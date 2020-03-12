AFL Play AFL Play

Gold Coast SUNS vs Richmond

Match time and date:

SUNS v Richmond, Saturday 9 March at 3:20PM. Gates open 1:15PM.
 
SUNS Shop:

Located inside Gate 3. Opening hours on game day, 1:15PM – Post match.

Match Day Schedule:
 
Gates open: 1.15PM
 
Plaza activations + giveaways: 1.15PM
 
Collect your free suns visor: Gate 1
 
First bounce: 3.20PM
 
Rebel Rookies: Half time
 
Maccas Kick2Kick: Post-match

Kids Zone:
 
Bungy trampolines will be behind the scoreboard at the Kids Zone. Face painters will be available around the grounds and AFLQ will host a Play AFL activation. Carrara Jarjum located inside Gate 1 will also have activities for the family! 

Find out more about parking and public transport

Acknowledgement of Country

In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.