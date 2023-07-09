The Match Review findings for Saturday's round 17 games are in

Nick Haynes tackles Josh Ward during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Hawthorn in round 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney's Nick Haynes has been offered a one-match ban for a dangerous tackle during the Giants' win over Hawthorn on Saturday.

Haynes was charged with rough conduct for his tackle on Josh Ward during the third quarter of the Giants' 13-point victory.

The Match Review Officer graded the charge as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact, leading to the one-match ban.

Port Adelaide forward Sam Powell-Pepper can accept a $2,000 fine with an early plea for forceful front-on contact on Darcy Macpherson during the Power's win over Gold Coast on Saturday night.

Suns defender Charlie Ballard can accept a $3,000 fine for tripping Zak Butters in the same game.

Meanwhile, James Jordon has been fined for making careless contact with an umpire during Melbourne's win over St Kilda.