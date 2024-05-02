Luke Trainor, Jagga Smith, Taj Hotton, Josh Smillie and Levi Ashcroft receive their AFL National Academy jumpers on April 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Victoria Metro has announced a 31-player squad ahead of the 2024 Marsh AFL National Championships – U18 Boys.



The Championships will be played from late May through to July and will feature the most talented under 18 boys footballers from across Australia.



Victoria Metro’s squad features players from the six Coates Talent League metropolitan programs, namely the Calder Cannons, Eastern Ranges, Northern Knights, Oakleigh Chargers, Sandringham Dragons and Western Jets.



Marsh AFL National Academy members and Australia U18 team representatives Levi Ashcroft, Tom Gross, Christian Moraes, Harry O’Farrell, Josh Smillie, Jagga Smith and Luke Trainor all feature in the Victoria Metro squad, along with Taj Hotton and Jayden Nguyen who represented the Australia U18 team as injury replacements.



Twelve players who represented Victoria Metro at the 2023 AFL National Championships – U18 Boys have again earned selection this year. They include Levi Ashcroft, Jesse Dattoli, Lucca Grego, Tom Gross, Taj Hotton, Zak Johnson, Nash King, Harry O’Farrell, Murphy Reid, Josh Smillie, Jagga Smith and Luke Trainor.



Louis Emmett and Archie Ludowyke have been selected as bottom-age players after last year being named in the AFL National Development Championships – U16 Boys All Australian team.



Additional players may be included in the Victoria Metro squad prior to and throughout the Championships.



Sandringham Dragons boys coach Rob Harding will again serve as head coach.



Victoria Metro will commence its campaign on Sunday, June 9 when it takes on reigning title-holder the Allies at IKON Park. Metro’s remaining three matches will be played against Western Australia (June 23), South Australia (June 30) and Victoria Country (July 14).



Victoria Country will announce its squad ahead of its first match at the 2024 Marsh AFL National Championships – U18 Boys.



