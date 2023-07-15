Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, WAFL and SANFL action

L-R: Rory Lobb, Rhyan Mansell, Elliott Himmelberg. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are in full swing, and we've got a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in VFL, SANFL and WAFL matches this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Glenelg v Adelaide at Stratarama Stadium, Saturday July 15, 1.10pm ACST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Adelaide's clash

Harry Schoenberg dominated as Adelaide recorded a 20-point win over Glenelg on Saturday.

Schoenberg had 28 disposals, 11 tackles, four clearances and kicked 2.2 in a strong performance.

Matt Crouch was typically busy with 34 touches, 12 tackles and seven clearances at Stratarama Stadium.

Adelaide has put a stop to the Bays winning streak 💪



📸 Cory Sutton pic.twitter.com/r3Xv78OhrL — SANFL (@SANFL) July 15, 2023

Kieran Strachan (16 disposals, 46 hitouts and two goals) and Elliott Himmelberg (15 disposals, 28 hitouts and four goals) had big games.

Billy Dowling was important with 24 disposals, 11 tackles and a goal, Jackson Hately had 25 and kicked a major and Luke Nankervis had 21 touches.

Patrick Parnell (23 disposals), Lachlan Gollant (10 and two goals), Brayden Cook (16 and one) and Tyler Brown (20) also contributed.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Essendon at GMHBA Stadium, Sunday July 16, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Essendon's clash

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: East Fremantle v Peel Thunder at Geraldton, Sunday July 16, 2.10pm AWST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Peel's clash

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Essendon at GMHBA Stadium, Sunday July 16, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Geelong's clash

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Frankston v Greater Western Sydney at Kinetic Stadium, Sunday July 16, 1.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from GWS's clash

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Box Hill at Arden Street Oval, Sunday July 16, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Box Hill's clash

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Box Hill at Arden Street Oval, Sunday July 16, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from North Melbourne's clash

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v North Adelaide at Alberton Oval, Saturday July 15, 2.10pm ACST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Port Adelaide's clash

Riley Bonner was in everything as Port Adelaide secured a comfortable 38-point win over North Adelaide on Saturday.

The midfielder had a game-high 32 touches, another game-high 15 marks, five tackles and two goals to star as Port moved a game clear in the top five.

The sides were on equal points on the ladder heading into the match, but the win has moved the Power ahead in fourth spot.

Victorious at Alberton 🎹 pic.twitter.com/6LYIjJWD0B — Port Adelaide FC (@PAFC) July 15, 2023

Hugh Jackson and Orazio Fantasia each kicked three goals, with Jackson busy across the ground with 25 disposals and five tackles.

After being omitted from the senior side this week, mid-season draftee Quinton Narkle had 13 touches and one goal, while Jake Pasini stood tall down back with six marks and six tackles.

Francis Evans (20 disposals, six tackles), Trent Dumont (2, seven marks) and Tom McCallum (14, five) were also strong in the win.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Southport v Richmond at Fankhauser Reserve, Saturday July 15, 11.35am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Richmond's clash

After serving a three-game suspension that cost him his AFL spot, Rhyan Mansell starred for Richmond in its 13-point win over Southport on Saturday.

The small forward had 25 possessions, eight marks, six tackles and two goals to immediately get back in the conversation for a senior return.

Key forward Kaelan Bradtke will also garner some interest after kicking three goals, as the Tigers look for someone to help lighten the load on Jack Riewoldt, while Noah Cumberland slotted two majors.

Midfielders Tyler Sonsie (27 disposals, six clearances) and Thomson Dow (21, four) also hit the scoreboard with one goal each, as did Judson Clarke (16 disposals, seven marks).

Juddy Clarke with a massive final quarter moment 👏#gotiges pic.twitter.com/9PjK7eCnEB — Richmond VFL (@RichmondVFL) July 15, 2023

Tom Brown continued his excellent season with 26 touches, while mid-season draftee James Trezise got plenty of it with 24 touches.

Without a recognized ruckman in the lineup the tap work was left to the versatile Bigoa Nyuon, and while he was dominated at the bounces with just eight hitouts, 'Biggy' did plenty around the ground gathering 18 touches, 10 marks and kicking a goal.

Richmond's other mid-season pick, small forward Matthew Coulthard managed a goal, while teenager Steely Green had 11 disposals.

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Footscray at Tramway Oval, Friday July 14, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sydney's clash

Ruckman Tom Hickey was among his team's best players to thrust his name back in front of John Longmire.

The 32-year-old, who was dropped from the team for Thursday night's AFL clash, kicked two goals from 12 disposals and had 24 hitouts as the Swans fell by 62 points to the Dogs.

Learn More 01:06

Fellow big man Peter Ladhams also booted two majors, with youngster Will Gould adding two of his own from 12 touches.

Mid-season draft pick-up Jack Buller was excellent with 23 disposals and a goal, while Dylan Stephens continued to rack up possessions with 32 to his name and Matt Roberts had 28 to go with seven tackles.

Lachlan McAndrew was the side's other goalscorer.

Untried defender Lachlan Rankin had 22 disposals, with fellow youngsters Harrison Arnold (16), Hugo Hall-Kahan (11) and Jaiden Magor (10) also getting amongst it.

Learn More 13:50

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: West Coast v West Perth at Mineral Resources Park, Saturday July 15, 5.10pm AWST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from West Coast's clash

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Footscray at Tramway Oval, Friday July 14, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Footscray's clash

Axed forward Rory Lobb booted two goals to help Footscray to a big 62-point win over Sydney.

The former Docker, who was dropped for Thursday night's AFL game against the Swans, had a quiet start in the VFL before finishing with 15 disposals, six marks and 10 hitouts.

Learn More 01:18

Ex-Demon Oskar Baker, fresh off signing a two-year contract extension during the week, kicked three majors from 22 touches to put his hand up for a recall to the senior team, while small forward Arty Jones also bagged two goals.

Oskar Baker has three goals in the opening for @FootscrayVFL



Watch all the Smithy's VFL action live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/zfEJQKeNyg — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) July 14, 2023

Buku Khamis was again the Dogs' leading goalscorer with four, while former Bendigo Pioneers captain Harvey Gallagher, taken with pick No.39 in last year's draft, was a standout with 29 disposals and two goals.

Ruckman Jordon Sweet had 25 hitouts to go with his 18 disposals and a goal, while Toby McLean was among the best with 27 touches and a goal.

Robbie McComb had 24 disposals, Jedd Busslinger and Luke Cleary 21 each, and Josh Bruce 19.