IT MAKES for heartbreaking reading for Essendon fans.
Dan Houston's heroics for Port Adelaide against the Bombers at the MCG on Saturday night marked the third time since the start of 2017 that Essendon has lost with a goal after the siren.
Only the Power have lost as many times in devastating fashion in the same period, but they at least have two victories.
It has been more than a century since Essendon won with a goal after the siren, that coming via Jimmy Gordon against University in 1913.
The Bombers have also been on the end of the past two such results, with Jamie Elliott kicking a gem from the boundary line for Collingwood last year.
Greater Western Sydney, which entered the competition in 2012, is the only club without a win thanks to a goal after the final bell.
The Giants are also one of three clubs not to lose to a goal after the siren, joining Gold Coast and, incredibly, West Coast.
There have been multiple after-the-siren match-winning goals in every year since 2017, but Houston's was the first of 2023. Perhaps there is more drama to come.
|
|
Most recent win
|
Most recent loss
|
Adelaide
|
Jordan Dawson v Port Adelaide
|
Chris Tarrant v Collingwood
|
Brisbane
|
Zac Bailey v Collingwood
|
Barry Hall v Sydney
|
Carlton
|
Jack Newnes v Fremantle
|
Robbie Gray v Port Adelaide
|
Collingwood
|
Jamie Elliott v Essendon
|
Zac Bailey v Brisbane
|
Essendon
|
Jimmy Gordon v University
|
Dan Houston v Port Adelaide
|
Fremantle
|
David Mundy v Richmond
|
Jack Newnes v Carlton
|
Geelong
|
Gary Rohan v Western Bulldogs
|
Max Gawn v Melbourne
|
Gold Coast
|
Noah Anderson v Richmond
|
Nil
|
Greater Western Sydney
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Hawthorn
|
Ben Dixon v Carlton
|
Tom Hawkins v Geelong
|
Melbourne
|
Max Gawn v Geelong
|
Zach Tuohy v Geelong
|
North Melbourne
|
Alastair Clarkson v Melbourne
|
Nic Naitanui v West Coast
|
Port Adelaide
|
Dan Houston v Essendon
|
Jordan Dawson v Adelaide
|
Richmond
|
Sam Lloyd v Sydney
|
Noah Anderson v Gold Coast
|
St Kilda
|
Barry Hall v Hawthorn
|
Justin Longmuir v Fremantle
|
Sydney
|
Gary Rohan v Essendon
|
Sam Lloyd v Richmond
|
West Coast
|
Jeremy McGovern v Port Adelaide
|
Nil
|
Western Bulldogs
|
Alan Stoneham v Fitzroy
|
Gary Rohan v Geelong