General

Promotion Name:

AFL Research Monthly Competition

Promoter’s Details Name:

Australian Football League (AFL)

ABN: (97 489 912 318)

Address: 140 Harbour Esplanade, Docklands, Victoria 3008

Telephone Number: 03 9643 1999

Privacy Policy: https://www.afl.com.au/privacy

Permit Numbers

ACT: TP 23/02214; SA: T23/1711

Promotion Details

This Promotion commences at 9.00 AM [AEST] on Wednesday, 1 November 2023 and will run on a monthly basis until 5.00 PM [AEST] on Thursday, 31 October 2024.

No entries will be accepted after 5.00 PM [AEST] on Thursday, 31 October 2024.

Entry Details

Entry Instructions

To enter, entrants must, during the Promotion Period:

Receive an email invitation with instructions on how to access the AFL Research Survey. Entrants must complete the survey and provide their details, including but not limited to their name, address, phone number and e-mail address. Each valid entrant who has entered the competition during each monthly Promotion Period will enter the relevant monthly draw.



Entry Restrictions

Entry is open to all Australian residents aged 18 years or older. Entrants under the age of 18 must obtain the prior permission of a parent or guardian over the age of 18 to enter.

Directors, management, employees, officers and contractors (and their immediate families) of the Promoter or agencies or organisations associated with this Promotion, including Engage Interactive Pty Ltd, are ineligible to enter.

Maximum Number of Entries

Entrants can enter once per survey type completed. The number of surveys per month can vary.

Winner Determination Details

Prize Draw Details

Method: Random electronic selection Time: 10:00 AM Date: Second Tuesday of each month. There will be 12 draws in total. Refer to the draw table below. Location: Engage Interactive Pty Ltd (24 Washpool Crescent Woongarrah NSW 2259) Winners: First 2 winners drawn each month.



If any particular draw is scheduled on a public holiday or weekend, the draw will be conducted on the following business day.

Draw # Date 1 12 December 2023 2 9 January 2024 3 13 February 2024 4 12 March 2024 5 9 April 2024 6 14 May 2024 7 11 June 2024 8 9 July 2024 9 13 August 2024 10 10 September 2024 11 8 October 2024 12 12 November 2024

Prize Details

Prizes

There are 2 Prizes to be won each month.

Each Prize Winner will receive a $250 Virtual Prepaid Mastercard. Virtual Prepaid Mastercard cards can be used for shopping online or over the phone at any merchant worldwide that accepts Mastercards.

Prize Terms

Only one prize per entry is permitted.

Prizes are subject to the terms and conditions as imposed by the provider of the prize, including period of validity and expiry, or any booking or redemption time frames.

Once dispatched, the Promoter is not liable for any damage (whether lost, stolen, forged or tampered with) or delay occurring in the transit of prizes.

The prize is not transferable to any other person and is not redeemable for cash or an alternative prize.

If the winner is under 18 years of age, the prize will be awarded to the winner’s parent or legal guardian on behalf of the winner.

Total Prize Pool

Each prize is valued at AUD $250 The total prize value of this Competition is AUD $6,000 incl GST



Notification, Publication, Verification, Delivery

Notification/Publication of Wins Winners will be notified in writing via email within seven (7) days of the draw. If you are a prize winner in this competition, an AFL promotions partner, Engage Interactive, will contact you to confirm your details and will advise winners on how to claim their prize. The email will be sent from ‘Engage - Customer Service (Winners)’ and the email address is customerservice@engageinteractive.com.au.

