TAYLOR Walker has kicked a career-high 10 goals in his 250th match in Adelaide’s record-breaking 122-point demolition of West Coast.

Walker became just the fourth Crow to boot 10 goals in a game in the 27.12 (174) to 8.4 (52) romp at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

Adelaide kicked the highest score of any club this season, and their ninth-highest total ever, in dishing out the heaviest defeat in West Coast coach Adam Simpson's decade-long tenure.

The win was the Crows' biggest-ever over the Eagles and also under fourth-year coach Matthew Nicks.

Learn More Super Walker impresses early in milestone game Perfect start for the Crows as Taylor Walker slots the opening goal in his 250th AFL game

Walker had seven goals to half-time, equalling his previous best against Brisbane in 2015.

The 33-year-old joins Tony Modra (four times), Scott Hodges and Tom Lynch as Crows to boot 10 goals in a match.

Walker's feats helped Adelaide (seven wins, six losses) climb into the top eight and boost their percentage by 11.3.

Crows triple club champion Rory Laird (34 disposals), captain Jordan Dawson (32 touches) and Ben Keays (29) dominated the midfield.

Izak Rankine kicked three goals, and five Crows - Darcy Fogarty, Riley Thilthorpe, Rory Sloane, Lachlan Murphy and Lachlan Sholl - scored two.

West Coast's Tim Kelly (27 disposals), Elliott Yeo (30) and Bailey WIliams (20, one goal) fought gamely and mid-season draftee Ryan Maric booted two goals, including one with his first kick in his AFL debut.

Most of the 39,450-strong crowd came to cheer Walker - and it took just 16 seconds for their first of many opportunities.

The Crows won the initial clearance of the game, attacked, and Walker outmarked Rhett Bazzo and converted.

By the end of the first term, Walker had scored two more majors as Adelaide blitzed the Eagles, booting 7.5 to 2.1

The Tex-fest continued in the second stanza with Walker slotting three more goals in the first eight minutes.

Walker was actually jeered by his adoring fans midway through term when, lining up some 55m out, he passed to his great mate Sloane.

But just before half-time, in a near-identical scenario, Walker took the shot and kicked his seventh to help the Crows to a 66-point lead at the long break.

Walker dribbled through his record eighth major late in the third term and Adelaide continued to pile on the misery for the Eagles and Simpson.

West Coast heads into its bye with one win and 11 losses - 10 of them by 40 points or more, and three by more than 100.

A milestone, a record: everything's big in Tex's

Not every moment in Taylor Walker's career has been positive but there's few Crows more loved by the Adelaide faithful, so game 250 was going to be a celebration even if the former skipper only walked away with one goal. Well, he ticked that off within the first minute, had three by the end of the quarter and an equal career-best seven by half-time. Adam Simpson tried everything to stop Walker but simply didn't have the manpower at his disposal. The career-best eighth came in the third quarter, followed by a ninth and a tenth in the final term.

Best in the nest will still worry the rest

After a less-than impressive loss to Gold Coast last round the knives were out in regard to Adelaide's record away from home and, to be honest, Saturday's 122-point win over a massively undermanned West Coast may do little to change that discussion. But when the Crows are on, they are ON! And the massive result against the Eagles has seen Matthew Nicks' side jump back into the top eight and put a handy percentage gap between itself and other hopeful finalists. No-one expects a young side to produce its best week in, week out, but the rest of the league will be worried if this outfit can even get close to achieving that consistency.

Adelaide players celebrate a goal against West Coast in round 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

A ray of sunshine in the west

There haven't been many reasons for celebration in recent times for West Coast, so when an undeniable feel-good moment comes along the Eagles players are going to savour it to the max. Enter Ryan Maric. Just two weeks ago the 18-year-old was working as a night-fill stacker at Woolworths then, after going at number one in in the mid-season draft, moving to the west and playing one WAFL match, he found himself promoted to the AFL. If it seemed like he was only there as the last-Eagle standing, Maric rewrote the narrative. With Saturday's game less than two minutes old he found himself lining up to join the 'first-kick, first-goal club' and calmly stamped his membership ticket. Teammates came from everywhere - as they do - but the smiles on their faces showed a level of joy kept for the most memorable moments.

ADELAIDE 7.5 14.8 21.10 27.12 (174)

WEST COAST 2.1 4.2 6.3 8.4 (52)

GOALS

Adelaide: Walker 10, Rankine 3, Thilthorpe 2, Murphy 2, Fogarty 2, Scholl 2, Sloane 2, Soligo, Rachele, Pedlar, Keays

West Coast: Maric 2, Petruccelle, Kelly, Gaff, Allen, Williams, Darling

BEST

Adelaide: Walker, Dawson, Keays, Rankine, Laird, O'Brien, Sloane

West Coast: Kelly, Williams, Yeo, Allen, Ginbey

INJURIES

Adelaide: TBC

West Coast: Foley (hamstring), Jake Waterman (illness) replaced in selected side by Campbell Chesser

SUBSTITUTES

Adelaide: Ned McHenry (replaced Nick Murray in the third quarter)

West Coast: Zane Trew (replaced Luke Foley in the third quarter)

Crowd: 39,450 at Adelaide Oval