tooradin's premiership side in the Gippsland competition last year before winning a chance at Richmond. Trezise's size has made him an appealing prospect for clubs as his height allows him to intercept in the back half as well as push up the ground.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More 2023 Mid-Season Draft Showreel: James Trezise Take a look at some highlights of James Trezise ahead of the 2023 Mid-Season Rookie Draft

14. Greater Western Sydney - Pass

15. Jack Buller (Sydney)

Claremont WAFL

Forward

199cm/99kg

16/05/01

Buller muscled his way into mid-season calculations with a 22-disposal and four-goal performance against South Fremantle earlier this year that highlighted his AFL qualities. It followed a performance in last year's WAFL Grand Final where he claimed 20 disposals and a goal in Claremont's narrow loss to West Perth. A powerful key forward, who can also provide support as a second-ruck option, Buller spent last summer working with Australian distance runner Matt Ramsden to improve his fitness base. The 22-year-old has since reaped the rewards, averaging 16.2 disposals, 7.4 marks and 6.6 hitouts per match, while kicking eight goals from five WAFL games, to earn his chance on an AFL list.