Winners will also have their details published at www.afl.com.au within 30 days of each draw. Refer to the publication dates below:

Draw # Publication Dates (Winners) Publication Dates (Unclaimed Winners – If Required) 1 9 January 2024 12 March 2024 2 13 February 2024 9 April 2024 3 12 March 2024 14 May 2024 4 9 April 2024 11 June 2024 5 14 May 2024 9 July 2024 6 11 June 2024 13 August 2024 7 9 July 2024 10 September 2024 8 13 August 2024 8 October 2024 9 10 September 2024 12 November 2024 10 8 October 2024 10 December 2024 11 12 November 2024 14 January 2025 12 17 December 2024 11 February 2025

Verification Requirements

Entrants and winners may, at the discretion of the Promoter, be required to provide proof of identity, age and residency to verify their entry (Proof of Identity). Identification considered suitable for verification is at the Promoter's discretion;

If an entrant/winner fails to provide Proof of Identity by the time and date stipulated by the Promoter, their entry/prize claim will be deemed invalid at the Promoter's discretion.

Delivery Date/Prize Claim

All prizes must be claimed within 60 days of being notified of their winning via email. Subject to verification requirements, prizes will be delivered within 28 days of the prize being awarded to the email address provided by the entrant at the time of entry.

The Promoter takes no responsibility for an incorrect email address being provided by the entrant. The Promoter is also not liable for any prize that has been lost, stolen, damaged or tampered with in any way after it has been dispatched.

Unclaimed Prize Draws

Method: Random electronic selection Time: 10:00 AM Dates: Refer to draw table below. Location: Engage Interactive Pty Ltd (24 Washpool Crescent Woongarrah NSW 2259)



If any particular draw is scheduled on a public holiday or weekend, the draw will be conducted on the following business day.

Draw # Date 1 13 February 2024 2 12 March 2024 3 9 April 2024 4 14 May 2024 5 11 June 2024 6 9 July 2024 7 13 August 2024 8 10 September 2024 9 8 October 2024 10 12 November 2024 11 10 December 2024 12 14 January 2025

Terms and Conditions

1. Participation in the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Terms and Conditions (including the Schedule). Any capitalised terms used in these Terms and Conditions have the meaning given in the Schedule, except where stated otherwise.

Entry

2. Entry to Promotion is open to residents who meet the Entry Restrictions.

3. The Promotion will be conducted during the Promotion Period. To enter, entrants must comply with the Entry Instruction during the Promotion Period. Any entry must be made personally. No entry made by a third party on behalf of an entrant will be valid.

4. Entrants in the competition may enter up to the Maximum Entries. Entries must be submitted in accordance with the Entry Instruction. Once submitted, entries will not be capable of alteration or deletion.

5. Entries must be received by the Promoter during the Promotion Period. Online, SMS and other electronic entries are deemed received at the time of receipt into the relevant database. The Promoter accepts no responsibility for any late, lost or misdirected entries.

6. The Promoter reserves the right to verify identity as per the Verification Requirements. In the event that a winner cannot provide suitable proof, the winner will forfeit the prize in whole and no substitute will be offered.

7. The Promoter reserves the right to verify the validity of entries and to disqualify any entry which, in the opinion of the Promoter, includes objectionable content, profanity or other defamatory statements. The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify any entrant or winner, who breaches these Terms and Conditions, tampers with the entry process, engages unlawful, fraudulent, misleading or deceptive behaviour (including any behaviour calculated to jeopardise the fair and proper conduct of the promotion), or damages the goodwill or reputation of the Promoter. This includes, but is not limited, to entrants and households using multiple email addresses, postal addresses, PO Box addresses or SIM cards to register single or multiple purchases. Inaudible, illegible, incomprehensible and incomplete entries will also be deemed invalid.

Prizes

8. The prize(s) are specified in the Prize Details, and subject to Prize Terms (including those specified below). Total prize pool is also specified in the Schedule.

9. Prize values are based upon the recommended retail price at the time of printing (inclusive of GST). The Promoter accepts no responsibility for change in prize value between now and the final prize redemption date.

10. All costs associated with a prize, which are not expressly included in the Schedule as an element of the prize, are the responsibility of the winner. These costs may include spending money, transfer costs, taxes, insurance, or visa costs.

11. If the prize is unavailable, for whatever reason, the Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize for a prize of equal or greater value, subject to law.

