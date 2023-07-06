Suns Academy prospects (L-R): Jake Rogers, Ethan Read, Jed Walter. Pictures: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast is confident it has strategies in place to ensure it can match bids on all three of its Academy stars, with the trio of draft prospects continuing to establish themselves as likely first-round picks.

The Suns have first access to key forward Jed Walter, ruckman Ethan Read and midfielder Jake Rogers as part of their Academy set-up, but will likely have to match early bids from rival clubs on each of the talented prospects.

A host of clubs view Walter alongside Harley Reid as one of the top two junior talents in the country, while Read has emerged as a potential top-five selection and Rogers is seen as a likely top-15 pick.

However, Gold Coast is currently armed with a host of additional picks stemming from last year's Trade Period and is confident it will be able to amass even more draft points by season's end.

Speaking on AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable this week, the Suns' national recruiting manager Kall Burns said the club had been planning for Walter, Read and Rogers' arrival for some time.

"If you look at what we've done over recent years, we've bankrolled picks forward. We've been expecting this to be a really strong Academy group for a number of years and we've prepared accordingly for that," Burns said.

Gold Coast currently has its own first-, third- and fourth-round selections this year while it also has round two picks from Adelaide and Greater Western Sydney, round three picks from Adelaide and Collingwood, and round four picks from Collingwood and St Kilda.

The Suns will also consider offers for their own first-round selection this season, both to gather more draft points and to ensure the pick doesn't get swallowed when early bids come for Walter, Read and Rogers.

"It's something we'll absolutely consider," Burns said.

"There are a number of strategies that we're working towards and we'll just see how things play out later in the year through the trade period and you can still trade picks right the way up until the draft and once the draft commences.

"We'll be open to all things and we'll have a strategy in place."

Despite the growing hype that's surrounding Walter, Read and Rogers, Gold Coast is yet to have any indications from clubs as to when bids will fall for the talented trio ahead of November's national draft.

"It's probably a little bit early," Burns said.

"I know that's what everyone wants to know, but we're still only in the first week of July. It is a little bit early and there's a bit to play out. But again, we're really impressed with how all of our Academy players have been performing."