The 2023 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft saw 13 players find new homes on Wednesday night.
Our AFL.com.au team looks at every player to have landed at a new club, assessing just what they may bring at AFL level.
Check out who your club picked.
1. West Coast - Ryan Maric
Gippsland Power
Forward
193cm/84kg
6/9/04
Maric shot into mid-season calculations with a four-goal haul for the Gippsland Power in round one and continued to gather interest thereafter. After playing for the Power last year but having no club contacts, he met with nearly 10 clubs in the lead-up to the mid-season draft with his excellent kicking and game smarts taking the eye. Maric played the past two games at VFL level with Box Hill and booted two goals in each of the contests to prove his wares as a mid-season pick-up and will be looking for a debut in the not-too-distant future.
2. North Melbourne - Robert Hansen jnr
Subiaco
Small forward
180cm/70kg
13/3/04
Hansen jnr brings some real speed to the mid-season mix, which is why he was in the sights of a number of clubs near the top of the order. Originally from Kalgoorlie in Western Australia, Hansen wasn't drafted last year but has genuine dash in the forward line. He started this season in Subiaco's reserves side but made an impression after that and is able to add defensive pressure inside the forward half as well.
3. Hawthorn - Clay Tucker
Eastern Ranges
Ruckman
204cm/99kg
9/8/04
The Eastern Ranges prospect has been viewed as the leading young ruckman in the mid-season crop for some time. Tucker captured some interest last year in his draft campaign but was overlooked and returned a more developed option this season. At 204cm, he moves around the ground well and has averaged 20 hitouts a game in the Coates Talent League. He also had a breakout game for the Young Guns against Vic Country's side with 13 disposals and two goals.
4. Richmond - Matthew Coulthard
Glenelg SANFL
Small forward
176cm/69kg
11/05/01
A small forward with elite crumbing ability, Coulthard is a speedy and dangerous player in the mould of Geelong's Tyson Stengle. Originally from local club Port Noarlunga, the 22-year-old only became eligible for the mid-season draft a matter of days ago, when he played his third SANFL game of the season and passed the eligibility threshold. The fact he kicked four goals in that game in wet conditions no doubt boosted his case and the Tigers have swooped.
5. Greater Western Sydney - Pass
6. Sydney - Harry Arnold
Brisbane VFL
Defender
194cm/85kg
08/04/99
Arnold has come through some elite programs, having graduated from Gold Coast's Academy system before spending the past three seasons on Brisbane's reserves list. Having turned 24 earlier this year, Arnold has the size to consistently handle the opposition's best key forward at VFL level but also has the zonal instincts to drift off and intercept effectively. After overcoming an injury-plagued couple of years, where he dealt with glandular fever and a broken scapula, Arnold caught the eye of AFL clubs after averaging 13.8 disposals and 7.8 marks per game in an impressive start to the current VFL campaign.
7. Geelong - Mitch Hardie
Woodville-West Torrens Eagles
Midfielder
185cm/82cm
05/09/97
Originally from Leeton in regional NSW, Hardie is a mature-aged midfielder who lands at the Cats after stints in Canberra and Adelaide. A ready-to-play prospect, he has averaged 26 touches, six clearances, six tackles and a goal in the SANFL for Woodville-West Torrens Eagles this season. He will head to Geelong and reunite with Cats forward Tyson Stengle, a former teammate at Woodville-West Torrens.
8. Fremantle - Ethan Stanley
Box Hill Hawks
Wingman
188cm
13/11/03
It was Stanley's showing for the Young Guns against Vic Country last month that became his breakout mid-season moment. The smooth runner was something of a surprise packet, having 15 disposals and booting two goals with his penetrating ball use and speed. He turns 20 later this year and has the athleticism to break the lines, having also produced some exciting moments off a wing for Box Hill in the VFL.
9. Essendon - Jaiden Hunter
Perth
Tall forward
196cm/93kg
20/4/02
Hunter timed his run to this year's mid-season draft to perfection, kicking five goals last week for Perth in the WAFL to lock in his AFL opportunity. First eligible for the draft in 2020, when he caught the eye of several clubs, Hunter has come back from injury to make a splash. The marking forward kicked 11 goals in his last three games for Perth and has shown he can hit the scoreboard regularly.
10. Western Bulldogs - Caleb Poulter
Footscray VFL
Midfielder
193cm/80kg
12/10/02
A former wingman at Collingwood, Poulter has earned a second chance at AFL level after being picked up by the Bulldogs. Having played 12 games for the Magpies after being drafted in 2020, Poulter joined Footscray in the VFL this year and also attracted interest from Gold Coast in last year's trade period after the Magpies delisted him. A tall athletic midfielder, Poulter has caught the eye in the VFL this year and has made his way back onto an AFL list.
11. Port Adelaide - Quinton Narkle
Essendon VFL
Midfielder
182cm/83kg
03/12/97
A familiar face to AFL fans, Narkle played 41 games at Geelong before he was delisted at the end of last season. Having narrowly missed out on winning a spot at Richmond at the start of this year, Narkle has been playing for Essendon's VFL side and has landed at the Power as they make a run to September. A mature body at the age of 25, Narkle could well find himself in the Port senior side this season.
12. Hawthorn - Brandon Ryan
Northern Bullants
Key forward
200cm
07/11/97
A mature-aged key forward, Ryan has dominated at VFL level this year, averaging 2.6 goals and 14 marks per game. The cousin of Fremantle defender Luke Ryan, Brandon is originally from Barwon Heads on Victoria's surf coast and joined the Bullants having played with Maribyrnong Park in the EDFL last year.
13. Richmond - James Trezise
Defender
Richmond VFL
188cm/76kg
15/6/02
Trezise's versatility has allowed him to play a number of different roles through the start of the Tigers' VFL season. He turns 21 this month and featured in Tooradin's premiership side in the Gippsland competition last year before winning a chance at Richmond. Trezise's size has made him an appealing prospect for clubs as his height allows him to intercept in the back half as well as push up the ground.
14. Greater Western Sydney - Pass
15. Jack Buller (Sydney)
Claremont WAFL
Forward
199cm/99kg
16/05/01
Buller muscled his way into mid-season calculations with a 22-disposal and four-goal performance against South Fremantle earlier this year that highlighted his AFL qualities. It followed a performance in last year's WAFL Grand Final where he claimed 20 disposals and a goal in Claremont's narrow loss to West Perth. A powerful key forward, who can also provide support as a second-ruck option, Buller spent last summer working with Australian distance runner Matt Ramsden to improve his fitness base. The 22-year-old has since reaped the rewards, averaging 16.2 disposals, 7.4 marks and 6.6 hitouts per match, while kicking eight goals from five WAFL games, to earn his chance on an AFL list.