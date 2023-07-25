Bombers defender Mason Redman turns his back on free agency to sign new deal at The Hangar

Mason Redman in action during Essendon's win over Adelaide in round 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON defender Mason Redman has turned his back on free agency to re-sign at the Bombers.

The 25-year-old had waited until deep into the season to make his free agency decision but has recommitted to the club on a five-year deal until the end of 2028.

Redman, who is due to play his 100th game with the Bombers next week, has become a critical part of the club's line-up in defence.

The Bombers have prioritised his signature alongside fellow restricted free agent Darcy Parish, with the club also in negotiations to lock in the midfield star.

Redman finished fourth in last year's best and fairest at Essendon and is a member of its wider leadership group as a central plank of Brad Scott's Bombers.

Mason Redman celebrates with Essendon fans after the win over Carlton in round 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"Our team has seen so much improvement this year, but we know we have a long way to go, and we are all committed to working hard to ensure we are all pushing each other to do whatever we can to achieve the ultimate success," Redman said.

"I couldn't be more impressed by the footy club this year and the environment we are trying to create. I'm optimistic success is just around the corner for this club – our members and supporters."

Essendon list management and recruiting boss Adrian Dodoro said the club was thrilled to have won Redman's signature.

"He is such an important player for us and has become a real leader within the team," Dodoro said.

"His spirit and presence around the club is influential for his fellow teammates. Mason is the ultimate professional and true club person, committed to not only improving himself but doing anything possible to ensure his teammates are supported in their development.

"He has been explicit in believing what we're building here at the Bombers and our vision for our club. He wants to become a one-club player."