Check out all the coaches' votes from round 14

Tim Taranto celebrates a goal for Richmond against St Kilda in R14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ZAK Butters has extended his lead in the race for the AFLCA Champion Player Award, while Tim Taranto has moved into the top five after picking up a perfect 10 votes against St Kilda.

Taranto was one of three players to get 10 votes in round 14, along with Brisbane's Zac Bailey and Greater Western Sydney's Josh Kelly.

Butters was one of eight Port Adelaide players to collect votes from its win against Geelong on Thursday night, securing three to move to 76 in total, 13 clear at the top of the standings.

Nick Daicos (63), Christian Petracca (62) - who both had the bye in round 14 - and Taranto (62) are in the chasing pack.

Marcus Bontempelli grabbed nine votes against North Melbourne to move to 53 and keep pace with the leaders.

Port Adelaide v Geelong

9 Dan Houston (PORT)

5 Jeremy Finlayson (PORT)

4 Todd Marshall (PORT)

3 Connor Rozee (PORT)

3 Zak Butters (PORT)

2 Ollie Wines (PORT)

2 Scott Lycett (PORT)

1 Sam Powell-Pepper (PORT)

1 Gary Rohan (GEEL)

Brisbane v Sydney

10 Zac Bailey (BL)

6 Lachie Neale (BL)

5 Harry Cunningham (SYD)

4 Will Ashcroft (BL)

3 Oscar McInerney (BL)

1 Josh Dunkley (BL)

1 Ryan Lester (BL)

Greater Western Sydney v Fremantle

10 Josh Kelly (GWS)

5 Stephen Coniglio (GWS)

5 Toby Greene (GWS)

5 Jake Riccardi (GWS)

5 Tom Green (GWS)

Richmond v St Kilda

10 Tim Taranto (RICH)

8 Trent Cotchin (RICH)

6 Dustin Martin (RICH)

4 Nick Vlastuin (RICH)

1 Shai Bolton (RICH)

1 Jack Sinclair (STK)

Carlton v Gold Coast

9 Adam Cerra (CARL)

8 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

7 Sam Docherty (CARL)

4 Sam Walsh (CARL)

1 Brodie Kemp (CARL)

1 Tom De Koning (CARL)

North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

9 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

9 Cody Weightman (WB)

3 Tom Liberatore (WB)

3 Adam Treloar (WB)

3 Tim English (WB)

2 Tarryn Thomas (NMFC)

1 Harry Sheezel (NMFC)

LEADERBOARD

76 - Zak Butters (PORT)

63 - Nick Daicos (COLL)

62 - Christian Petracca (MELB)

62 - Tim Taranto (RICH)

53 - Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

52 - Toby Greene (GWS)

52 - Zach Merrett (ESS)

49 - Jack Sinclair (STK)

48 - Connor Rozee (PORT)

47 - Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

47 - Jordan De Goey (COLL)

47 - Lachie Neale (BL)

45 - Matt Rowell (GCFC)

44 - Noah Anderson (GCFC)

40 - Clayton Oliver (MELB)

38 - Callum Wilkie (STK)

37 - Rory Laird (ADEL)

37 - Darcy Moore (COLL)

36 - Caleb Serong (FRE)

35 - Chad Warner (SYD)