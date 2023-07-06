The teams are in for the round 17 Friday night and Saturday games, with the squads in for Sunday

James Harmes, Jack Gunston and Jeremy Cameron. Pictures: AFL Photos

SIMON Goodwin has swung the selection axe as he tries to re-ignite Melbourne's spluttering season, omitting three players for Saturday night's critical clash against St Kilda at Marvel Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Saints will unleash Jack Billings and Zak Jones for the first time in 2023, while Brisbane has recalled veterans Jack Gunston and Dayne Zorko for its clash against West Coast as the teams drop for round 17.

The Eagles have named Jeremy McGovern and Tim Kelly for the long trip to face the Lions, while Geelong star Jeremy Cameron will miss a second match through concussion.

>> KEEP SCROLLING OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS AND EMERGENCIES

But the big news revolves around the Demons, losers of four of their past six matches, with Goodwin dropping James Harmes, Kade Chandler and Joel Smith to go along with the injured Bayley Fritsch.

In their places come James Jordon, Charlie Spargo and debutant Taj Woewodin.

Billings and Jones have been joined by Zaine Cordy for a Saints team missing injured trio Jack Higgins, Brad Hill and Josh Battle.

Jack Billings in action for Sandringham during VFL round 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Lions coach Chris Fagan has named Gunston for his first game since round 13 when he was left out alongside Daniel Rich to undergo a "training block".

Zorko is in for his first game in six weeks after injuring his calf.

Collingwood has recalled Ash Johnson to replace injured Brody Mihocek, while Jordan De Goey is straight back in after his three-game suspension for Friday night's showdown with the Western Bulldogs.

Influential defender Ed Richards is back from a hamstring injury two weeks ahead of schedule to take on the Magpies.

Ed Richards in action during round eight, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Dual All-Australian Touk Miller returns for Gold Coast after missing nine weeks, while Port Adelaide has named young ruck Sam Hayes to go up against Jarrod Witts, while Lachie Jones (jaw) returns after missing a month.

Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell has omitted three players to make way for Jarman Impey and Tyler Brockman returning from injury, along with recalled youngster Denver Grainger-Barras.

In-form Greater Western Sydney welcome back Lachie Whitfield from suspension to take on the Hawks.

In Sunday's games, Tom De Koning has overcome a knee injury to earn his place in Carlton's team to face Fremantle, while the Dockers have named Bailey Banfield and Sam Sturt among an extended bench to cover for the loss of injured superstar Nat Fyfe.

Tom De Koning celebrates a goal during the match between Carlton and Gold Coast at the MCG in round 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Essendon has made no changes as yet to face Adelaide, naming Nik Cox on its extended bench, while the Crows will be without concussed defender Jordon Butts, naming Patrick Parnell in their 26-man squad.

Geelong has not named Cameron to face North Melbourne, with the key forward missing a second match in succession following the concussion he suffered in round 15.

The Cats are also resting Isaac Smith, recalling Mark O'Connor.

The Kangaroos have omitted Will Phillips after announcing a debut for Cooper Harvey, the son of VFL/AFL games record holder Brent.

FRIDAY, JULY 7

Western Bulldogs v Collingwood at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: E.Richards

Out: M.Hannan (calf), A.Scott (sub)

R16 sub: Rhylee West

COLLINGWOOD

In: J.De Goey, A.Johnson

Out: B.Maynard (shoulder), B.Mihocek (hamstring), H.Harrison (sub)

R16 sub: Harvey Harrison

SATURDAY, JULY 8

Brisbane v West Coast at the Gabba, 1.45pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: D.Zorko, J.Madden, J.Lyons, J.Gunston

Out: L.McCarthy (suspension), J.Berry (hamstring), J.Dunkley (calf), C.Ah Chee (concussion), D.Fort (sub)

R16 sub: Darcy Fort

WEST COAST

In: J.McGovern, T.Kelly

Out: S.Hurn (soreness), L.Shuey (soreness), H.Barnett (sub)

R16 sub: Harry Barnett

Greater Western Sydney v Hawthorn at Giants Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: L.Whitfield

Out: N.Haynes (sub), R.Angwin (sub)

R16 sub: Ryan Angwin

HAWTHORN

In: D.Grainger-Barras, T.Brockman, J.Impey

Out: S.Butler (omitted), H.Morrison (omitted), L.Meek (omitted), L.Breust (throat)

R16 sub: Finn Maginness

St Kilda v Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: Z.Cordy, Z.Jones, J.Billings

Out: R.Byrnes (omitted), J.Battle (concussion), J.Higgins (knee), B.Hill (knee)

R16 sub: Cooper Sharman

MELBOURNE

In: J.Jordon, C.Spargo, T.Woewodin

Out: J.Smith (omitted), J.Harmes (omitted), K.Chandler (omitted), B.Fritsch (foot)

R16 sub: Jake Melksham

Port Adelaide v Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: S.Hayes, J.Rioli, L.Jones

Out: R.Bonner (omitted), D.Visentini (omitted), Q.Narkle (omitted), J.Burgoyne (sub)

R16 sub: Jase Burgoyne

GOLD COAST

In: T.Miller

Out: B.Long (omitted), M.Rosas (omitted)

R16 sub: Rory Atkins

SUNDAY, JULY 9

Geelong v North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

GEELONG

In: M.O'Connor, O.Dempsey, M.Knevitt, O.Mullin, S.Menegola, B.Parfitt

Out: J.Kolodjashnij (adductor), I.Smith (managed), J.Bews (knee)

R16 sub: Jack Bowes

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: C.Harvey, T.Xerri, C.Lazzaro, La.Young, F.Perez

Out: L.Shiels (calf), W.Phillips (omitted)

R16 sub: Hugh Greenwood

Essendon v Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: N.Cox, N.Hind, N.Bryan

Out: Nil

R16 sub: Dylan Shiel

ADELAIDE

In: P.Parnell, H.Schoenberg, E.Himmelberg, J.Borlase

Out: J.Butts (concussion)

R16 sub: Lachlan Sholl

Fremantle v Carlton at Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: S.Sturt, C.Wagner, K.Worner, B.Banfield

Out: N.Fyfe (foot)

R16 sub: Neil Erasmus

CARLTON

In: T.De Koning, M.Cottrell, L.Cowan

Out: Nil

R16 sub: George Hewett