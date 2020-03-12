Sydney Swans vs Melbourne

Welcome to the 2024 AFL season. Join us at the SCG on Thursday, March 7 for the inaugural Opening Round where we'll take on the Melbourne Demons in our first clash of the season.

There is plenty happening around the grounds and at Swans HQ a we kick off 150 year celebrations of South Melbourne and the Sydney Swans.

Gates open: 5:30pm AEDT

Team entry: 7:19pm

First bounce: 7:30pm

Join us in our biggest ever Guard of Honour

To kick start celebrations for our milestone year, our 22 players and coaching staff will embark on March to the Match to honour our past, present and emerging athletes, and we need your help in bringing plenty of energy and colour.

We are encouraging you to arrive early to Sydney Swans HQ from 5pm to soak up all the pre-game festivities. We will have the bar open, live music, all your merchandise needs at the Locker Room and interviews with our coaches and players.

All those who have arrived at Swans HQ early will be asked to form a guard of honour to the SCG at 6.25pm where Swans royalty will welcome the team into the stadium.

Watch Sydney Swans royalty

Take your seats from 7:00pm to witness past players take the field in a special pre-game ceremony. The likes of Peter Bedford, Brett Kirk, Stevie Wright, John Heriot, Gerard Healy, Michael O'Loughlin, Kieren Jack and Josh Kennedy will take part in the occasion.

Sydney Swans HQ

Following the guard of honour, we encourage you to head up to the SCG promptly and take your seats by 6.50pm to witness past players take the field in our special 150-year pre-game ceremony.

The likes of Swans greats Peter Bedford, Brett Kirk, Stevie Wright, John Heriot, Gerard Healy, Michael O'Loughlin, Kieren Jack and Josh Kennedy are expected to take part.

Don't forget to grab all your 2024 merchandise at the Locker Room from 4:00pm.

