Tim Taranto celebrates a goal for Richmond against St Kilda in R14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ZAK Butters has extended his lead in the race for the AFLCA Champion Player Award, while Tim Taranto has moved into the top five after picking up a perfect 10 votes against St Kilda.

Taranto was one of three players to get 10 votes in round 14, along with Brisbane's Zac Bailey and Greater Western Sydney's Josh Kelly.

Butters was one of eight Port Adelaide players to collect votes from its win against Geelong on Thursday night, securing three to move to 76 in total, 13 clear at the top of the standings.

Nick Daicos (63), Christian Petracca (62) - who both had the bye in round 14 - and Taranto (62) are in the chasing pack.

Marcus Bontempelli grabbed nine votes against North Melbourne to move to 53 and keep pace with the leaders.

Port Adelaide v Geelong

9 Dan Houston (PORT)
5 Jeremy Finlayson (PORT)
4 Todd Marshall (PORT)
3 Connor Rozee (PORT)
3 Zak Butters (PORT)
2 Ollie Wines (PORT)
2 Scott Lycett (PORT)
1 Sam Powell-Pepper (PORT)
1 Gary Rohan (GEEL)

  00:45

    Rohan roars Cats into life early

    Gary Rohan kicks the opening goal of the match with a terrific finish

    AFL
  00:42

    Butters brilliance on display yet again

    Zak Butters keeps his terrific form going with a stunning goal early

    AFL
  00:47

    Rohan wreaking havoc in marking masterclass

    Gary Rohan kicks his second and third goal of the opening term to go with some terrific grabs

    AFL
  00:41

    Burton brings out 60m bomb in Power pearler

    Ryan Burton kicks a much-needed major for Port from inside the centre square

    AFL
  00:37

    Narkle makes his moment count in new colours

    Quinton Narkle kicks an important goal in his Port debut against his former team

    AFL
  00:33

    Powell-Pepper's outrageous dribbler ignites crowd

    Sam Powell-Pepper kicks an unbelievable goal from the pocket to keep Port within touching distance

    AFL
  08:07

    Highlights: Port Adelaide v Geelong

    The Power and Cats clash in round 14

    AFL
  07:35

    Full post-match, R14: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after round 14's match against Geelong

    AFL
  08:17

    Full post-match, R14: Cats

    Watch Geelong's press conference after round 14's match against Port Adelaide

    AFL
  14:49

    Mini-Match: Port Adelaide v Geelong

    Extended highlights of the Power and Cats clash in round 14

    AFL

Brisbane v Sydney

10 Zac Bailey (BL)
6 Lachie Neale (BL)
5 Harry Cunningham (SYD)
4 Will Ashcroft (BL)
3 Oscar McInerney (BL)
1 Josh Dunkley (BL)
1 Ryan Lester (BL)

  00:37

    Wicks splits the sticks to get show started

    After a tight start to the contest, Sam Wicks finally notches the game's first goal with this brilliant finish

    AFL
  00:56

    Rayner comes from clouds to reel in stunner

    Cam Rayner rises over the top of the pack and lands this ripping mark

    AFL
  00:37

    Campbell catches one as cleanly as you'll see

    Braeden Campbell shows off his impressive left foot with this stellar strike on the burst

    AFL
  00:47

    Tensions boil after Swan's leaping bump connects

    Sam Wicks gets reported for collecting Ryan Lester high with this late action

    AFL
  00:42

    Fletcher fetches first goal to get Gabba going

    Father-son pick-up Jaspa Fletcher gets the Lions faithful roaring after nailing a maiden major on debut

    AFL
  00:43

    Sheldrick follows up first with another for good measure

    Angus Sheldrick makes quite the impression, notching his first AFL major before backing it up with a second shortly after

    AFL
  00:42

    Blakey's big crash into goalpost sends shivers

    Nick Blakey appears woozy after his desperate lunge for the footy sees him collide with the post

    AFL
  00:55

    Berry irate after tackle deemed dangerous

    Jarrod Berry lets out some frustration after being reported for this action on Will Hayward

    AFL
  08:17

    Highlights: Brisbane v Sydney

    The Lions and Swans clash in round 14

    AFL
  04:57

    Full post-match, R14: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after round 14's match against Sydney

