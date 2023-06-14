John Longmire looks on during Sydney's clash against North Melbourne in round 10, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

AS COACH of a team victim to the AFL's tackling crackdown, Sydney's John Longmire says the League is asking "a hell of a lot" from players.

Swans co-captain Luke Parker returns to action against Brisbane on Friday night after serving a one-match ban for a dangerous tackle on Carlton star Sam Walsh.

The midfielder will play as the AFL struggles to wrangle safety measures that vocal critics – many of them past players in the media – believe threaten to put the future of tackling in peril.

Longmire believes the crackdown asks too much of players.

"We're asking a hell of a lot from our players," Longmire said.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More GETTABLE: Next $1 million stars, Pies' top targets, Dons gun opens talks Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge are joined by Collingwood recruiting manager Derek Hine and name an emerging crop of players in line for seven-figure deals

"There needs to be a level of intent to get hold of a player. Now you're also asking him halfway through that tackle to be very careful and make sure he has a duty of care.

"It's no surprise that it's not right all the time."

Several players have been suspended due to dangerous tackles this season, with Richmond's Nathan Broad (four matches) copping the heaviest penalty so far.

Hawthorn captain James Sicily was handed a three-match ban over a tackle that concussed Brisbane midfielder Hugh McCluggage.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More All the angles of the Sicily tackle All the angles of the James Sicily tackle on Hugh McCluggage, which has seen the Hawthorn skipper sent straight to the Tribunal

While players' safety is paramount, Longmire said this year's crackdown has introduced a level of uncertainty for a Sydney team already stretched thin by injuries.

"We've said to our players that we're not sure what will happen," he said.

"It's very hard to outlaw accidents. It's very hard to outlaw everything in football."

The Swans head to the Gabba buoyed by Parker's return for a clash with fourth-placed Brisbane, with the Lions' tall forward line set to present a challenge to Sydney's injury-hit backline.

There was also some good news on the injury front, with Tom McCartin (concussion) and Callum Mills (calf) both training on Wednesday.