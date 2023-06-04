Jordan De Goey looks on after a Collingwood win during round 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD's Jordan De Goey faces a ban of at least three matches and is ineligible for the Brownlow Medal after being referred to the Tribunal.

His bump that concussed West Coast youngster Elijah Hewett on Saturday at Optus Stadium was graded careless conduct, severe impact and high contact, meaning the Tribunal will determine De Goey's fate.

Coach Craig McRae defended De Goey, who has been in outstanding form this season.

"He's a great kid, Jordy. I don't know how he is personally, emotionally, after the game, but he's a fair player and I think history will show that," McRae said post-match.

The Magpies have their annual King's Birthday meeting with Melbourne next Monday, followed by a home game against Adelaide and a trip to Gold Coast. Games against the Western Bulldogs and Fremantle follow.

Will Hoskin-Elliott (ankle) and Beau McCreery (foot) were both injured in the win over the Eagles, joining Steele Sidebottom (knee) on the sidelines.

West Coast's Liam Duggan has also copped a one-match ban for a dump tackle on Taylor Adams in the same game.

Duggan appeared to dump Adams to the ground after the whistle had blown following a contest in the second quarter, with the incident assessed as careless, medium impact and high contact.