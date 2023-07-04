Port Adelaide celebrates Dan Houston's after-the-siren goal against Essendon in round 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IT MAKES for heartbreaking reading for Essendon fans.

Dan Houston's heroics for Port Adelaide against the Bombers at the MCG on Saturday night marked the third time since the start of 2017 that Essendon has lost with a goal after the siren.

Only the Power have lost as many times in devastating fashion in the same period, but they at least have two victories.

01:30

McGovern nails the winning goal

Jeremy McGovern marks then kicks the goal to hand West Coast the win

It has been more than a century since Essendon won with a goal after the siren, that coming via Jimmy Gordon against University in 1913.

The Bombers have also been on the end of the past two such results, with Jamie Elliott kicking a gem from the boundary line for Collingwood last year.

03:15

Last two mins: Elliott's post-siren winner saves Pies again

Jamie Elliott sinks Essendon with a goal after the siren to send the Magpie Army into raptures

Greater Western Sydney, which entered the competition in 2012, is the only club without a win thanks to a goal after the final bell.

03:56

Watch the last two minutes: Syd v Ess

An incredible finish at the SCG

The Giants are also one of three clubs not to lose to a goal after the siren, joining Gold Coast and, incredibly, West Coast.

There have been multiple after-the-siren match-winning goals in every year since 2017, but Houston's was the first of 2023. Perhaps there is more drama to come.

00:56

Jaw-dropping shot after siren seals Carlton win

Blues recruit Jack Newnes couldn't have struck the footy any more sweetly to give his side the victory

 

Most recent win

Most recent loss

Adelaide

Jordan Dawson v Port Adelaide
v Port Adelaide, round 3, 2022

Chris Tarrant v Collingwood
Round 7, 2003

Brisbane

Zac Bailey v Collingwood
Round 3, 2021

Barry Hall v Sydney
Round 3, 2005

Carlton

Jack Newnes v Fremantle
Round 12, 2020

Robbie Gray v Port Adelaide
Round 7, 2020

Collingwood

Jamie Elliott v Essendon
Round 19, 2022

Zac Bailey v Brisbane
Round 3, 2021

Essendon

Jimmy Gordon v University
Round 16, 1913

Dan Houston v Port Adelaide
Round 16, 2023

Fremantle

David Mundy v Richmond
Round 8, 2017

Jack Newnes v Carlton
Round 12, 2020

Geelong

Gary Rohan v Western Bulldogs
Round 14, 2021

Max Gawn v Melbourne
Round 23, 2021

Gold Coast

Noah Anderson v Richmond
Round 17, 2022

Nil

Greater Western Sydney

Nil

Nil

Hawthorn

Ben Dixon v Carlton
Round 17, 2001

Tom Hawkins v Geelong
Round 19, 2012

Melbourne

Max Gawn v Geelong
Round 23, 2021

Zach Tuohy v Geelong
Round 18, 2018

North Melbourne

Alastair Clarkson v Melbourne
Round 15, 1987

Nic Naitanui v West Coast
Round 8, 2013

Port Adelaide

Dan Houston v Essendon
Round 16, 2023

Jordan Dawson v Adelaide
Round 3, 2022

Richmond

Sam Lloyd v Sydney
Round 8, 2016

Noah Anderson v Gold Coast
Round 17, 2022

St Kilda

Barry Hall v Hawthorn
Round 22, 2001

Justin Longmuir v Fremantle
Round 21, 2005

Sydney

Gary Rohan v Essendon
Round 14, 2017

Sam Lloyd v Richmond
Round 8, 2016

West Coast

Jeremy McGovern v Port Adelaide
Round 21, 2018

Nil

Western Bulldogs

Alan Stoneham v Fitzroy
Round 21, 1976

Gary Rohan v Geelong
Round 14, 2021

 