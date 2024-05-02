Luke Trainor, Jagga Smith, Taj Hotton, Josh Smillie and Levi Ashcroft receive their AFL National Academy jumpers on April 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Victoria Metro has announced a 31-player squad ahead of the 2024 Marsh AFL National Championships – U18 Boys.

The Championships will be played from late May through to July and will feature the most talented under 18 boys footballers from across Australia.

Victoria Metro’s squad features players from the six Coates Talent League metropolitan programs, namely the Calder Cannons, Eastern Ranges, Northern Knights, Oakleigh Chargers, Sandringham Dragons and Western Jets.

Marsh AFL National Academy members and Australia U18 team representatives Levi Ashcroft, Tom Gross, Christian Moraes, Harry O’Farrell, Josh Smillie, Jagga Smith and Luke Trainor all feature in the Victoria Metro squad, along with Taj Hotton and Jayden Nguyen who represented the Australia U18 team as injury replacements.

Twelve players who represented Victoria Metro at the 2023 AFL National Championships – U18 Boys have again earned selection this year. They include Levi Ashcroft, Jesse Dattoli, Lucca Grego, Tom Gross, Taj Hotton, Zak Johnson, Nash King, Harry O’Farrell, Murphy Reid, Josh Smillie, Jagga Smith and Luke Trainor.

Louis Emmett and Archie Ludowyke have been selected as bottom-age players after last year being named in the AFL National Development Championships – U16 Boys All Australian team.

Additional players may be included in the Victoria Metro squad prior to and throughout the Championships.

Sandringham Dragons boys coach Rob Harding will again serve as head coach.

Victoria Metro will commence its campaign on Sunday, June 9 when it takes on reigning title-holder the Allies at IKON Park. Metro’s remaining three matches will be played against Western Australia (June 23), South Australia (June 30) and Victoria Country (July 14).

Victoria Country will announce its squad ahead of its first match at the 2024 Marsh AFL National Championships – U18 Boys.

NAME

SURNAME

HT

CTL PROGRAM

COMMUNITY CLUB

Cody

Anderson

181

Eastern Ranges

Healesville

Harry

Armstrong

193

Sandringham Dragons

Ormond

Levi

Ashcroft

179

Sandringham Dragons

Old Brighton Grammarians

Adrian

Cole

197

Sandringham Dragons

St Bedes/Mentone

Jesse

Dattoli

178

Northern Knights

Heidelberg

Josh

Dolan

178

Sandringham Dragons

Beaumaris

Louis

Emmett

198

Oakleigh Chargers

Glen Iris

Lucca

Grego

183

Western Jets

Keilor

Tom

Gross

182

Oakleigh Chargers

Old Trinity Grammarians

Lennox

Hofmann

191

Sandringham Dragons

Old Brighton Grammarians

Damon

Hollow

180

Calder Cannons

Epping

Taj

Hotton

180

Sandringham Dragons

Hampton Rovers

Zak

Johnson

185

Northern Knights

St Mary’s

Isaac

Kako

175

Calder Cannons

Northern Saints

Nash

King

181

Calder Cannons

Wallan

Archie

Ludowyke

193

Sandringham Dragons

East Sandringham

Bailey

McKenzie

191

Sandringham Dragons

Old Brighton Grammarians

Christian

Moraes

182

Eastern Ranges

Knox

Jayden

Nguyen

177

Calder Cannons

Aberfeldie

Harry

O'Farrell

196

Calder Cannons

Maribyrnong Park

Harrison

Oliver

181

Sandringham Dragons

St Bedes/Mentone

Murphy

Reid

181

Sandringham Dragons

South Melbourne Districts

Patrick

Retschko

188

Oakleigh Chargers

Caulfield Grammarians

Charlie

Richardson

190

Oakleigh Chargers

Vermont

Thomas

Sims

199

Northern Knights

Montmorency

Josh

Smillie

194

Eastern Ranges

Park Orchards

Iliro

Smit

200

Eastern Ranges

Montrose

Jagga

Smith

181

Oakleigh Chargers

Richmond

Gabriel

Stumpf

194

Northern Knights

Warrandyte

Lucas

Tovey

198

Oakleigh Chargers

Blackburn

Luke

Trainor

195

Sandringham Dragons

Old Brighton Grammarians

 