    AFL
  05:34

    Full post-match, R14: Swans

    Watch Sydney's press conference after round 14's match against Brisbane

    AFL
  14:00

    Mini-Match: Brisbane v Sydney

    Extended highlights of the Lions and Swans clash in round 14

    AFL

Greater Western Sydney v Fremantle

10 Josh Kelly (GWS)
5 Stephen Coniglio (GWS)
5 Toby Greene (GWS)
5 Jake Riccardi (GWS)
5 Tom Green (GWS)

  00:37

    Red-hot Riccardi claims a double

    Jake Riccardi heats up early drilling two goals in the first quarter

    AFL
  00:43

    Walters dazzling turn and snap secures gem

    Michael Walters collects the spilled footy before slamming the ball onto his boot to score a beauty

    AFL
  00:29

    Fyfe sparks life with super speccy

    Nat Fyfe launches himself at the footy to claim this impressive grab before converting the goal

    AFL
  00:47

    Kelly marks return in style with classy long bomb

    Josh Kelly launches an absolute beauty on the run in his comeback from injury

    AFL
  00:36

    Is Whitfield in hot water after this tackle?

    Lachie Whitfield is called for a dangerous tackle on Jordan Clark after this action on the wing

    AFL
  00:39

    Brown flexes versatility in stellar footy play

    Callum Brown deflects the footy away from the Dockers before hammering it home in style

    AFL
  00:32

    Crafty Kelly dishes up two more as party continues

    The Giants' goal fiesta continues as Josh Kelly secures back-to-back majors

    AFL
  08:13

    Full post-match, R14: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle's press conference after round 14's match against GWS

    AFL
  08:04

    Highlights: GWS v Fremantle

    The Giants and Dockers clash in round 14

    AFL
  09:39

    Full post-match, R14: Giants

    Watch GWS's press conference after round 14's match against Fremantle

    AFL
  02:31

    Riccardi sets career-high five goals in Giants' victory

    Jake Riccardi enjoyed a feast of majors with a dominant scoreline contribution to the Giants' 70-point win

    AFL
  13:36

    Mini-Match: GWS v Fremantle

    Extended highlights of the Giants and Dockers clash in round 14

    AFL

Richmond v St Kilda

10 Tim Taranto (RICH)
8 Trent Cotchin (RICH)
6 Dustin Martin (RICH)
4 Nick Vlastuin (RICH)
1 Shai Bolton (RICH)
1 Jack Sinclair (STK)

  00:29

    Battle's brilliant bomb gives Saints fast start

    Josh Battle kicks a terrific running goal from distance in the early stages

    AFL
  00:55

    King Max flies high into the night sky

    Max King brings down a cracking speccy and converts truly

    AFL
  00:34

    Cotchin's magic moment brings MCG to its feet

    Trent Cotchin converts with class in his milestone 300th game

    AFL
  00:42

    Short strikes gold with pair of insane monsters

    Jayden Short turns heads with two outrageous missiles from outside 50

    AFL
  00:52

    Pouring rain no problem for Miller with drilling curler

    Ben Miller gathers cleanly and nails a super snap on the run

    AFL
  00:50

    Vlastuin all class and all smiles with rare ripper

    Nick Vlastuin slots a cool snap on the run after a trademark attack on the footy

    AFL
  00:47

    Crafty and clever smalls spark Saints alive

    Dan Butler nails a fantastic crumbing dribbler before Jack Higgins soccers it home through legs

    AFL
  00:54

    Taranto and Bolton late magic seals special win

    Tim Taranto nails a brilliant banana before Shai Bolton curls through an outrageous snap from the boundary

    AFL
  08:53

    Highlights: Richmond v St Kilda

    The Tigers and Saints clash in round 14

    AFL
  08:48

    Full post-match, R14: Tigers

    Watch Richmond's press conference after round 14's match against St Kilda

    AFL
  07:27

    Full post-match, R14: Saints

    Watch St Kilda's press conference after round 14's match against Richmond

    AFL
  14:58

    Mini-Match: Richmond v St Kilda

    Extended highlights of the Tigers and Saints clash in round 14

    AFL

Carlton v Gold Coast

9 Adam Cerra (CARL)
8 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
7 Sam Docherty (CARL)
4 Sam Walsh (CARL)
1 Brodie Kemp (CARL)
1 Tom De Koning (CARL)

  00:39

    Ainsworth's boundary brilliance gives Suns flying start

    Ben Ainsworth curls through an outstanding snap from a tight angle

    AFL
  00:47

    Cottrell's double delight surges Blues ahead

    Matt Cottrell converts with perfection before soccering through a crafty major

    AFL
  00:59

    Harry's happy snap and captain Cripps a sign Blues are back

    Harry McKay and Patrick Cripps continue the second-term dominance with a pair of classy finishes

