A Cats great, former Hawks star and an SA champion have joined the Australian Football Hall of Fame

Jimmy Bartel speaks after being inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame on June 27, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

A PAIR of modern-day greats and a South Australian champion are among the first three new members inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

Hawthorn premiership captain Sam Mitchell, Geelong flag great Jimmy Bartel and the man dubbed SA's greatest ruckman, Tom Leahy, were inducted on Tuesday night.

Mitchell's induction kicked off one of the most special nights on the football calendar.

After being overlooked in his draft year, Mitchell dominated the VFL to earn his shot at Hawthorn, and quickly became a key part of the Hawks' rise to greatness.

He captained the breakthrough 2008 premiership and added three more from 2013-15. Mitchell finished his career with five club best and fairest awards, three All-Australian blazers and the 2012 Brownlow Medal, shared with Trent Cotchin.

Sam Mitchell and Alastair Clarkson celebrate Hawthorn's win over Geelong in the 2008 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Leahy, a champion ruckman in the SANFL in the early 20th century, was next to be honoured.

Dubbed South Australia's greatest ruckman for his feats at State of Origin level and with North Adelaide and West Adelaide, Leahy won three premierships and coached two more in a glittering career.

North Adelaide captain Tom Leahy and West Torrens captain Stan Patten ahead of their 1920 semi-final. Picture: Supplied

Champion Geelong midfielder Bartel was a constant presence in one of the most powerful midfields in history.

In a team filled with champions, Bartel finished his career as one of the most decorated Cats - 2007 Brownlow medallist, 2011 Norm Smith medallist, three-time premiership player and two-time All-Australian. Remarkably, he never won a club best and fairest but twice finished runner-up, in 2006 and '07.