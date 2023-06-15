Josh Dunkley has had to do things a little differently this season after his much-publicised trade from the Western Bulldogs

Josh Dunkley as a Lion (L) and in his previous life as a Bulldog. Pictures: AFL Photos

JOSH Dunkley is loving life as a Lion, but the robust midfielder said there's one thing that's taken him a little longer to transition from the Western Bulldogs than he thought.

Brisbane's gameplan.

Dunkley is having a wonderful first season in Lions colours after his off-season move from the Dogs and said adapting to Brisbane's method has taken some getting used to.

While Luke Beveridge's team is renowned for its fast hands, high-disposal style of play, Chris Fagan's team plays ultra-direct, getting the ball forward in the least disposals possible.

This season alone, the Bulldogs are ranked sixth for average disposals a game and the Lions 16th.

Speaking to AFL.com.au ahead of Friday night's game against Sydney at the Gabba, Dunkley said it was a mental shift he needed to make.

"That's the biggest thing I've noticed," he said.

"The disposal numbers aren't as big here, but I haven't looked at that to rate my game, I just rate it on impact and here it's a lot about that, the impact you have with the footy and the territory game.

"We've got a dangerous forward line and you want to get it in there as quick as possible to get one-on-one with defenders.

"For me, that's been a little change that has probably been a big change in my mind to the way I've played before. I'm really enjoying it."

Dunkley would almost certainly be in the top three of Brisbane's best and fairest count to date, averaging just shy of 26 disposals, six clearances and seven tackles a game.

The 26-year-old has added a defensive balance to a Brisbane midfield blessed with ball-winners and polished users Lachie Neale, Hugh McCluggage and draftee Will Ashcroft among others.

In wins over Carlton and Gold Coast, Dunkley has noticeably been assigned to bulls Patrick Cripps and Matt Rowell at stoppages, quelling their influence and having impacting victories with his two-way work.

"I try and match myself up with the best mid on the opposition team anyway because I feel it's a good challenge for me," he said.

Zac Bailey and Josh Dunkley tackle Sam Walsh during the R8 match between Brisbane and Carlton at Marvel Stadium on May 5, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"I've always prided myself on that defensive side of my game.

"I feel if I get that side of my game right, then the rest of it will flow. That's been the biggest thing I wanted to bring to the team.

"If I get given a role, I get given a role, but I'll be looking to take the most dangerous player anyway."

Dunkley conceded it not only took time for him to adapt to the gameplan, but also to his new teammates after changing clubs for the first time in his senior career.

He thought the pre-season was going to be long enough, but it took a little longer.

"It probably takes a good five or six rounds to really get used to playing in an AFL game with the boys," he said.

"You can play all the practice games, do all the match sim you want during the pre-season, but until you get out here on game day, it's just a different feel.

Josh Dunkley high fives fans after the R10 match between Brisbane and Gold Coast at the Gabba on May 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"I feel like we've fully embraced each other.

"One week it might be Lach that gets off the chain, the other week it might be Hughy, the other week it might by Ashy.

"We're still trying to build that even contribution. You might not get a lick of the ice cream every week, but it's about celebrating each others' little wins.

"We've still definitely got room for growth."