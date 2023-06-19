Collingwood forward Dan McStay has suffered another setback in his recovery from injury

Daniel McStay at Collingwood training in May, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD recruit Dan McStay won’t return against Adelaide on Sunday and will be sidelined in the coming weeks after suffering a setback with the finger injury that has ruled him out since round five.

The 27-year-old hasn’t played since undergoing surgery to repair the tendon in the finger he ruptured against St Kilda during Gather round.

McStay was close to returning before the Magpies’ mid-season bye but jarred the finger at training ahead of the King’s Birthday game against Melbourne.

The key forward was expected to be right to resume his first season at the AIA Centre this weekend but has since suffered an infection in the finger which will delay his return in the short-term.

Daniel McStay (centre) celebrates a goal with teammates during Collingwood's round three match against Richmond at the MCG on March 31, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Collingwood has managed to cover for the absence of McStay for most of the first half of the season, but Craig McRae’s forward line was well beaten by Melbourne’s All-Australian defenders – Steven May, Jake Lever and Michael Hibberd – on King’s Birthday in a reminder of the former Lion’s value.

The Magpies expect to have a clearer return date in the coming days, but ahead of round 15 McStay has managed only five appearances since crossing from Brisbane as a free agent last October.

Nathan Kreuger will be considered for a spot in Collingwood’s forward line this weekend after the Magpies were held to 62 points – their second-lowest tally of 2023 – last Monday.

The 23-year-old has endured a nightmare run since moving from Geelong at the end of 2021, managing only two appearances this season – he was subbed out of both games due to injury – and seven in total.

But after kicking 5.1 against the Casey Demons before the break, after kicking 3.1 from 16 disposals and six marks against the Northern Bullants the week before, Kreuger is ready to return to senior football.

Small forward Jamie Elliott missed the trip to Western Australia in round 12 due to a shoulder injury and pushed to return against Simon Goodwin’s side but has now missed the past two games.

After kicking 28 goals in 2022, including a couple of unforgettable match-winning majors, the 30-year-old has been limited to 10 goals from 12 appearances in 2023 but will be aiming to face Matthew Nicks' side.

Jack Ginnivan was a late withdrawal on King’s Birthday due to form rather than illness, with Reef McInnes replacing the small forward in the 22. The 20-year-old is another option Collingwood will consider against the Crows, who sit in eighth spot on seven wins.

Collingwood midfielder Jordan De Goey has served the first game of the three-game suspension he was handed following a bump on West Coast youngster Elijah Hewett in round 12.

Veteran pair Steele Sidebottom and Jeremy Howe are still sidelined due to injuries but closing in on a return in the next few weeks.