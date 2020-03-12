Gold Coast SUNS vs Richmond

Match time and date:

SUNS v Richmond, Saturday 9 March at 3:20PM. Gates open 1:15PM.



SUNS Shop:

Located inside Gate 3. Opening hours on game day, 1:15PM – Post match.

Match Day Schedule:



Gates open: 1.15PM



Plaza activations + giveaways: 1.15PM



Collect your free suns visor: Gate 1



First bounce: 3.20PM



Rebel Rookies: Half time



Maccas Kick2Kick: Post-match

Kids Zone:



Bungy trampolines will be behind the scoreboard at the Kids Zone. Face painters will be available around the grounds and AFLQ will host a Play AFL activation. Carrara Jarjum located inside Gate 1 will also have activities for the family!