    AFL
  00:51

    Fogarty joins in the fun as Blues continue to rise

    Lachie Fogarty bangs it home after a strong Charlie Curnow grab from a quick Carlton rebound

    AFL
  00:33

    Humphrey delivers to clunking King in exciting future signs

    Ben King takes a fantastic contested mark and converts truly after a brilliant Bailey Humphrey kick

    AFL
  00:47

    McKay and Crippa having a ripper at the 'G

    Harry McKay bends home a surging Blues major before Patrick Cripps' superb quick finish

    AFL
  00:48

    Suns goalline blunder leads to another Blues goal

    Matt Owies seizes the opportunity to soccer a clever major after Charlie Ballard's poor moment in the goalsquare

    AFL
  00:47

    Casboult pulls out late party trick with insane boundary curler

    Levi Casboult takes the ball from the ruck and threads the eye spectacularly from a difficult angle

    AFL
  08:40

    Highlights: Carlton v Gold Coast

    The Blues and Suns clash in round 14

    AFL
  13:18

    Full post-match, R14: Blues

    Watch Carlton's press conference after round 14's match against Gold Coast

    AFL
  02:57

    Captain Cripps responds to lead Blues to timely win

    Patrick Cripps dominates the clearances and finishes with three majors to steer Carlton to an important victory

    AFL
  11:17

    Full post-match, R14: Suns

    Watch Gold Coast's press conference after round 14's match against Carlton

    AFL
  13:57

    Mini-Match: Carlton v Gold Coast

    Extended highlights of the Blues and Suns clash in round 14

    AFL

North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

9 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
9 Cody Weightman (WB)
3 Tom Liberatore (WB)
3 Adam Treloar (WB)
3 Tim English (WB)
2 Tarryn Thomas (NMFC)
1 Harry Sheezel (NMFC)

  00:32

    Jones' day ends early with arm injury

    Liam Jones gets subbed off early in the first term following this marking contest

    AFL
  00:47

    Returning Roos off to riveting start with one each

    Hugh Greenwood and Jy Simpkin snag early goals to give their side the jump

    AFL
  01:04

    Stephenson swoops and hammers it home for steadier

    Jaidyn Stephenson slams it through from the goalline to push his side's lead back out to eight points

    AFL
  00:38

    Daniel's snap gives Dogs their first lead

    Caleb Daniel puts through this ripping goal to give his side the lead heading into the second half

    AFL
  00:57

    Soaring Weightman reels in Mark of the Year contender

    Cody Weightman shows off his hops with this incredible high-flying mark and goal to follow

    AFL
  00:51

    Roos catch fire with two in a hot minute

    Back-to-back goals from Jaidyn Stephenson and Nick Larkey cuts the margin to under a kick

    AFL
  00:39

    Dogs extend lead with back-to-back beauties

    Skilful snaps from Adam Treloar and Cody Weightman gives their side a big lead early in the fourth

    AFL
  08:44

    Highlights: North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

    The Kangaroos and Bulldogs clash in round 14

    AFL
  03:11

    Stellar Weightman's big day out with super six

    Cody Weightman takes a MOTY contender and slams home six goals to lead his side to a much-needed win

    AFL
  08:39

    Full post-match, R14: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs's press conference after round 14's match against North Melbourne

    AFL
  06:20

    Full post-match, R14: Kangaroos

    Watch North Melbourne's press conference after round 14's match against Western Bulldogs

    AFL
  14:52

    Mini-Match: North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

    Extended highlights of the Kangaroos and Bulldogs clash in round 14

    AFL

76 - Zak Butters (PORT)
63 - Nick Daicos (COLL)
62 - Christian Petracca (MELB)
62 - Tim Taranto (RICH)
53 - Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
52 - Toby Greene (GWS)
52 - Zach Merrett (ESS)
49 - Jack Sinclair (STK)
48 - Connor Rozee (PORT)
47 - Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
47 - Jordan De Goey (COLL)
47 - Lachie Neale (BL)
45 - Matt Rowell (GCFC)
44 - Noah Anderson (GCFC)
40 - Clayton Oliver (MELB)
38 - Callum Wilkie (STK)
37 - Rory Laird (ADEL)
37 - Darcy Moore (COLL)
36 - Caleb Serong (FRE)
35 - Chad Warner (SYD)