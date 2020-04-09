Toyota Legendary Moments are back!

This time, we want you to recreate your favourite Toyota Legendary Moments from home. There are a few things you need to know before you get going:



- Make sure you introduce your moment at the start of your video

- Make sure you’re at home (including the backyard)

- Shoot your video in vertical

- Keep it under 1 minute long

- Enter by using the hashtag #ToyotaLegendaryMoments from a public account on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook, and tag @AFL in the caption or video.

- Tag your mates to get involved

- Enter by 31st May for your chance to win



Make sure you give it 110%, for your shot at some great prizes from the AFL.



View the Terms & Conditions