Gold Coast SUNS vs Richmond
Match time and date:
SUNS v Richmond, Saturday 9 March at 3:20PM. Gates open 1:15PM.
SUNS Shop:
Located inside Gate 3. Opening hours on game day, 1:15PM – Post match.
Match Day Schedule:
Gates open: 1.15PM
Plaza activations + giveaways: 1.15PM
Collect your free suns visor: Gate 1
First bounce: 3.20PM
Rebel Rookies: Half time
Maccas Kick2Kick: Post-match
Kids Zone:
Bungy trampolines will be behind the scoreboard at the Kids Zone. Face painters will be available around the grounds and AFLQ will host a Play AFL activation. Carrara Jarjum located inside Gate 1 will also have activities for the family!