Jordan Ridley leaves the ground with injury during Essendon's match against the Western Bulldogs in R19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON coach Brad Scott admitted his side "just looked a bit flat" in its disheartening 41-point loss to the Western Bulldogs on Friday night.

And more bad news is expected for the Bombers in the coming days, with a quad injury to important defender Jordan Ridley only further souring a disappointing night.

BOMBERS v BULLDOGS Full match coverage and stats

"It looks like a quad strain ... he did it kicking, it wasn't a cork," Scott said of Ridley post-match.

"I've been watching it as a footy fan, Naughton v Ridley over the last few years and he was great tonight ... but we'll get it scanned and hope he's okay."

08:35

Full post-match, R19: Bombers

Watch Essendon's press conference after round 19's match against Western Bulldogs

Ridley led Essendon for disposals with 29, with fellow defenders Mason Redman, Jayden Laverde and Andrew McGrath close behind, but stunted ball movement out of the back half was one area in which the team struggled.

"We thought we weren't direct enough, we were slow out of the back half. I think our ball movement out of the back half has been pretty good this year ... but to the Bulldogs' credit tonight they were able to stifle that to a certain extent. So we did make some changes there, but it didn't really translate into enough forward-half pressure," Scott said.

After kicking three of the first four goals of the game, the Bombers were smothered in attack, kicking just a further four majors and only seven goals from 49 inside 50s in total.

08:40

Highlights: Essendon v Western Bulldogs

The Bombers and Bulldogs clash in round 19

One of those playing forward for Essendon, Jake Stringer (eight disposals, two tackles), had a quiet night, leading to a question about his fitness.

"He's playing," Scott said in response. "Anyone who plays is fit. Every player at this stage of the season is carrying something and Jake's no different to that.

"We make a decision to play him, and that's a joint decision. Jake would say himself, when you declare yourself fit to play, Jake would never make excuses and he wouldn't want me to make excuses for him either. So we'll have to think through that."

Opposing captain Marcus Bontempelli is another who is carrying injury in the latter stages of the season, with the star Bulldog having a heavily strapped right calf. But it mattered little as the skipper, alongside Tom Liberatore, was the best player on the ground.

01:49

Bont stars once again in captain's clinic

Bulldogs skipper Marcus Bontempelli produces another eye-catching performance with 29 disposals and two goals

"He's just had a little bit of a niggle there that he's carried," Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge said.

"We modified him a bit this week (at training). He's got a slight niggle there that's a bit annoying more than anything. He didn't aggravate it tonight. Hopefully it's a bit better coming into next week."

Beveridge is cautious to temper the expectation around Bontempelli's ability to carry his team, even when injured, imploring his side to have an even spread of contributors.

"It's inspiring, but we can't be shrinking violets and let it overshadow our thought processes about ourselves (and) where we need to grow our group and ensure that every one of our players feels like they can portray that kind of leadership and have that kind of influence," Beveridge said.

11:30

Full post-match, R19: Bulldogs

Watch Western Bulldogs's press conference after round 19's match against Essendon


At the other end of the spectrum for the Dogs, two players who found themselves out of the first-choice 22 in Bailey Williams (the starting sub) and Rory Lobb (in the VFL) have been challenged to rediscover their best footy.

"We really picked Buku (Khamis) in front of 'Lobby' because Buku just had a better game than him last week (in the VFL) against the Swans up there in NSW, and for selection integrity we thought that was important to reward Buku," Beveridge said.

"There are some things that we're asking from (Lobb) before he comes in. And if he plays well (in the VFL) against Preston, he's every chance to be considered next week."

Similarly, Williams "hasn't been at his best" according to Beveridge and, with mid-season draftee Caleb Poulter challenging for his place on the wing, Williams found himself starting the game with the vest on.

"It was a bit of a circuit breaker for him to have a bit of a think about it," Beveridge said.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:33

    Bombers kick fastest first goal of 2023

    Peter Wright finds some space and nails the first goal shortly after the opening bounce

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Ugle-Hagan catches all by surprise in wild mark

    Jamarra Ugle-Hagan gets on the scoreboard after the footy falls in his lap following this leap

    AFL
  • 00:32

    Bont punishes sloppy Dons with typically brilliant finish

    Marcus Bontempelli makes the Bombers pay for fumbling the footy with this textbook snap

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Baz catches Caldwell cold with crunching tackle

    Bailey Smith lays a ferocious tackle on Bombers midfielder Jye Caldwell

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Bontempelli does it again with candy-selling special

    Marcus Bontempelli continues to light up Marvel with this outrageous move and finish

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Merrett's mega efforts earn all the praise

    Essendon skipper Zach Merrett impresses with some relentless pressure

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Bomber blow as gun defender limps off

    Essendon suffers a worrying injury concern with Jordan Ridley leaving the field after getting hurt in this kicking action

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Treloar's tantalising curler provides the icing

    Adam Treloar puts the result beyond doubt with this fantastic snap

    AFL
  • 08:40

    Highlights: Essendon v Western Bulldogs

    The Bombers and Bulldogs clash in round 19

    AFL
  • 01:49

    Bont stars once again in captain's clinic

    Bulldogs skipper Marcus Bontempelli produces another eye-catching performance with 29 disposals and two goals

    AFL
  • 11:30

    Full post-match, R19: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs's press conference after round 19's match against Essendon

    AFL
  • 08:35

    Full post-match, R19: Bombers

    Watch Essendon's press conference after round 19's match against Western Bulldogs

    AFL
  • 13:22

    Mini-Match: Essendon v Western Bulldogs

    Extended highlights of the Bombers and Bulldogs clash in round 19

    AFL