SIMON Goodwin has swung the selection axe as he tries to re-ignite Melbourne's spluttering season, omitting three players for Saturday night's critical clash against St Kilda at Marvel Stadium.
Meanwhile, the Saints will unleash Jack Billings and Zak Jones for the first time in 2023, while Brisbane has recalled veterans Jack Gunston and Dayne Zorko for its clash against West Coast as the teams drop for round 17.
The Eagles have named Jeremy McGovern and Tim Kelly for the long trip to face the Lions, while Geelong star Jeremy Cameron will miss a second match through concussion.
But the big news revolves around the Demons, losers of four of their past six matches, with Goodwin dropping James Harmes, Kade Chandler and Joel Smith to go along with the injured Bayley Fritsch.
In their places come James Jordon, Charlie Spargo and debutant Taj Woewodin.
Billings and Jones have been joined by Zaine Cordy for a Saints team missing injured trio Jack Higgins, Brad Hill and Josh Battle.
Lions coach Chris Fagan has named Gunston for his first game since round 13 when he was left out alongside Daniel Rich to undergo a "training block".
Zorko is in for his first game in six weeks after injuring his calf.
Collingwood has recalled Ash Johnson to replace injured Brody Mihocek, while Jordan De Goey is straight back in after his three-game suspension for Friday night's showdown with the Western Bulldogs.
Influential defender Ed Richards is back from a hamstring injury two weeks ahead of schedule to take on the Magpies.
Dual All-Australian Touk Miller returns for Gold Coast after missing nine weeks, while Port Adelaide has named young ruck Sam Hayes to go up against Jarrod Witts, while Lachie Jones (jaw) returns after missing a month.
Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell has omitted three players to make way for Jarman Impey and Tyler Brockman returning from injury, along with recalled youngster Denver Grainger-Barras.
In-form Greater Western Sydney welcome back Lachie Whitfield from suspension to take on the Hawks.
In Sunday's games, Tom De Koning has overcome a knee injury to earn his place in Carlton's team to face Fremantle, while the Dockers have named Bailey Banfield and Sam Sturt among an extended bench to cover for the loss of injured superstar Nat Fyfe.
Essendon has made no changes as yet to face Adelaide, naming Nik Cox on its extended bench, while the Crows will be without concussed defender Jordon Butts, naming Patrick Parnell in their 26-man squad.
Geelong has not named Cameron to face North Melbourne, with the key forward missing a second match in succession following the concussion he suffered in round 15.
The Cats are also resting Isaac Smith, recalling Mark O'Connor.
The Kangaroos have omitted Will Phillips after announcing a debut for Cooper Harvey, the son of VFL/AFL games record holder Brent.
FRIDAY, JULY 7
Western Bulldogs v Collingwood at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: E.Richards
Out: M.Hannan (calf), A.Scott (sub)
R16 sub: Rhylee West
COLLINGWOOD
In: J.De Goey, A.Johnson
Out: B.Maynard (shoulder), B.Mihocek (hamstring), H.Harrison (sub)
R16 sub: Harvey Harrison
SATURDAY, JULY 8
Brisbane v West Coast at the Gabba, 1.45pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: D.Zorko, J.Madden, J.Lyons, J.Gunston
Out: L.McCarthy (suspension), J.Berry (hamstring), J.Dunkley (calf), C.Ah Chee (concussion), D.Fort (sub)
R16 sub: Darcy Fort
WEST COAST
In: J.McGovern, T.Kelly
Out: S.Hurn (soreness), L.Shuey (soreness), H.Barnett (sub)
R16 sub: Harry Barnett
Greater Western Sydney v Hawthorn at Giants Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: L.Whitfield
Out: N.Haynes (sub), R.Angwin (sub)
R16 sub: Ryan Angwin
HAWTHORN
In: D.Grainger-Barras, T.Brockman, J.Impey
Out: S.Butler (omitted), H.Morrison (omitted), L.Meek (omitted), L.Breust (throat)
R16 sub: Finn Maginness
St Kilda v Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEST
ST KILDA
In: Z.Cordy, Z.Jones, J.Billings
Out: R.Byrnes (omitted), J.Battle (concussion), J.Higgins (knee), B.Hill (knee)
R16 sub: Cooper Sharman
MELBOURNE
In: J.Jordon, C.Spargo, T.Woewodin
Out: J.Smith (omitted), J.Harmes (omitted), K.Chandler (omitted), B.Fritsch (foot)
R16 sub: Jake Melksham
Port Adelaide v Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST
PORT ADELAIDE
In: S.Hayes, J.Rioli, L.Jones
Out: R.Bonner (omitted), D.Visentini (omitted), Q.Narkle (omitted), J.Burgoyne (sub)
R16 sub: Jase Burgoyne
GOLD COAST
In: T.Miller
Out: B.Long (omitted), M.Rosas (omitted)
R16 sub: Rory Atkins
SUNDAY, JULY 9
Geelong v North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, 1.10pm AEST
GEELONG
In: M.O'Connor, O.Dempsey, M.Knevitt, O.Mullin, S.Menegola, B.Parfitt
Out: J.Kolodjashnij (adductor), I.Smith (managed), J.Bews (knee)
R16 sub: Jack Bowes
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: C.Harvey, T.Xerri, C.Lazzaro, La.Young, F.Perez
Out: L.Shiels (calf), W.Phillips (omitted)
R16 sub: Hugh Greenwood
Essendon v Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST
ESSENDON
In: N.Cox, N.Hind, N.Bryan
Out: Nil
R16 sub: Dylan Shiel
ADELAIDE
In: P.Parnell, H.Schoenberg, E.Himmelberg, J.Borlase
Out: J.Butts (concussion)
R16 sub: Lachlan Sholl
Fremantle v Carlton at Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: S.Sturt, C.Wagner, K.Worner, B.Banfield
Out: N.Fyfe (foot)
R16 sub: Neil Erasmus
CARLTON
In: T.De Koning, M.Cottrell, L.Cowan
Out: Nil
R16 sub: George Hewett