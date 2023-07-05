Sydney will honour its South Melbourne roots as part of Heritage Round this weekend

Former South Melbourne players Tony Morwood (left) and John Heriot (right) and current Sydney player Errol Gulden during Sydney's training session at the MCG on July 5, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WHILE this week Sydney honours its history with Heritage Round, the club has never strayed too far from its roots in South Melbourne.

As the first VFL club to set up shop outside of Victoria in 1982, the Swans were integral in the game's ultimate shift to a national game, and the AFL as it is known today.

One player who rode the wave during that transition is Tony Morwood, who was present at the Swans' captain's run ahead of their Thursday night match against Richmond.

"It certainly wasn't easy and there's no doubt that for me, and we're all different as to why we went to Sydney, I wanted to go to Sydney," Morwood told AFL.com.au.

"We knew that we were going to be successful."

Former South Melbourne player Tony Morwood with current Sydney players Jake Lloyd, Luke Parker and Harry Cunningham during Sydney's training session at the MCG on July 5, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Morwood played 229 games for the club across both South Melbourne and Sydney, kicking 397 goals in the process, and has seen the little wins the club has made along the way to win back rusted on South fans who weren't fans of the move.

"Suddenly, in 1996, we've gone to the Grand Final," Morwood said.

"That was the start of many, and I'm talking thousands of South Melbourne people who had left the Swans, but when we made the 1996 Grand Final, they couldn't not support them anymore.

"Then under 'Roosy' (Paul Roos) we progressed to winning the 2005 Grand Final, well, then suddenly everyone was back, realising this is the one club."

Former South Melbourne player John Heriot during Sydney's training session at the MCG on July 5, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The one club mentality is all about recognising those who have done the work to get the current players and staff to the position they are.

During the COVID restrictions the Swans started to wear the historic red v as a nod to its Victorian fans who were locked down and since, a push from both the players and fans led to the club now wearing its South Melbourne strip for every game in Victoria.

"It makes a statement and I think that statement is really important for the true believers," Morwood said.

For current player Errol Gulden, that nod to the club's history is important.

"I think it's something that the club is really proud of. Immediately when you're drafted, you're taught the history of the footy club, where it started. Obviously, the club's in a strong position now, and quite successful, but it wasn't the case when they first moved to Sydney. It was a massive grind for them," Gulden said.

"There are so many important people that, if they weren't around, the club wouldn't be where it is today."

Looking to the fans packed in behind the goals at the MCG during the side's training session, Gulden acknowledged the importance of that connection.

Dane Rampe with fans after Sydney's training session at the MCG on July 5, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

"We've got a massive contingent of fans down here. Every time we come and play there's a lot of red and white so it's pretty unique for us, based in Sydney and also have that massive connection with Melbourne."

Gulden is the current custodian of the No.21 guernsey, the same number worn by Morwood, Team of the Century fullback John Heriot and premiership hero Leo Barry.

It is the latter for whom Gulden chose the number but has since developed relationships with Heriot and more recently Morwood.

Former South Melbourne player John Heriot with Sydney coach John Longmire during Sydney's training session at the MCG on July 5, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's obviously a massive honour (to wear the No.21). Hopefully I can just do them proud. I've got a pretty good relationship now with John, and with Tony as well, but also with Leo Barry. I used to live a couple doors down from him, so that was why I picked the number,'" Gulden said.

Meanwhile, Morwood is enjoying watching the newest 21 run around in the red and white.

"My sons and my brothers all continually remind me that he's the best 21 to play for the Swans."