12. It is a condition of accepting the prize that the winner must comply with all conditions of use of the prize and any other requirements, or terms, imposed by the supplier of the prize.

13. Entrants acknowledge and agree that there may be inherent risks in the Promotion or the prize. Participation in either may involve participation in dangerous activities. By entering this Promotion and accepting the prize, entrants accept the risk for themselves and their companion(s).

Determination and Notification

14. The winners will be notified, and their names and State/Territory of residence will be published as per the Schedule. The Promoter and the companies/agencies associated with the Promotion may also publish the name and State/Territory of residence of winners on their website(s) and in trade publications.

15. The prize(s) will be awarded to the person named in the valid entry or entries randomly drawn. In the event of any dispute, the prize will be awarded to the account holder of the entry mechanism used to submit the entry.

16. Should an entrant’s contact details change during the promotional period, it is the entrant’s sole responsibility to notify the Promoter.

Claiming Prizes

17. Prizes must be claimed by the Prize Claim Date in accordance with instructions set out in the Schedule. If a prize is not accepted or claimed by that Prize Claim Date, the Promoter reserves the right to distribute the unclaimed prizes in accordance with the Unclaimed Prize Draw details specified in the Schedule, subject to any directions given by relevant authorities. Winners of unclaimed prizes will be notified in accordance with the Schedule.

18. In the event (for any reason) a winner does not take, or participate in (due to any issues including travel), an element of the prize at the time stipulated by the Promoter, then that prize will be forfeited and cash will not be awarded in lieu of that element of the prize.

Other Terms

19. The Promoter is not liable for any tax implications that may arise from the prize winnings.

20. The winner agrees to participate, as reasonably required, in media editorial requests relating to the prize, including being interviewed, photographed and filmed.

21. All entrants hereby consent to the Promoter using the entrant’s name, likeness, image and/or voice in the event they are a winner (including photograph, film, and/or recording of the same) in any media for an unlimited period without remuneration for the purposes of promoting this competition, and any products or services supplied by the Promoter.

22. It is a condition of accepting the prize that the winner (or their legal guardian) may be required to sign a legal release in a form determined by the Promoter, in its absolute discretion. If the legal release is not signed within the time specified, the relevant entry will be deemed invalid. Where such occurs, the Promoter may determine a new winner in accordance with the arrangements specified in the Schedule (Unclaimed Prize Draws).

23. The Promoter, Engage Interactive Pty Ltd, and agencies or companies associated with this Promotion will not be liable for any loss or damage whatsoever which is suffered (including indirect or consequential loss) or for any personal injury suffered or sustained in connection with a prize except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law.

24. The Promoter, Engage Interactive Pty Limited and their associated agencies and companies is not liable for (including any costs) any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, network failures, tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorised access to, or alteration of entries, and any cause beyond the control of the Promoter, and reserves the right to take any action that may be available.

25. In the case of the intervention of any outside act, agent or event which prevents or significantly hinders the Promoter’s ability to properly proceed with the competition on the dates and in the manner described in these terms and conditions, including but not limited to vandalism, power failures, tempests, natural disasters, acts of God, civil unrest, strike, war, act of terrorism, computer virus, fraud, tampering, unauthorised intervention, or technical failure, the Promoter may in its absolute discretion cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the competition, subject to direction of the relevant authorities.

26. All entries become the property of the Promoter. The Promoter (and its agents including Engage Interactive Pty Limited) collect, hold, and use the personal information of entrants for the purpose of conducting this competition, and for future promotion of the Promoter’s goods and services in accordance with the Promoter’s Privacy Policy.

27. The Promoter may disclose entrants’ personal information to companies connected with this Promotion and to State/Territory authorities. If the entrant does not agree with the collection, use, holding or disclosure of their personal information, they must not enter this competition. If the entrant no longer consents to their details being used, or wish to update, modify or delete their details, the entrant should contact the Promoter.